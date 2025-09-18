Real Estate Due Diligence And Valuation Services In The Türkiye: Why Accurate Information Matters

Real estate due diligence and valuation are critical steps for anyone looking to understand the true value and legal status of a property or asset. Whether for private purchases, investments, development projects, or legal matters, having clear, compliant, and reliable information — especially in cross-border contexts — is essential. Legal teams with expertise in both local and international property frameworks can help ensure transactions proceed with confidence and transparency.
Why Is Real Estate Due Diligence Important?
Real estate due diligence is a structured investigation of a property's legal, technical, financial, and environmental status. It is essential before any purchase, investment, development, or litigation involving real estate.
Our legal due diligence checks typically include:
- Title deed and ownership verification
- Encumbrances, mortgages, or liens
- Planning permissions and zoning status
- Tenancy agreements and occupancy issues
- Litigation, enforcement risks, or other liabilities
- Compliance with environmental, energy efficiency, and heritage obligations
We ensure that the legal integrity of the property is verified before your transaction — saving time, costs, and potential disputes later.
Property Valuation: Why Independent Assessment Matters
Whether for investment, financing, taxation, litigation, or citizenship-by-investment programmes, a professionally backed property valuation is essential. We assist overseas clients who are:
- Seeking to acquire or sell a known property in the Türkiye
- Engaged in disputes requiring valuation evidence
- Applying for Turkish citizenship by investment
- Evaluating family or inheritance assets
- Handling corporate mergers or asset transfers
We work with licensed surveyors and valuation professionals to ensure valuations are independent, consistent with international standards (IVS, RICS), and defensible in court if needed.
Types of Valuation Approaches
Depending on the property type and purpose, our affiliated experts may apply:
- Sales Comparison (Market) Approach Based on recent transactions of similar properties in the area.
- Cost Approach Ideal for new builds or special-use properties, this approach considers land value and construction costs minus depreciation.
- Income Approach Used for rental or investment properties, this method estimates present value based on projected income streams.
We can advise you on which method is most suitable for your scenario, and ensure any supporting documentation is legally robust.
Cross-Border Experience: UK and Turkey
As a law firm operating in both London and Istanbul, we are ideally placed to handle cross-border real estate due diligence and valuations, especially when:
- The buyer is based overseas and the property is in the Türkiye
- The transaction involves Turkish citizenship through property acquisition
- The asset is subject to dual jurisdiction claims (e.g. inheritance disputes)
- You need legal clarity across English and Turkish property laws
Who We Work With
- Overseas investors
- Property owners and heirs
- Developers
- Private equity firms and real estate funds
- Financial institutions
- Law firms seeking local support
Our Services Include:
- Full legal due diligence reports (UK and Türkiye)
- Coordination with valuers and surveyors
- Advice on SPK-licensed valuation in Türkiye
- Legal commentary on valuation reports
- Transactional support (purchase, sale, lease)
- Risk and litigation assessment
Whether it involves buying, selling, or investing in property in Türkiye, or seeking clarity on ownership rights, risks, or market value, obtaining legal due diligence and valuation is a key step in making informed decisions. Engaging with professionals who understand both the legal and commercial landscape helps reduce risks and ensures transparency throughout the process.
