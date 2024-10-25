ARTICLE
Tax Procedure Law Circular 174 Regarding E-ledger Certificates Has Been Published

Tax Procedure Law Circular 174 on the uploading of e-ledger certificates has been published.
Tax Procedure Law Circular 174 on the uploading of e-ledger certificates has been published.

Based on the authority in the repeated Article 242 of the Tax Procedure Law No. 213, the period for the creation and signing of e-Ledgers, which must be created and signed by those included in the e-Ledger application until the end of September 10, 2024, and the period for uploading the electronic ledger and certificate files that must be uploaded to the Revenue Administration's Information Processing System within the same period have been extended.

Extension of the Deadline for Creating and Signing Electronic Ledgers and Uploading Electronic Ledger and Certificate Files:

The period for the creation and signing of e-Ledgers, which must be created and signed by those included in the e-Ledger application until the end of September 10, 2024, and the period for uploading electronic ledger and certificate files that must be uploaded to the Revenue Administration's Information Processing System within the same period has been extended until the end of the Thursday October 10, 2024.

You can access the relevant circular here (In Turkish).

