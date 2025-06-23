As climate change accelerates, the UK's transport infrastructure faces mounting threats, from extreme heat and flooding to storms and sea-level rise.

The London Transport Museum's latest Interchange report, developed in collaboration with Gowling WLG, Arup and Hitachi Rail sets out the need for urgent investment in climate-resilient transport systems.

This report is a call to action for policymakers, transport operators, infrastructure owners, and urban planners to embed resilience into every stage of transport planning and delivery.

'Transport resilience in a changing climate' explores key themes, including:

The escalating financial, social and environmental costs of climate-related disruptions and the growing cost of inaction.

The benefits of a resilient transport system – economic growth, enhanced public health and wellbeing and reducing inequality.

How to achieve climate resilience — exploring solutions to the current challenges set out in five clear strategic priorities.

The report also explores insights from the Interchange event series, which brought together leaders from across the transport ecosystem to tackle the resilience challenge head-on.

Whether you're shaping strategy, delivering infrastructure, or advocating for change, this report equips you with the evidence, frameworks, and inspiration to act.

Download 'Transport resilience in a changing climate' to understand the stakes, explore the solutions, and join a growing movement to build transport systems that can withstand the climate challenges of today — and tomorrow.

