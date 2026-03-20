Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
- within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
- in Turkey
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
- within Energy and Natural Resources, Intellectual Property and Criminal Law topic(s)
The latest issue of the Energy, Infrastructure, and ESG Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner team, is now available!
This edition delivers in-depth analyses on:
- Emission permits, data obligations, and the sanctions regime for businesses following the Climate Law
- How Turkish industry is preparing for CBAM towards 2026
- The legal framework of renewable energy supply agreements and recent developments in Türkiye
Please visit our website to read the full bulletin: https://herguner.av.tr/en/energy-infrastructure-esg-quarterly-first-edition-2026/
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