EMRA Board Decision On Revision Of Forecasted YEKDEM Unit Pricing Was Published

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority ("EMRA") Board Decision numbered 12667 regarding the redetermination of the Renewable Energy Resources Support Mechanism ("YEKDEM") costs set out in the Regulation on Certification and Support of Renewable Energy Resources ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 1 June 2024 and numbered 32563.

With the Board Decision, in line with the Articles 13/4 and 14/2 of the Regulation, the forecasted YEKDEM costs per megawatt-hour per unit energy amount supplied for May 2024 and thereafter have been revised as follows:

TRY 472.39 for May,

TRY 517,14 for June,

TRY 385,20 for July,

TRY 368,02 for August,

TRY 411,89 for September,

TRY 469,49 for October,

TRY 421,17 for November,

TRY 421,16 for December.

Accordingly, YEKDEM costs, which were set annually by EMRA's Board Decision dated 28 December 2023 and numbered 12319, increased by between 20% and 135% on a monthly basis.

