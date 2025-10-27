Lift Off From Shetland After Skyrora Secures Vertical Launch Licence

Edinburgh-based Skyrora has made history by becoming the first UK-based company to receive a vertical launch licence.

Granted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), this licence authorises Skyrora to launch its suborbital Skylark L rocket from SaxaVord Spaceport in Unst, Shetland. The licence allows for one initial launch, with subsequent CAA review and approval needed for up to 16 launches per year. This milestone represents a step toward the UK having end-to-end domestic commercial launch capability, signalling a new era for the national space sector.

While Skyrora is not the first company to be granted a vertical launch licence (Rocket Factory Augsburg, a German-based company was granted one in January 2025), Skyrora's licence goes a great deal towards achieving a stated objective of both the UK's National Space Strategy and the Scottish Space Strategy, realising the final piece of the end-to-end space value chain: domestic launch capability. Moreover, it sits firmly within the Launch Theme – the fourth theme in the UK Space Agency's recently published Corporate Plan for 2025 – 2026.

Licensing requirements for UK space activities

Under the Space Industry Act 2018, the CAA issues licences for UK space activity. Key categories of licences include:

Launch operator licence: This is the licence obtained by Skyrora. It allows a party to launch rockets from the UK that will then return to the UK or its territorial waters. Orbital operator licence: This licence allows parties to operate objects in space, such as satellites in orbit. Since being appointed as the regulator, the CAA has granted over 350 orbital licences. Spaceport licence: The licence for operators of a spaceport. A spaceport is the site from which spacecraft can be launched, landed, and controlled. There are currently only two licenced spaceports in the UK – SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland and Spaceport Cornwall.

For overseas activity procured or operated by UK-based entities and nationals, the licensing regime under the Outer Space Act 1986 (OSA) continues to apply.

Skyrora's licensing journey

Obtaining a vertical launch licence required a rigorous multi-year process for Skyrora. As part of the process overseen by the CAA, the company submitted a comprehensive application that included rocket designs, risk assessments, safety protocols, and environmental impact analysis.

Over the course of nearly two years, Skyrora remained under close regulatory scrutiny to verify that all conditions were met before any launch could take place. The review led by the CAA was completed to ensure full compliance with UK laws, international obligations, and technical standards. The review process covered critical aspects, such as insurance requirements, government data-sharing agreements, and infrastructure arrangements with the SaxaVord Spaceport.

Despite the licence being granted, infrastructure and scheduling challenges at the SaxaVord Spaceport mean that actual launch operations are not expected to commence immediately.

What does the licence mean for Skyrora and the UK space sector?

Securing the licence marks a pivotal operational milestone for Skyrora and represents a landmark moment for UK space companies more broadly.

For Skyrora, this licence provides the essential legal foundation to transition from vehicle development to active commercial launch operations. The company is now concentrating on fulfilling the final operational criteria necessary to conduct its first vertical launches within the UK. Beyond this, they are aiming to use their licensing success as a launch pad to pursue orbital missions in the future.

For the wider UK space sector, other companies can now draw on the precedent set by this licence process, charting a clearer regulatory path. As this will also have been a learning experience for the CAA, it's hoped that future applicants will experience an even smoother process. The development is expected to attract increased investment, create various high-skill jobs, and stimulate innovation through the establishment of UK sovereign launch facilities and operators.

Outer space is one of the UK's 13 Critical National Infrastructure sectors and, as the UKSA has recognised, developing and investing in sovereign launch capabilities means that the UK will be less dependent upon international partners to launch satellites, helping to avoid delays and disruption, including those caused by geopolitical instability abroad. The licensing process also underscores the UK's commitment to maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards, thereby enhancing the international reputation of the British space industry.

