The latest issue of the Energy, Infrastructure, and ESG Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner team, is now available!

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.

Article Insights

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in Turkey Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Intellectual Property and Criminal Law topic(s)

The latest issue of the Energy, Infrastructure, and ESG Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner team, is now available!

This edition delivers in-depth analyses on:

Emission permits, data obligations, and the sanctions regime for businesses following the Climate Law

How Turkish industry is preparing for CBAM towards 2026

The legal framework of renewable energy supply agreements and recent developments in Türkiye

Please visit our website to read the full bulletin: https://herguner.av.tr/en/energy-infrastructure-esg-quarterly-first-edition-2026/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.