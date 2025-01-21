Establishment of Cybersecurity Presidency in Turkey is declared in the circuit of the Official Gazette dated January 8, 2025 and numbered 32776 . Turkey took a significant step to fulfill the gap in the lack of an institutional framework combating cybercrimes.

Introduction

It is significant to note at the outset that Turkey ranks 55th in the National Cyber Security Index and 11th in the Global Cybersecurity Index. Over the years, Turkey has been a frequent target of cyberattacks, highlighting its vulnerabilities stemming from regulatory and institutional shortcomings in cybersecurity. The rapid proliferation of Information Technologies (IT) across all sectors has further amplified the risks and challenges related to cybersecurity. Indeed, Turkey is regarded as very weak because of regulatory and institutional gaps in relation to cybersecurity. The proliferation of Information Technologies (IT) for all sectors causes additional troubles and concerns in the issue of cybersecurity. From that sense, the establishment of the Cybersecurity Presidency in Turkey is an important improvement.This article aims to outline the core developments and potential next steps for cybersecurity in Turkey.

What is the full meaning of cybersecurity in Turkey?

Cybersecurity refers to the use of sophisticated IT technologies and control systems to safeguard data and networks from unauthorized access, exploitation, or attacks. It encompasses measures designed to protect against theft, loss, or illegal use of sensitive information and systems.

What is the cybersecurity law in Turkey?

Turkey has faced criticism for the lack of targeted cybersecurity legislation specifically addressing cyber issues. Previously, data privacy regulations provided a limited set of rules for protecting data from illegal access and actions such as theft or loss. This left significant gaps in the regulatory framework for combating cyber threats.

To address these concerns, the regulatory landscape has been transformed by a Presidential Decree published in the Official Gazette dated January 8, 2025, numbered 32776. This decree establishes the Cybersecurity Presidency within the framework of the Office of the Presidency, providing a much-needed institutional mechanism to tackle cybersecurity challenges.

Establishment of Cybersecurity Presidency in Turkey: What are 5 core missions of Cybersecurity Presidency?

The Cybersecurity Presidency has been tasked with several critical responsibilities, including:

Formulating Strategies and Policies: Developing national strategies and comprehensive policies for cybersecurity.

Producing Action Plans: Creating actionable frameworks to address current and emerging cybersecurity threats.

Drafting Regulations: Preparing and refining legislative instruments to ensure a robust cybersecurity regime.

Ensuring Coordination: Facilitating collaboration among government agencies, private sectors, and international stakeholders.

Monitoring and Implementation: Tracking and assessing the effectiveness of measures taken to safeguard national cybersecurity.

The Presidential Decree provides a detailed outline of the formation, governance, operational authority, and responsibilities of the new Presidency, ensuring a structured and effective approach to cybersecurity.

Conclusion

Turkey took an enormous step dedicated to improving its institutional framework against cyber threats. Establishment of Cybersecurity Presidency is a critical milestone in Turkey's journey to strengthen its defenses against cyber risks and adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of information technology.This development holds significant promise for Turkey's cybersecurity future, setting the stage for further advancements in protecting national and individual digital assets.

Turkey has taken a major step toward enhancing its institutional framework against cyber threats with the establishment of the Cybersecurity Presidency. This move addresses longstanding criticisms of regulatory and institutional deficiencies in the field. However, the efficiency of this new body will largely depend on the adoption of comprehensive legal instruments to support its functions.