The New Cybersecurity Law No. 7545 In Turkey: Scope, Principles

Cybersecurity has become a cornerstone of national security and social stability in the digital age. With the enactment of the Cybersecurity Law No. 7545, Turkey has taken a significant step toward regulating and strengthening its cyber infrastructure. This article provides a comprehensive, original analysis of Law No. 7545, examining its framework, definitions, authorities, responsibilities, and enforcement mechanisms—all conveyed in fresh language and structure for clarity and SEO-readiness.

Introduction

As societies and economies grow increasingly reliant on digital systems, the risk and impact of cyber threats escalate. Recognizing the need for comprehensive regulation, Turkey's new Cybersecurity Law No. 7545, published in the Official Gazette on March 19, 2025, aims to safeguard the nation's cyber assets, establish clear responsibilities, and foster a secure digital environment. This article explores the law's scope, key provisions, practical implications, and its role in shaping Turkey's cyber resilience.

Legal Framework and Key Provisions

1. Purpose and Applicability

Law No. 7545 was enacted to protect Turkey's national interests in cyberspace by detecting and neutralizing both internal and external cyber threats, setting principles to mitigate the effects of cyber incidents, and defining strategies for public and private sector protection. Notably, the law:

Applies to all public institutions, professional organizations, private legal entities, and unincorporated organizations active in cyberspace.

Excludes intelligence activities carried out under specific security laws and military regulations.

2. Fundamental Concepts and Definitions

The law introduces and clarifies several core terms crucial for stakeholders:

Hosting : Storing information systems in external data centers.

: Storing information systems in external data centers. Critical Infrastructure : Systems whose compromise could result in loss of life, large-scale economic harm, or public order disruption.

: Systems whose compromise could result in loss of life, large-scale economic harm, or public order disruption. Cybersecurity : The comprehensive set of measures to protect information systems, ensure data confidentiality, integrity, availability, and restore systems after incidents.

: The comprehensive set of measures to protect information systems, ensure data confidentiality, integrity, availability, and restore systems after incidents. Cyber Incident & Attack : Any action or threat compromising the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of data or systems.

: Any action or threat compromising the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of data or systems. Vulnerability: Weaknesses in assets that could be exploited by cyber threats.

3. Overarching Principles

The law is grounded in several guiding principles, including:

Cybersecurity as an integral part of national security.

Prioritization of domestic products and continuous improvement.

Accountability, transparency, and the protection of fundamental rights and privacy.

Encouragement of a cybersecurity culture and qualified workforce.

Institutional Structure and Mandates

1. Cybersecurity Presidency (Siber Güvenlik Başkanlığı)

The Cybersecurity Presidency is established as the lead authority, vested with broad powers:

Conducting risk assessments, penetration testing, and overseeing incident response teams (SOMEs).

Setting and enforcing cybersecurity standards, certifications, and product criteria.

Supervising both public and private sectors, conducting audits, and imposing sanctions as necessary.

Coordinating with national and international bodies, and facilitating information sharing.

2. Cybersecurity Council

The Cybersecurity Council, chaired by the President or Vice President, includes high-level government officials and security chiefs. Its roles include:

Determining national cybersecurity policies, strategies, and action plans.

Identifying critical infrastructure sectors and resolving institutional disputes.

Establishing priority areas for investment and workforce development.

3. Powers and Enforcement

The Presidency is authorized to:

Demand information, logs, and technical support from entities within the law's scope.

Access, process, and retain relevant data for up to two years, with strict privacy safeguards.

Certify, accredit, or suspend companies and products in the cybersecurity sector.

Practical Responsibilities for Organizations and Individuals

1. Duties and Compliance

Entities operating with information systems must:

Provide timely and complete information, documents, and technical support to the Presidency.

Implement prescribed cybersecurity measures and report vulnerabilities or incidents promptly.

Procure cybersecurity products and services only from certified providers.

Obtain approval for certification and authorization before commencing operations.

2. Collaboration and Data Protection

The Presidency collaborates with public and private entities, leveraging their resources when needed.

All personal and confidential data handled under the law must adhere to legal principles of necessity, proportionality, and retention limits.

Unauthorized disclosure or misuse of sensitive information is strictly prohibited.

3. Audits and Inspections

The Presidency can conduct on-site or remote inspections, with support from law enforcement where necessary.

In urgent cases, searches and data seizures may be authorized by judicial order.

Penalties and Sanctions

The law introduces stringent sanctions to ensure compliance:

Failure to provide requested data or obstructing audits may result in imprisonment (1-3 years) and substantial fines.

Operating without proper authorization or failing to observe certification obligations can lead to imprisonment (2-4 years) and heavy penalties.

Breach of confidentiality, sharing sensitive data, or unauthorized disclosure carries severe criminal liability (up to 8 years imprisonment).

Special aggravating factors apply for offenses committed by officials, in organized groups, or targeting national assets.

Administrative fines can range from 1 million to 100 million Turkish lira, depending on the nature and gravity of the violation.

Example Scenario

Suppose a private company responsible for critical infrastructure fails to promptly report a detected vulnerability to the Cybersecurity Presidency and continues using uncertified security software. In this situation, the company could face both administrative fines (potentially in the millions) and criminal proceedings against responsible executives, illustrating the law's robust enforcement posture.

Practical Information for Stakeholders

Entities subject to the law should:

Establish internal cybersecurity teams or appoint a liaison for communication with the Presidency.

Regularly review and update compliance with national cybersecurity standards and certification requirements.

Report all security incidents, breaches, or vulnerabilities to the authorities without delay.

Maintain audit trails and documentation for at least two years, as required.

Restrict access to sensitive data and ensure all staff are trained on confidentiality obligations.

Summary Checklist

Appoint responsible personnel for cybersecurity compliance.

Engage only certified cybersecurity vendors.

Monitor for and report incidents immediately.

Prepare for possible audits and cooperate fully.

Ensure all data handling and archiving is lawful and secure.

Conclusion

Turkey's Cybersecurity Law No. 7545 marks a new era in digital risk management, institutionalizing accountability, robust enforcement, and a culture of cyber vigilance. By defining clear responsibilities, establishing authoritative oversight, and setting strict penalties, the law aims to build national resilience against evolving cyber threats. Organizations and individuals active in Turkey's digital sphere must stay informed and proactive to meet these new standards, ensuring not only compliance but also a safer cyber environment for all.

