Arbitration Act 2025 In Force From 1 August 2025 – What You Need To Know

On 1 August 2025, the Arbitration Act 2025 ("2025 Act") will come fully into force1. The 2025 Act revamps the arbitration framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland (through amendments to the Arbitration Act 1996). The reforms will directly affect businesses planning to commence arbitration proceedings (or arbitration-related court proceedings) from 1 August 2025.
WHAT'S CHANGING?
The key reforms in the 2025 Act – which promote speed, fairness, efficiency, and legal certainty – aim to further cement London's position as "leading destination for arbitration". They include:
- A new default rule aligning the seat of the arbitration with the law governing the arbitration agreement (meaning that the law governing many arbitration agreements will automatically change on 1 August);
- A revised procedure restricting jurisdictional challenges under section 67 (alleging the tribunal lacked substantive jurisdiction);
- A new express power of summary disposal (enabling arbitrators to dispose summarily of issues which have no real prospect of success); and
- New provisions empowering emergency arbitrators.
IMPACT OF THE REFORMS
These reforms, and the other changes introduced by the 2025 Act, will have important implications for business. For example: parties will need to review their existing arbitration clauses and carefully consider how the changes impact future disputes. We provide further detail about the impact of the key changes in Part 1 of our prior alert on the 2025 Act. We discuss the remaining improvements, and their likely impact, in Part 2.
Raid Abu-Manneh, Global Co-Leader of our International Arbitration practice, comments:
"The 2025 Act will give a massive boost to the London legal market and reinforce London's status as a world-class seat for arbitration. Coupled with the UK's adoption of the Hague Convention 2019, these reforms position London as a major hub for arbitration and litigation."
Our dedicated Insights page provides all our Legal Updates about this reform from consultation to implementation stage. These reforms will be of interest not only to those arbitrating in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland but also to the wider international arbitration community given that the Arbitration Act 1996 and related English case law has been (and continues to be) influential in many jurisdictions.
Footnote
1. Pursuant to The Arbitration Act 2025 (Commencement) Regulations 2025 which brings the substantive parts of the 2025 Act into force since they did not come into force on Royal Assent on 24 February 2025.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.