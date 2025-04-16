Corporate Tax Comparative Guide

Türkiye offers a range of investment incentives – including value-added tax (VAT) exemptions, customs duty exemptions and accelerated depreciation – to encourage investments in strategic sectors.

These incentives are typically granted through investment incentive certificates issued by the Ministry of Industry and Technology.

Write-offs and tax treatment:

Specific rules govern the write-off of capital assets in cases of impairment, loss or disposal. Taxpayers must adjust their taxable income to reflect any gains or losses arising from these events, in accordance with the Tax Procedure Law.



3.2 Are there research and development credits or other tax incentives for investment?

Türkiye encourages research and development (R&D) and investment through various tax incentives. R&D centres that meet specific criteria can benefit from significant tax advantages, including:

an 80% deduction of eligible R&D expenditures from the corporate tax base, providing substantial relief;

exemptions from stamp duty on R&D-related documents;

under certain conditions, income tax exemptions for R&D personnel salaries; and

social security premium support.

Technology development zones ('technoparks') offer:

tax exemptions on income from software and R&D activities until 31 December 2028; and

income tax exemptions for R&D personnel salaries.

Similarly, design centres benefit from tax incentives for design activities.

Türkiye's broader investment incentive system includes:

corporate income tax reductions or exemptions;

VAT and customs duty exemptions; and

social security premium and interest support.

Strategic, regional and large-scale investments receive tailored incentives. Organised industrial zones provide infrastructure and support; while free trade zones offer customs duty and tax exemptions for export-oriented production.

Eligibility and incentive levels vary by sector, region and investment size. Compliance with specific requirements is essential.

3.3 Are inventories subject to special tax or valuation rules?

In Article 258 of the Tax Procedure Law, 'valuation' is defined as the assessment and determination of economic values related to the calculation of tax bases. In valuation, the values of economic assets on the dates and times specified in the tax laws are used as the basis.

According to Article 274 of the Tax Procedure Law, inventories are valued at cost. The methods used for the valuation of inventories are as follows:

cost price;

market value;

lower of cost or market value;

gross profit method;

retail price method; and

normal stock (basic stock) valuation method.

When inventories are valued at cost, one of the following methods can be used:

specific cost determination (valuation of specific lots);

first in, first out method;

average cost method –

The main purpose of inventory valuation is to determine the period profit or loss of the enterprise accurately and reliably. To determine the profit or loss accurately and reliably, the value of the inventory must be calculated precisely. Overstating or understating the inventory value will affect the reported profit or loss.

According to Article 274 of the Tax Procedure Law, the valuation criterion is determined as cost price, but the valuation principles are separately defined based on the characteristics of the inventory.

3.4 Are derivatives subject to any specific tax rules?

In Türkiye, derivatives are subject to specific tax rules. The taxation of derivatives depends on their nature and the purpose for which they are used. Generally, the tax treatment of derivatives is determined by the following considerations:

Income tax: If derivatives are used for trading or speculation purposes, the income generated from them is treated as taxable income. This income is subject to corporate income tax (for corporate entities) or income tax (for individuals) at the applicable tax rates. The profits are considered as part of the taxpayer's regular taxable income and are subject to normal tax rules.

Capital gains tax: If the derivative contracts are held for investment purposes, the gains from the sale or maturity of these instruments may be subject to capital gains tax. However, the taxability of these gains may depend on:

the type of derivative; and the holding period.

Transaction tax: Derivatives, like other financial instruments, may also be subject to certain transaction taxes, such as stamp duty, which applies to agreements – including financial derivatives – under certain conditions.

Withholding tax: Payments made in relation to derivatives (eg, interest on derivative instruments) may be subject to withholding tax, depending on:

the nature of the payment; and the residency status of the counterparty.



It is essential to consider the specific details of each derivative transaction to determine the correct tax treatment. Taxpayers involved in trading or holding derivatives should carefully evaluate the purpose and structure of each transaction to ensure compliance with the Turkish tax regulations.

4 Cross-border treatment

4.1 On what basis are non-resident corporate entities subject to tax in your jurisdiction?

In Türkiye, non-resident corporate entities are subject to tax based on their income derived from Turkish sources. The primary tax imposed on non-resident entities is corporate income tax, which applies to their Turkish-source income. This taxation framework aligns with Türkiye's principle of territorial taxation for non-residents.

Non-resident entities are taxed not on their worldwide income but rather on income that is considered to be sourced in Türkiye. According to the Corporate Income Tax Law (5520), non-resident entities are taxed on income such as the following:

Business profits: Non-residents with a permanent establishment or fixed place of business in Türkiye are subject to tax on profits attributable to that establishment or place of business.

Real estate income: Income derived from real estate located in Türkiye – including rent, capital gains or other related income – is subject to Turkish taxation.

Dividends, interest and royalties: Non-resident companies earning dividends, interest or royalties from Turkish sources are subject to withholding tax. The standard withholding tax rates are:

15% for dividends; 10% for interest; and 20% for royalties.

However, these rates may be reduced under applicable double tax treaties.

Capital gains: Non-residents are subject to tax on capital gains arising from the sale of:

shares in Turkish companies; or immovable property located in Türkiye.



4.2 What withholding or excise taxes apply to payments by corporate taxpayers to non-residents?

In Türkiye, several withholding and excise taxes apply to payments made by corporate taxpayers to non-residents. The main withholding taxes include the following.

Dividends: A withholding tax of 15% applies to dividend payments made to non-resident shareholders. This rate may be reduced under applicable double tax treaties.

Interest: For interest payments on loans from non-residents, the general withholding tax rate is 10%.

However:

interest on government bonds and treasury bills is generally subject to a 0% withholding tax for non-residents; and

interest on loans obtained from foreign states, international institutions or foreign banks, or from institutions authorised to regularly provide loans in the country in which they are located, is subject to a withholding tax rate of 0%.

Royalties: A withholding tax of 20% applies to royalty payments made to non-residents. This applies to payments for the use of intellectual property, patents, trademarks and other intangible assets. Tax treaties may offer lower rates.

Service fees: A 20% withholding tax is applied to payments for certain services provided by non-residents (eg, consulting, management services). Again, tax treaties may offer relief or reduced rates.

Rental payments: For payments made to non-residents for the lease of movable or immovable property, a withholding tax of 20% is generally applied.

Excise taxes: No specific excise taxes are applicable to payments made to non-residents. However, excise taxes in Türkiye apply to domestic transactions involving specific goods, such as:

fuel;

alcohol;

tobacco; and

automobiles.

4.3 Do double or multilateral tax treaties override domestic tax treatments?

Yes, double or multilateral tax treaties generally override domestic tax laws in Türkiye. In cases of any conflict between a tax treaty and the domestic tax laws, the tax treaty will take precedence. This principle is in line with Türkiye's approach to international taxation and is guided by the principle of treaty override.

Türkiye follows the rule that international treaties (eg, double taxation treaties) supersede its domestic tax laws in terms of tax rates, exemptions and tax jurisdiction over income and profits. This means that the provisions of a tax treaty will be applied over and above conflicting domestic tax provisions, provided that the taxpayer qualifies for the benefits outlined in the treaty.

Examples include the following:

Withholding tax rates: A tax treaty may provide for a reduced withholding tax rate on dividend, interest or royalty payments, even if the domestic tax rate is higher. In this case, the lower rate stipulated by the treaty will apply.

Tax jurisdiction: A treaty may allocate taxation rights between the two countries, thereby determining which country has the right to tax certain types of income (eg, employment income, business profits or dividends). Where the domestic law of Türkiye and the treaty have conflicting provisions, the treaty's allocation of tax rights will prevail.

The provisions of a treaty can be applied only if the taxpayer meets the requirements outlined in the treaty, such as residency or specific conditions tied to the treaty's benefits.

Türkiye's tax treaties are designed to:

promote fairness;

prevent double taxation; and

provide a clear framework for cross-border taxation.

Therefore, in practice, tax treaties take precedence over domestic laws in situations where the two may conflict.

4.4 In the absence of treaties, is there unilateral relief or credits for foreign taxes?

Yes, in the absence of tax treaties, Türkiye provides unilateral relief for foreign taxes through a foreign tax credit mechanism. According to Article 33 of the Corporate Tax Law, Turkish companies can offset foreign taxes paid on income generated abroad against their Turkish corporate tax liability, subject to certain limitations.

The foreign tax credit is available for taxes paid in foreign countries on income that is also subject to taxation in Türkiye. However, the credit is capped at the amount of Turkish tax due on the foreign income. This means that if the foreign tax rate exceeds the Turkish tax rate on that income:

the excess foreign tax is not refunded; and

only the amount equivalent to the Turkish tax liability can be deducted.

This mechanism allows Turkish companies to avoid double taxation on foreign income, ensuring that they are not taxed excessively on profits earned outside of Türkiye. However, specific documentation is required to substantiate the foreign tax payments, such as certificates or official documentation from the relevant foreign authorities, which must be presented during the tax assessment process.

In summary, while Türkiye does provide unilateral relief in the form of foreign tax credits, the relief:

is limited to the amount of Turkish tax payable on the foreign income; and

does not allow for refunds of excess foreign taxes paid.

4.5 Do inbound corporate entities obtain a step-up in asset basis for tax purposes?

In Türkiye, inbound corporate entities do not automatically obtain a step-up in asset basis for tax purposes upon entry or acquisition of assets. The taxation rules are primarily focused on the existing book values of assets at the time of the acquisition, rather than providing a step-up in the asset basis for tax purposes.

4.6 Are there exit taxes (for disposed-of assets or companies changing residence)?

Türkiye has provisions that can effectively function as exit taxes, though they may not always be explicitly labelled as such. These provisions primarily address situations involving the disposal of assets and changes in corporate residency.

Disposal of assets:

Capital gains tax:

When a company disposes of assets – including intangible assets, real estate or shares – any resulting capital gains will be subject to corporate income tax. If a company changes its residency and, in doing so, disposes of assets, these gains will be taxed. This can be viewed as a form of exit tax.

Transfer pricing: If a company transfers assets to a related party in another jurisdiction at less than arm's-length value, the Turkish tax authorities can adjust the transaction to reflect fair market value. This adjustment can result in additional tax liability, effectively acting as an exit tax on the unrealised gain.

Change of corporate residency: If a company relocates its tax residence from Türkiye to another country, exit taxes may be imposed on the unrealised capital gains related to the assets held in Türkiye, even if those gains have not been realised through a sale. The main principle is that Türkiye wants to tax the latent profits that accrued while the company was a resident.

In essence, while Türkiye may not have a single, explicitly defined 'exit tax', its tax laws include provisions that can result in tax liabilities upon:

the disposal of assets; or

a change in corporate residency.

These provisions are designed to ensure that companies pay their fair share of taxes on gains accrued while they were within the Turkish tax jurisdiction.

5 Anti-avoidance

5.1 Are there anti-avoidance rules applicable to corporate taxpayers – if so, are these case law (jurisprudence) or statutory, or both?

Türkiye has anti-avoidance rules that apply to corporate taxpayers. These rules are both statutory and based on case law (jurisprudence).

5.2 What are the main 'general purpose' anti-avoidance rules or regimes, based on either statute or cases?

The substance over form doctrine, as regulated in Article 3 of the Tax Procedure Law, is a crucial doctrine in tax practice. This principle allows the Turkish tax authority to disregard the legal form of a transaction if it does not reflect its economic reality. The focus is on the actual substance of a transaction rather than its formal structure. This doctrine helps to prevent taxpayers from engaging in artificial transactions designed solely to avoid tax.

5.3 What are the major anti-avoidance tax rules (eg, controlled foreign companies, transfer pricing (including thin capitalisation), anti-hybrid rules, limitations on losses or interest deductions)?

Türkiye has a comprehensive framework of anti-avoidance tax rules designed to prevent corporate taxpayers from using aggressive tax planning strategies to reduce their tax liabilities. These rules cover a variety of areas, such as:

transfer pricing;

thin capitalisation;

controlled foreign companies (CFCs);

anti-hybrid measures; and

restrictions on the use of losses and interest deductions.

The major anti-avoidance tax rules in Türkiye include the following.

Special Anti-Avoidance Rule: Articles 10 and 13 of the Corporate Income Tax Law (5520) includes provisions on transfer pricing and thin capitalisation, both of which function as statutory anti-avoidance rules. These rules aim to prevent profit-shifting and under-capitalisation practices that could erode the taxable base in Türkiye.

Transfer pricing rules: These apply when related parties conduct transactions not on an arm's-length basis, allowing the tax authorities to adjust the taxable profit of a company.

Thin capitalisation rules: These target the excessive use of debt financing from related parties, limiting the deductibility of interest payments if debt-to-equity ratios exceed certain thresholds.

CFC rules: Under Section 7 of the Corporate Income Tax Law, Türkiye has CFC rules to prevent the deferral of taxes by establishing entities in low-tax jurisdictions. If a Turkish resident controls a foreign entity and that entity is subject to low taxation, its profits may be subject to taxation in Türkiye even if not distributed.

Anti-tax haven provisions: Section 30 of the Corporate Income Tax Law also contains provisions that allow for the taxation of profits generated in countries deemed to have preferential tax regimes or classified as tax havens.

Case law: In addition to statutory provisions, Turkish courts have played a role in shaping anti-avoidance practices through case law. The Turkish tax authorities and the judiciary closely examine corporate transactions to ensure compliance with the substance-over-form principle, where the economic substance of a transaction is prioritised over its legal form. The courts often take a stance against artificial arrangements designed solely for tax avoidance purposes, even if they comply with the letter of the law.

Thus, Türkiye's anti-avoidance framework involves both statutory provisions and jurisprudence, with a focus on ensuring that corporate taxpayers adhere to principles of fair taxation and economic substance.

5.4 Is a ruling process available for specific corporate tax issues or desired domestic or cross-border tax treatments?

Yes, Türkiye provides a ruling process for corporate taxpayers to obtain clarification or advance decisions on specific tax issues, including both domestic and cross-border tax matters. This process is known as the 'advance ruling mechanism' and is governed by the Tax Procedure Law.

Scope of rulings: Taxpayers can request rulings on specific tax issues related to:

corporate tax;

value-added tax (VAT);

withholding tax; and

other matters where the application of tax rules may be uncertain or complex.

Rulings can cover:

domestic tax issues, such as the interpretation of provisions in the Corporate Tax Law; and

cross-border tax treatment, including matters related to:

transfer pricing; CFCs; and the application of double tax treaties.



Once issued, the tax ruling is binding on the Turkish tax authorities for the specific taxpayer that requested the ruling. However, rulings are not binding on the taxpayer itself, meaning that the taxpayer may choose not to follow the ruling if it disagrees with the decision. The ruling is valid as long as the facts presented in the application remain the same. If the circumstances change, the taxpayer may need to seek a new ruling. If the tax authorities change their ruling and a tax assessment is made for past periods, penalties and interest may not be applied

5.5 Is there a transfer pricing regime?

Yes, Türkiye has a comprehensive transfer pricing regime, which seeks to ensure that transactions between related parties are conducted at arm's length, preventing the artificial shifting of profits to low-tax jurisdictions. The framework for transfer pricing rules in Türkiye is primarily governed by:

the Corporate Tax Law; and

the General Communiqué on Disguised Profit Distribution through Transfer Pricing.

The core principle is the arm's-length standard, which requires that transactions reflect the terms and conditions that would exist between independent parties in similar circumstances.

Taxpayers must prepare and maintain detailed transfer pricing documentation – including local files, master files and country-by-country reports – depending on their size and activities. Türkiye follows the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's transfer pricing guidelines, which include methods such as:

the comparable uncontrolled price method;

the resale price method;

the cost-plus method;

the profit split method; and

the transactional net margin method.

Taxpayers can enter into advance pricing agreements with the Turkish tax authorities to establish the transfer pricing methodology for specific transactions over a defined period. Türkiye also has thin capitalisation rules that limit the deductibility of interest expenses on excessive debt from related parties.

Non-compliance with the transfer pricing regulations can result in significant penalties and the Turkish tax administration actively audits and enforces these rules. This comprehensive regime underscores Türkiye's commitment to:

aligning with international best practices; and

preventing base erosion and profit shifting.

Provided that the transfer pricing documentation obligations are fully and timely fulfilled, the tax loss penalty for taxes not accrued or insufficiently accrued due to implicitly distributed profits is applied with a 50% reduction (except where tax evasion is caused by acts mentioned in Article 359 of the Tax Procedure Law)

5.6 Are there statutory limitation periods?

Türkiye has statutory limitation periods for tax assessments and claims, which are crucial for both taxpayers and the tax authorities. The general limitation period for tax assessments is typically five years, starting from the beginning of the calendar year following that in which the tax liability arose. This means that the tax authorities have limited time to assess and notify taxpayers of additional tax liabilities. Exceptions may apply in cases of tax fraud.

Once a tax assessment becomes final, a separate limitation period applies for tax collection. This period is also generally five years from the date on which the tax becomes due. After this period, the tax authorities can no longer enforce tax collection. Taxpayers that have overpaid taxes or are entitled to refunds also have limited time to claim them. The limitation period for tax refunds is generally five years, although this can vary depending on specific circumstances.

These limitation periods provide legal certainty and prevent indefinite tax liabilities. Both taxpayers and tax authorities must adhere to these timeframes. The Tax Procedure Law regulates these limitation periods, ensuring clarity and fairness in tax administration. Adherence to these time limits is essential for maintaining a stable and predictable tax environment in Türkiye.

6 Compliance

6.1 What are the deadlines for filing company tax returns and paying the relevant tax?

In Türkiye, the deadlines for filing corporate tax returns and paying corporate tax are as follows:

The corporate tax return must be filed by the 25th day of the fourth month following the end of the fiscal year. For companies using the calendar year as their fiscal year (ending on 31 December), the deadline for filing the return is 25 April of the following year.

The tax liability must be paid in full by the same deadline as the filing of the return (ie, 25 April for the previous fiscal year, if using the calendar year). Corporate tax is typically paid in advance through quarterly instalments for the first nine months of the year, with each payment due by the 17th day of the second month following the end of each quarter (eg, for Q1, the instalment is due by 17 May). These advance payments are reconciled with the final tax return filed in April and any additional tax owed must be paid at that time. It is important to adhere to these deadlines to avoid penalties and interest in late filing or payment.

6.2 What penalties exist for non-compliance, at corporate and executive level?

In Türkiye, non-compliance with tax obligations can result in various penalties for both corporations and their executives.

Corporations:

Administrative fines: Significant fines can be imposed based on the severity and duration of the non-compliance. These fines can vary greatly depending on the type of violation.

Interest charges: Interest is charged on unpaid taxes, increasing the overall tax burden. This interest accumulates over time, making it crucial to address non-compliance promptly.

Suspension of tax benefits: Companies may lose access to certain tax incentives or exemptions, which can significantly impact their financial performance.

Criminal penalties: In cases of serious tax fraud or evasion, criminal penalties – including imprisonment – may be imposed. This is reserved for the most severe cases of intentional wrongdoing.

Executives:

Administrative fines: Executives may be subject to administrative fines for their role in the non-compliance, particularly if they were directly involved in or responsible for the violations.

Criminal liability: In cases of wilful tax evasion or fraud, executives may face criminal charges and potential imprisonment. This applies when executives are found to have intentionally participated in illegal tax practices.

The specific penalties can vary depending on the nature and severity of the non-compliance, and the applicable legislation may be subject to change.

6.3 Is there a regime for reporting information at an international or other supranational level (eg, country-by-country reporting)?

Türkiye has established a robust system for international-level information reporting, notably through country-by-country reporting (CbCR). In Türkiye, multinational enterprises (MNEs) exceeding a specific revenue threshold are mandated to file a country-by-country report. This report provides comprehensive details on the MNE's:

global allocation of income;

taxes paid; and

economic activities across various jurisdictions.

Data collected via CbCR is shared with other tax administrations using automatic exchange of information mechanisms. This aligns with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project, which aims to enhance tax transparency and combat tax avoidance.

Türkiye significantly contributes to international tax transparency by requiring large MNEs to report their financial activities on a country-by-country basis. This enables tax authorities to better understand MNEs' global tax practices and more effectively manage tax avoidance risks. CbCR is a vital component of international tax cooperation and Türkiye's active participation in this area demonstrates its commitment to global tax fairness. This framework helps to ensure that MNEs pay their fair share of taxes in the jurisdictions where they operate, promoting a more equitable global tax environment.

Additionally, Türkiye is a party to the Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters and the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act Agreement with the United States, fulfilling its international obligations.

7 Consolidation

7.1 Is tax consolidation permitted, on either a tax liability or payment basis, or both?

For tax purposes, group companies and consolidated balance sheets have no application in Türkiye. All entities are separately taxed and income or losses cannot be aggregated. However, branches, agencies, sales departments, factories and other establishments of a company may not submit separate returns, even if they have independent accounting systems or have allocated capital of their own. Accounts of these units are consolidated and reported together in a single tax return.

8 Indirect taxes

8.1 What indirect taxes (eg, goods or service tax, consumption tax, broadcasting tax, value added tax, excise tax) could a corporate taxpayer be exposed to?

A corporate taxpayer in Türkiye may be exposed to several indirect taxes. Value-added tax (VAT) is a broad-based consumption tax applied to most goods and services. Companies are responsible for collecting VAT on their sales and remitting it to the tax authorities, while also being able to deduct VAT paid on their purchases. Special consumption tax (excise tax) also applies to specific goods, such as:

fuel;

alcoholic beverages;

tobacco products;

vehicles; and

luxury goods.

Corporate taxpayers involved in the production, import or sale of these goods are liable for excise tax. Stamp duty applies to various legal documents, contracts and agreements. Corporate taxpayers may be liable for stamp duty on contracts, agreements and other documents related to their business activities. The banking and insurance transactions tax applies to banking and insurance transactions. Financial institutions and insurance companies are primarily liable for this tax. Companies involved in importing goods into Türkiye are liable for customs duties, which are applied to the value of the imported goods. The specific indirect taxes applicable to a corporate taxpayer will depend on the nature of its business activities.

8.2 Are transfer or other taxes due in relation to the transfer of interests in corporate entities?

In Türkiye, several taxes may apply to the transfer of interests in corporate entities, including the following:

Capital gains tax: When corporate shares or other interests are transferred, the profit generated is generally subject to corporate income tax at a rate of 25%. However, certain exemptions may apply, such as when:

shares are held for a specified period; or the ownership percentage meets certain conditions.

Capital gains from the sale of shares in Turkish companies may be exempt under these specific conditions.

VAT: Transfers of corporate assets, such as real estate, may be subject to VAT at the standard rate of 20%, depending on the type of asset. However, the sale of shares is generally exempt from VAT, while real estate or business asset transfers may attract VAT.

Stamp duty: Share transfer agreements related to the transfer of shares in joint stock and limited companies, which are executed before notaries, are exempt from stamp duty

Other taxes: In certain transactions, such as the sale of real estate, a real estate transfer tax of 4% of the transfer value may also apply.

9 Trends and predictions

9.1 How would you describe the current tax landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

The current approach to taxation in Türkiye involves a mix of:

keeping up with global tax rules; and

focusing on what is beneficial for the national economy.

Türkiye is working hard to align its tax laws with international standards, especially those of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development project to stop companies from avoiding taxes. This includes:

making transfer pricing rules stronger;

implementing country-by-country reporting; and

dealing with tax issues from mixed financial setups.

Like many countries, Türkiye is also figuring out how to tax digital businesses. There is considerable interest in how to tax online services and deals. Türkiye is still offering incentives to attract both foreign and local investment, particularly in important industries and less developed areas. These often include:

tax breaks;

lower taxes; and

tax credits.

The Turkish tax authorities are also doing more audits and enforcing tax rules more strictly, especially for transfer pricing and international deals. Also, starting from 1 January 2025, a new minimum tax rule will limit how companies can use past losses to lower their taxes.

Looking ahead, Türkiye will likely continue to:

implement international tax rules;

introduce changes aimed at the taxation of digital services; and

digitise its tax system.

It may also tweak the available investment incentives and will definitely focus more on ensuring that everyone pays their taxes.

In short, Türkiye is focusing on:

being more transparent;

adapting to the digital economy;

attracting investment; and

enforcing the tax rules.

10 Tips and traps

10.1 What are your top tips for navigating the tax regime and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

Navigating the Turkish tax regime requires attention to detail and a proactive approach. Key tips to consider include the following:

Regularly update yourself on changing tax laws by monitoring official sources such as the Revenue Administration's website and consult with tax professionals to stay informed.

Maintain thorough documentation, including invoices, contracts and transfer pricing records, which are essential for accurate tax filings.

Understand transfer pricing rules and ensure that all related-party transactions follow the arm's-length principle with solid documentation.

Consider obtaining rulings (advance pricing agreements) for complex or uncertain tax situations to gain clarity.

Explore and utilise tax incentives, such as R&D or regional incentives, and ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria.

Comply with reporting requirements, including value-added tax (VAT) filings, corporate tax returns and country-by-country reporting where applicable.

Seek professional tax advice to navigate complex issues effectively.

Key challenges to be aware of include the following:

Transfer pricing audits are increasingly common, so ensure that your documentation is comprehensive.

VAT compliance can be tricky, especially for cross-border transactions, so carefully review VAT rates, exemptions and invoicing.

Withholding taxes on payments to non-residents also require attention, especially when reviewing double taxation treaties.

Stay prepared for potential tax audits by keeping well-organised records.

During corporate tax filing periods, it is common practice to file a tax return with a reservation regarding uncertain issues. The Turkish tax courts generally handle cases relatively quickly. Therefore, litigation may be considered a viable option for resolving these uncertainties, and following the reservation, initiating a lawsuit is a potential course of action. A similar situation applies to tax assessments and penalties arising from a tax audit.

Finally:

stay informed on evolving digital tax developments and new domestic minimum tax regulations effective from 1 January 2025, as they may affect loss carry-forwards; and

always prioritise substance over form in transactions to avoid scrutiny.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.