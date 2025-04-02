Let Us Help You Navigate The Future Of Green Claims In The EU (Video)

On Tuesday 25th March, I was joined for an online chat by my friend Daniël Haije, a Partner at the Amsterdam law firm of Hoogenraad & Haak, the Dutch member of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

We had an informal but lively discussion about the current rules for environmental advertising in the UK and the Netherlands, as an example from an EU jurisdiction, as well as some of the regulatory decisions from both countries. We focused on the new rules from the EU Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, set to take effect in September 2026, as well as the proposal for the EU Green Claims Directive, which is still evolving. As a result, businesses face growing uncertainty about what they can and can't say about their sustainability efforts.

Finally, we discussed the practical steps that advertisers should be taking now to prepare for the rules of the Green Transition Directive coming into effect next year, and anticipating the likely impact of the Green Claims Directive, if and when it comes into force in due course.

