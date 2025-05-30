Higgs LLP In Conversation With Nicholas Georgevic, Chairman Of Scrivens (Video)

self

Transcript

James Modley (Partner, Higgs LLP)

Welcome to Higgs in conversation with. This podcast dives into the lives and careers of senior leaders from top UK businesses. I'm James Modley, a partner in the Commercial Dispute Resolution Team at Higgs LLP. Today, we're joined by Nicholas Georgievic, Chairman and CEO of the Scrivens Group. Scrivens, formed in 1938, includes Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care and M&S Opticians with over 205 branches nationwide.

Nicholas's role and approach to leadership

Nicholas Georgievic

As Chairman and CEO, I see myself as one of the conductors—not the conductor—of the business. My role is to keep the team aligned and focused on what we aim to achieve day-to-day and long-term. I solve problems, hold strategy and policy discussions, and speak with colleagues at all levels. Supporting people and facilitating quicker, better decisions is central to what I do. I take pride in being approachable and involved in every aspect of the business—from major strategy to smaller operational fires.

I often describe my role as part chairman, part chief executive, part manager, and part dog's body. It's whatever is needed to help us meet our objectives. The key is being involved and never detached.

Scrivens: A family business with deep roots

The Scrivens Group was founded in 1938 by my maternal grandfather, Sol Scriven, a chemist, mathematician, author, and optician. Our first stores were in Birmingham. We've grown steadily—organically at first, and more recently through acquisitions. I joined the business in 1991. My father was Chairman at the time, and his first advice to me was: "Don't screw it up." That phrase became symbolic of our commitment to stewardship. We see ourselves as guardians of the business.

We're not anti-profit—in fact, profit is vital for reinvestment and sustainability—but we believe in long-term thinking over short-term gains. Our mission is to offer meaningful employment and create a business that people want to work in and contribute to.

People first: the core of Scrivens' culture

We now employ nearly 1,500 people. We don't see that as numbers—we see 1,500 families, mortgages, and opportunities. Culture is everything. We are a meritocracy: we support and train, but we expect commitment and hard work in return. Those who don't align with that culture are encouraged to find opportunities elsewhere.

We have long-serving employees—some with over 50 years of service. We value loyalty, but it's not enough on its own. Performance, integrity, and contribution matter most. We want people to thrive, to grow, and to love what they do.

Leadership principles and business philosophy

We operate with three non-negotiables:

Culture – Set from the top, sustained through consistency and example. Integrity – No secrets, no politics. Mistakes are acceptable, repeated mistakes are not. Team-first mentality – We do not encourage lone wolves or credit-seekers. Collaboration is key.

We believe in laughing at work. Joy and camaraderie matter. People who feel safe and respected perform better.

Fostering growth and non-traditional talent

We don't hire based solely on CVs or degrees. Many of our senior leaders didn't go to university or didn't thrive academically. Yet, through hard work and the right environment, they've grown into exceptional leaders.

In contrast, we've had underwhelming results from highly qualified hires who lacked resilience or humility. We nurture raw potential with the right attitude over polished credentials.

Mistakes, failure and growth

Mistakes are inevitable and vital to progress. We encourage colleagues to report mistakes early so we can solve problems collaboratively. We adopt a "90% rule": if something is 90% ready, we implement it and refine it in real time. We don't wait for perfection.

One of my favourite quotes is from a Korean figure skater who said, "I've fallen more than anyone else." That's why she was the best. You improve by trying and falling—and getting back up.

Humility in leadership

I don't suffer from imposter syndrome. That doesn't mean I always feel confident, but I'm comfortable admitting when I don't know something. Leaders must create space for others to contribute ideas. My colleagues often have better ideas than me, and I welcome that.

Strong leaders surround themselves with strong people. Weak leaders prefer weak teams. I actively encourage challenges and alternative views. We reach consensus because the best ideas win—not because of hierarchy.

Legacy and succession

Leadership is situational. The style that worked in the 90s might not work tomorrow. My father led differently than I do. My successor will too. My job is to pass on a strong, values-driven business and allow new leadership to innovate.

Learning and inspiration

I believe leaders are mostly self-taught. Experience and openness to learning are essential. I've learned from colleagues at all levels, including juniors. Values might be innate, but skills can be built.

I'm inspired by our people. Many haven't had easy journeys. Despite challenges at home, they show up, do great work, and support each other. That's what drives me to come in each day.

Business performance and outlook

We are financially disciplined and review performance carefully. Profit matters—not for its own sake, but because it funds opportunities, equipment, and talent development. Our long-term mindset means we're not chasing earnings per share. We're focused on resilience and sustainable growth.

Working with external advisors

We value advisors who bring more than technical skill. We want strategic input, creativity, and humility. Arrogance is a red flag. We build long-term relationships with those who align with our culture.

Quick-fire questions

Q: What sets Scrivens apart from competitors?

Nicholas: We reject a one-size-fits-all model. We want local relationships between our staff and customers. We value individuality and want our stores to feel personal—not cloned replicas.

Q: Do you follow your head or your heart?

Nicholas: Both, but probably 60% head and 40% heart.

Q: Micromanage or trust your people?

Nicholas: Trust, always. But you must be present—not absent. Being available helps prevent failure, not just respond to it.

Q: Any regrets?

Nicholas: I never played cricket for England! But seriously, we all have regrets—we just can't let them define us.

Q: What advice would you give your 21-year-old self?

Nicholas: Be more optimistic. Be more ambitious. Take more risks. Fall over more often.

Final thoughts

James Modley

Nicholas, thank you for such an honest, insightful conversation. Your views on leadership, failure, and people-first culture will resonate with many. It's been a privilege.

Nicholas Georgievic