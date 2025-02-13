ARTICLE
13 February 2025

The Turkish Patent And Trademark Office (TPTO) Has Issued An Announcement Regarding The Letter Of Intent Signed Between The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) And TPTO

Moroglu Arseven

Contributor

The Letter of Intent on Cooperation for Accelerated Patent Examination between the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TPTO) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration...
Turkey Intellectual Property
Bahadır Gültekin and Büşra Bıçakcı
The Letter of Intent on Cooperation for Accelerated Patent Examination between the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TPTO) and the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) was signed on September 12, 2024.

This agreement has been developed within the framework of the Belt and Road Intellectual Property Cooperation (BRIPC) Pilot Program and covers the accelerated examination process for applications where TPTO is the first filing office and which enter the Chinese national phase under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The primary objective of the program is to enable applicants to request an accelerated examination from CNIPA for their corresponding Chinese applications when TPTO has determined that the claims of a patent application are patentable or acceptable. CNIPA will expedite the examination process based on these requests. The number of applications that can be submitted through TPTO under the pilot program is limited to 100 per year, and the program has officially commenced on January 20, 2025. The documents required to be submitted to CNIPA by applicants include the Chinese or English translations of TPTO's patentability notifications and claims, as well as copies of relevant references.

Click here to access the relevant announcement.

Authors
Bahadır Gültekin
Büşra Bıçakcı
