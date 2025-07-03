Malta Ship Registry Embraces Digital Certification

The Malta Ship Registry has taken a significant step forward in the digitalisation of its services with the introduction of electronic statutory certificates, effective from 1 June 2025, under Merchant Shipping Notice 193.

As a corporate service provider working closely with shipowners, managers, and intermediaries, we view this as a welcome move towards greater efficiency, security, and transparency in vessel administration.

What has Changed?

Under the new framework, statutory certificates issued by the Malta Ship Registry will now be delivered electronically in PDF format. These e-certificates include ISO-compliant digital signatures and QR codes to enable both online and offline verification. This enhancement ensures that digital certificates meet the same legal standing as their physical counterparts under Maltese law, while also offering greater accessibility and verification capabilities.

The certificates affected by this change are listed in Annex I of the Merchant Shipping Notice and will be sent directly to the email address provided at the time of application. While the digitalisation programme begins with these core documents, the Registry has confirmed that future phases may include additional certificates, pending procedural assessments.

Importantly, existing hard copy certificates will remain valid until expiry and there will be a transitional period where both digital and physical documents may co-exist. Documents that still require third-party endorsements, such as those involving flag state inspections or classification societies, will continue to be issued in hard copy for the time being.

Administrative and Payment Procedures

The Registry has also introduced a procedural change for payment authorisation. As of 2 June 2025, agents are required to commit to payment at the point of applying for a service. A new service order form must be completed for each ship, which will also serve as formal authorisation for Transport Malta to debit the agent's account upon service delivery. The completed form should be submitted via email, and agents are encouraged to liaise directly with the Registry's Accounts team for the assignment of a new identification code.

Following completion of services, agents will receive the applicable documentation by email, including the current fees and deeds worksheet, the issued certificates, and a PDF copy of the cash sale.

Practical Considerations

While this change streamlines much of the certification process, some physical presence may still be required for services not yet covered by e-certification. Additionally, documents such as Articles of Agreement or Engagement Letters will continue to be distributed in hard copy, with agents managing an allocated stock and requesting replenishments as needed.

The Malta Ship Registry has made a demonstration video available on its website to guide users through the new system, and has invited feedback from stakeholders as the digitalisation process evolves.

Our View

The introduction of electronic certificates reflects a growing shift towards modernising maritime services and reducing reliance on paper-based systems. For our clients, this change represents an opportunity to streamline internal processes, improve compliance readiness, and reduce administrative delays.

Sentient International will continue to work closely with the Malta Ship Registry and our clients to ensure a smooth transition to these new procedures. We will also remain attentive to future phases of the Registry's digitalisation programme and will provide timely updates as new developments arise.

Should you require assistance navigating these changes or have questions about how they may affect your current or future ship or yacht registrations, please contact a member of our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.