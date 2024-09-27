2024 Yılında Uygulanacak Damga Vergisi Oran ve Tutarları

2024 yılında uygulanacak damga vergisi oran ve tutarları 30.12.2023 tarihli ve 32415 sayılı Resmî Gazetede yayımlanan 68 seri No.lu Damga Vergisi Kanunu Genel Tebliği ile düzenlenmiştir.

Anılan Tebliğ uyarınca, 2024 yılında her bir kâğıt için uygulanacak damga vergisi tavan ücreti 17.006.516,30 TL olarak belirlenmiştir.

Buna ilave olarak Damga Vergisi Kanunu'na EK-I listede yer alan maktu damga vergisi tutarları da 25.11.2023 tarih ve 32380 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan Vergi Usul Kanunu Genel Tebliği (Sıra No: 554) ile belirlenen yeniden değerleme oranında (%58,46) arttırılmıştır.

Bu kapsamda 2024 yılında uygulanacak maktu damga vergisi tutarlarına ekli Tebliğ'den ulaşabilirsiniz.

2024 Stamp Tax Rates and Amounts

The stamp tax rates and amounts to be applied in 2024 have been regulated by the Stamp Tax Law General Communiqué No. 68 Serial No. published in the Official Gazette dated 30.12.2023 and numbered 32415.

Pursuant to the aforementioned Communiqué, the stamp tax cap to be applied for each paper in 2024 has been determined as 17,006,516.30 TL.

In addition, the lump sum stamp tax amounts listed in Annex I to the Stamp Tax Law were increased by 58.46% (58.46%) at the revaluation rate determined by the General Communiqué on Tax Procedure Law (Serial No: 554) published in the Official Gazette dated 25.11.2023 and numbered 32380.

In this context, you can access the lump sum stamp tax amounts to be applied in 2024 from the attached Communiqué.

Originally published 12 January 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.