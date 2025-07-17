Building Climate Resilience In The Age Of Extreme Heat A Legal And Strategic Imperative

The sun is out, the heat is on: why extreme temperatures demand urgent action

As the UK braces for increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves, the resilience of our transport infrastructure is under scrutiny.

Extreme heat is no longer a distant threat—it's a present-day disruptor. From buckling rails and overheated signalling systems to passenger discomfort and safety risks, the impacts of high temperatures on transport systems are already being felt. The financial, social and environmental costs of climate-related disruptions are escalating, and the cost of inaction is even greater as our world continues to warm.

Extreme heat events are exposing vulnerabilities in legacy infrastructure. Heat waves can cause widespread rail delays and road surface failures. These disruptions not only affect mobility but also economic productivity, public health, and social equity.

In the latest London Transport Museum's latest Interchange report, on which we played a pivotal role along with Arup and Hitachi Rail makes a compelling case for urgent investment in climate-resilient transport systems. It's a call to action for policymakers, infrastructure owners, and businesses to embed resilience into every stage of planning and delivery.

Five strategic priorities for resilience

Establishing common goals – Aligning stakeholders across sectors to define resilience outcomes.

– Aligning stakeholders across sectors to define resilience outcomes. Cross-sector collaboration – Encouraging partnerships between public, private, and third-sector organisations.

– Encouraging partnerships between public, private, and third-sector organisations. Effective resource and finance implementation – Mobilising investment to future-proof infrastructure.

– Mobilising investment to future-proof infrastructure. Data-driven decision making – Leveraging modelling and forecasting tools to inform planning.

– Leveraging modelling and forecasting tools to inform planning. Adopting a resilience mindset – Embedding climate adaptation into organisational culture and governance.

These priorities are not just theoretical—they are supported by case studies from across the UK and internationally, including nature-based solutions, sustainable drainage systems, and innovative materials that withstand thermal stress.

What to consider when thinking about your resilience strategy

We understand that climate resilience is not just an engineering challenge—it's a legal and strategic one. Our teams are committed to navigating the climate resilience landscape and supporting businesses to shape their commercial strategies that underpin resilient infrastructure including

Regulatory guidance : Advising on compliance with evolving climate-related regulations and standards, including those related to heat resilience and infrastructure adaptation.

: Advising on compliance with evolving climate-related regulations and standards, including those related to heat resilience and infrastructure adaptation. Contractual risk management : Drafting and negotiating contracts that allocate climate-related risks appropriately, including force majeure clauses and performance guarantees under extreme weather conditions.

: Drafting and negotiating contracts that allocate climate-related risks appropriately, including force majeure clauses and performance guarantees under extreme weather conditions. Investment structuring : Supporting clients in structuring and financing resilience-focused infrastructure projects, including public-private partnerships and green finance mechanisms.

: Supporting clients in structuring and financing resilience-focused infrastructure projects, including public-private partnerships and green finance mechanisms. Stakeholder engagement : Facilitating collaboration between transport operators, local authorities, and supply chain partners to align on resilience goals and delivery models.

: Facilitating collaboration between transport operators, local authorities, and supply chain partners to align on resilience goals and delivery models. Litigation and dispute resolution: Representing clients in disputes arising from climate-related disruptions, including infrastructure failure and service interruption.

As the report makes clear, climate resilience is not a luxury—it's a necessity. Extreme heat is just one of many climate threats that demand a proactive, integrated response. Businesses that act now to embed resilience into their operations and investments will not only mitigate risk but also unlock long-term value and competitive advantage.

