Marine Energy Task Force Enters Phase 2

The UK's ambition to become a clean energy superpower is gaining momentum as the Marine Energy Taskforce (MET) enters its second phase. As previously reported, this 12-month initiative, commissioned by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), is shaping a roadmap to harness the vast potential of tidal stream and wave energy—estimated at over 30 GW.

The Marine Energy Council, the industry body for the UK's tidal stream and wave energy industries, is overseeing the delivery of this roadmap, working closely with the UK Government and devolved administrations to ensure the roadmap's recommendations are actionable.

Marine energy is more than a renewable resource; it represents a strategic opportunity for economic growth, innovation, and global leadership. With tidal stream projects already achieving over 80% UK supply chain content, the sector is well-positioned to deliver high-value jobs and export opportunities while reinforcing energy security.

During phase one, the MET received over 100 submissions, and engaged stakeholders from across the energy industry and the UK supply chain. The MET's workstreams were also established—finance, supply chain, site development, and innovation—to address critical barriers to scale. Collaboration across government, industry, and academia is central to this effort, ensuring that recommendations align with both national priorities and international competitiveness.

Recent progress, highlighted at a meeting in Cardiff hosted by The Crown Estate, underscores Wales' role in this transition. Sites like Morlais, with plans for 38 MW of tidal stream capacity, exemplify how regional projects can drive national impact.

As Sue Bartlett-Reed, Chair of MET, notes: "The UK has the natural resource, maritime expertise and supply chains to lead the world in marine energy." Realizing this vision will require sustained investment, policy alignment, and a commitment to innovation.

The roadmap, due in June 2026, will be pivotal. Marine energy is not just an environmental imperative—it's an economic strategy that positions the UK at the forefront of the global clean energy revolution. It will be exciting to see the roadmap's recommendations when it publishes in June next year, and how this will impact the UK's tidal and wave energy markets.