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20 March 2026

Energy, Infrastructure & ESG Quarterly – First Edition, 2026

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Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership

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Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.
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The latest issue of the Energy, Infrastructure, and ESG Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner team, is now available!
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The latest issue of the Energy, Infrastructure, and ESG Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner team, is now available!

This edition delivers in-depth analyses on:

  • Emission permits, data obligations, and the sanctions regime for businesses following the Climate Law
  • How Turkish industry is preparing for CBAM towards 2026
  • The legal framework of renewable energy supply agreements and recent developments in Türkiye

Please visit our website to read the full bulletin: https://herguner.av.tr/en/energy-infrastructure-esg-quarterly-first-edition-2026/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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