Understanding The DMCCA: What It Means For Your Business

On 1 January 2025, the UK's new regime for regulating digital markets, set out in the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Act 2024 (DMCCA), came into effect, bringing major changes to consumer protection law. The DMCCA gives the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) strong enforcement powers, including the ability to impose fines based on a business's global turnover. If your business deals with UK consumers, it's essential to understand the impact of these changes and prepare for compliance.

Key Changes to Commercial Practices

The DMCCA introduces stricter rules on unfair practices, covering both physical and digital products before, during, and after a contract is made. Below are some key examples of changes —note that this is not an exhaustive list, and more provisions apply.

Drip Pricing: headline prices must include all mandatory fixed fees. Variable fees must be clearly disclosed, along with how they are calculated.

Prize Draws: businesses cannot create false impressions of prizes or make consumers pay to claim a prize.

Global Reach and Extra-Territorial Impact

The DMCCA applies to foreign businesses targeting UK consumers or with a UK trading address. Non-compliant international businesses could face:

Civil debt enforcement;

Asset seizures; and

Website takedowns.

How to Prepare

Audit existing practices to ensure they align with the DMCCA.

Prepare response strategies for potential CMA investigations.

Seek expert legal advice to navigate the new requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.