ARTICLE
10 September 2026

Subscription Reforms Brought Forward To January 2027: Is Your Business Ready?

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Stephenson Harwood

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United Kingdom Antitrust/Competition Law
Marta Isabel Garcia and Sarah O'Brien

On 9 August 2026, the UK Government confirmed that the new subscription contracts regime under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (“DMCCA”) will come into force in January 2027, bringing implementation forward from the previously expected spring 2027 timetable.

The announcement does not introduce new substantive requirements. Instead, it materially shortens the time available for businesses to prepare. For businesses with significant UK consumer subscription operations, the issue is therefore no longer simply what the rules will require, but whether the customer journeys, technology, data governance and operational processes supporting those subscriptions can be made compliant in time.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Marta Isabel Garcia
Marta Isabel Garcia
Photo of Sarah O'Brien
Sarah O'Brien
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