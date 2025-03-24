New Regulations On Fee Schedule Of The Turkish Patent And Trademark Office Have Been Announced

Amendment on Fee Schedule to Be Applied by Turkish Patent and Trademark Office has been announced in the Official Gazette on March 15, 2025. These changes include significant differences compared to previous practices.

One of the most notable changes is that, for trademark applications, a fee of 300 TRY will be charged for each class beyond the first two classes selected within the scope of the services listed under the 5th subgroup of the 35th Nice Class. In the previous regulation, the scope of retail services under the 35/5 subclass did not create any difference in terms of the fee payable.

Another significant change concerns trademark renewal fees. Each additional class exceeding two classes subject to trademark renewal will be charged with 500 TRY

The trademark cancellation request fee has also been restructured. Trademark cancellation request fee has been calculated as a single charge consisting of two items: trademark cancellation fee and trademark cancellation request deposit. In the event that the cancellation request is refused, the fee held in the deposit account will be paid to the trademark owner recorded in the registry, upon their request. In the event that the cancellation request is accepted, the fee held in the deposit account will be paid to the party who filed the cancellation, upon their request. In cases where the TPTO partially accepts the cancellation request, no payment will be made to the parties, and the money held in the deposit account will be recorded as income for the Office. For parties to submit a request, the Office must have made a final decision.

It appears that the regulations, particularly those concerning the renewal and application fees covering Class 35, have been made with the purpose of "encouraging the process of filing constructive applications", as stated on the TPTO's website. This statement can be interpreted as a measure to prevent trademark owners from requesting/maintaining protection in classes of goods and services that are not in the scope of their activities, and to reduce the congestion in the registry.

