19 September 2025

The AdLaw Insights Podcast, With Brinsley & Geraint (Ep 7): Advertising Less Healthy Foods

We're excited to share the latest episode of our podcast. We're joined by Rebecca (Becky) Moore, a partner in our Manchester office, and we tuck in to the UK's new rules on advertising less healthy foods (LHF).
United Kingdom Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brinsley Dresden,Geraint Lloyd-Taylor, and Rebecca Moore
Feast your eyes on this!

We're excited to share the latest episode of our podcast. We're joined by Rebecca (Becky) Moore, a partner in our Manchester office, and we tuck in to the UK's new rules on advertising less healthy foods (LHF).

These changes will shape how food and drink brands communicate, and together with Becky, we break down exactly what that means. We explore how the policy has evolved, the crucial differences between brand advertising and product advertising, and what marketers, legal teams and agencies need to do now.

We signpost the latest guidance so you can stay compliant and confident, ahead of the new rules coming into force.

There's a lot to digest, so tune in to get a taste of the new landscape - Best Before anything goes wrong. Is it going to be a lean Christmas?? Perhaps!

We've recently published two articles on the new rules around advertising less healthy foods. You can read them here and here.

