ARTICLE
2 April 2025

Let Us Help You Navigate The Future Of Green Claims In The EU (Video)

LS
Lewis Silkin

Contributor

Lewis Silkin logo
We have two things at our core: people – both ours and yours - and a focus on creativity, technology and innovation. Whether you are a fast growth start up or a large multinational business, we help you realise the potential in your people and navigate your strategic HR and legal issues, both nationally and internationally. Our award-winning employment team is one of the largest in the UK, with dedicated specialists in all areas of employment law and a track record of leading precedent setting cases on issues of the day. The team’s breadth of expertise is unrivalled and includes HR consultants as well as experts across specialisms including employment, immigration, data, tax and reward, health and safety, reputation management, dispute resolution, corporate and workplace environment.
Explore Firm Details
On Tuesday 25th March, I was joined for an online chat by my friend Daniël Haije, a Partner at the Amsterdam law firm of Hoogenraad & Haak, the Dutch member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.
European Union Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Brinsley Dresden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On Tuesday 25th March, I was joined for an online chat by my friend Daniël Haije, a Partner at the Amsterdam law firm of Hoogenraad & Haak, the Dutch member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

We had an informal but lively discussion about the current rules for environmental advertising in the UK and the Netherlands, as an example from an EU jurisdiction, as well as some of the regulatory decisions from both countries. We focused on the new rules from the EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, set to take effect in September 2026, as well as the proposal for the EU Green Claims Directive, which is still evolving. As a result, businesses face growing uncertainty about what they can and can't say about their sustainability efforts.

Finally, we discussed the practical steps that advertisers should be taking now to prepare for the rules of the Green Transition Directive coming into effect next year, and anticipating the likely impact of the Green Claims Directive, if and when it comes into force in due course.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brinsley Dresden
Brinsley Dresden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More