Who Needs A Ship Representative Person?

A ship representative person is a designated individual or entity responsible for ensuring a ship's compliance with specific legal and regulatory requirements of a flag state, particularly when the ship is registered in a jurisdiction different from where its owner is based or operates.

Several jurisdictions and flag states require non-resident ship owners to appoint a ship representative person (or equivalent role) as part of their ship registration process, to ensure that the flag state has a local point of contact to facilitate compliance, manage communications, and handle regulatory issues.

Here's an overview of notable jurisdictions that mandate a representative person:

Isle of Man

– Who Qualifies: Individuals or entities resident or established in the Isle of Man.

– Authority: Isle of Man Ship Registry

United Kingdom

– Who Qualifies: Individuals or corporate entities based in the UK.

– Authority: UK Ship Register (UKSR).

Malta

– Who Qualifies: Individuals or entities licensed to act as resident agents in Malta.

– Authority: Malta Maritime Authority.

Cayman Islands

– Who Qualifies: A local representative or licensed corporate service provider in the Cayman Islands.

– Authority: Cayman Islands Shipping Registry.

Bermuda

– Who Qualifies: Individuals or corporate entities domiciled in Bermuda.

– Authority: Bermuda Shipping Registry.

British Virgin Islands (BVI)

– Who Qualifies: A qualified individual or registered agent resident in the BVI.

– Authority: BVI Shipping Registry.

Marshall Islands

– Who Qualifies: Licensed agents authorised by the Marshall Islands Maritime Administration.

– Authority: Marshall Islands Maritime Administration.

With offices in both the Isle of Man and Malta, Sentient International is able to provide reliable and professional local representative persons in both jurisdictions, acting as a vital link between owners, operators, and the flag state.

