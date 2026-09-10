Subscription Reforms Brought Forward To January 2027: Is Your Business Ready?

Explore comprehensive legal insights and expert commentary across diverse practice areas, or tune in to informative podcasts featuring industry thought leaders. Stay informed with the latest developments...

On 9 August 2026, the UK Government confirmed that the new subscription contracts regime under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (“DMCCA”) will come into force in January 2027, bringing implementation forward from the previously expected spring 2027 timetable.

The announcement does not introduce new substantive requirements. Instead, it materially shortens the time available for businesses to prepare. For businesses with significant UK consumer subscription operations, the issue is therefore no longer simply what the rules will require, but whether the customer journeys, technology, data governance and operational processes supporting those subscriptions can be made compliant in time.

Click here to read more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.