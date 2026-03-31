Rent Determination Lawsuit Turkey

One of the most common challenges for foreign real estate investors in Türkiye is seeing their rental income erode in the face of high inflation and a rapidly changing property market. If your tenant has been residing in your property for more than 5 years and the current rent has fallen far below market value, Turkish Real Estate Law grants you the right to have the rent redetermined.

Under Turkish law, landlords are permitted to request a rent adjustment if the rental amount has fallen significantly below market value over time. Through a Rent Determination Lawsuit, filed in accordance with Article 344 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, the court can update the rent to reflect current market conditions.

In this article, we explain step-by-step what a rent determination lawsuit in Türkiye is, the conditions under which it can be filed, how the process works, and what foreign property owners need to know.

What is a Rent Determination Lawsuit and When is it Filed?

A rent determination lawsuit is a legal action filed when a tenant and landlord cannot agree on the rent amount for a new rental period, allowing the court to establish the new rate. The primary goal of this lawsuit is to align the rent with the precedent rental values in the property's surrounding area and current market conditions.

Increases Within the First 5 Years: During the first five years of a lease agreement, rent increases are legally capped. According to the Turkish Code of Obligations, the maximum allowable increase during this period cannot exceed the 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) . Therefore, if a tenant agrees to increase the rent by the CPI rate, the landlord cannot file a rent determination lawsuit.

During the first five years of a lease agreement, rent increases are legally capped. According to the Turkish Code of Obligations, the maximum allowable increase during this period cannot exceed the . Therefore, if a tenant agrees to increase the rent by the CPI rate, the landlord cannot file a rent determination lawsuit. At the End of the 5th Year: A frequently asked question in practice is, "How do you increase the rent for a 5-year tenant?" Once a lease agreement reaches the 5-year mark, the CPI limitation is lifted. At this stage, the landlord can demand that the rent be redetermined based on the precedent rental rates in the area. The legal avenue for this is to file a rent determination lawsuit. When setting the new rent, the court will consider precedent rents in the area, the property's location, the building's age and physical condition, specific property features, and current market dynamics.

What Are the Necessary Conditions to File the Lawsuit?

For a court to hear a rent determination lawsuit, several fundamental conditions must be met:

A Valid Lease Agreement: There must be a valid lease agreement—either written or verbal—between the parties. In practice, having a written lease agreement is highly important for ease of proof. Expiration of the 5-Year Period: At least five full years must have passed since the beginning of the lease agreement. Mandatory Mediation: Following a legislative amendment effective September 1, 2023, mediation is now mandatory for rental disputes. If a landlord fails to apply to a mediator before filing the lawsuit, the court will dismiss the case on procedural grounds.

Timing of the Lawsuit

The most common mistake made in rent determination lawsuits is missing the legal deadlines. For the newly determined rent to be valid from the very beginning of the new rental period, one of two options must be met:

The lawsuit must be filed at least 30 days before the new rental period begins.

the new rental period begins. The second option is that within that same 30-day timeframe, a notary notice (ihtarname) demanding a rent increase must be sent to the tenant. If this notice is properly sent, the court's decision will apply retroactively to the start of the new rental period, even if the lawsuit itself is filed after the new period has begun.

Important Considerations for Foreign Property Owners

Foreign landlords must pay close attention to the following factors during legal proceedings in Türkiye:

a. Foreigner's Security Deposit (Yabancılık Teminatı)

Under Turkish Law, foreign nationals who do not have a registered domicile in Türkiye may be required to deposit a "security" when filing a lawsuit to prove they can cover court costs. However, if there is a reciprocity agreement (mütekabiliyet) or an international treaty like the Hague Convention between Türkiye and your country of citizenship, you are exempt from paying this deposit.

b. Power of Attorney and Apostille Procedures

If you live abroad, you must grant a Power of Attorney (PoA) to a lawyer in Türkiye to handle the process on your behalf. You can issue this PoA at the Turkish Consulate in your residing country. Alternatively, if your country of residence is a party to the Apostille Convention, you can have a PoA issued by a local notary, attach an Apostille stamp, and have it sworn-translated to make it legally valid in Türkiye.

Legal Representation in Complex Property Disputes in Türkiye

Navigating a rent determination lawsuit is just one aspect of managing real estate investments. In practice, many international owners face various property disputes in turkey that require decisive legal action. Whether it involves a disagreement over rental yields, title deed complications, or breach of contract, having a specialized real estate dispute lawyer is essential to protect your assets.

Regional dynamics also play a significant role in how these conflicts are resolved. For instance, the Mediterranean coast has seen a surge in legal cases, making the role of an antalya property dispute attorney or an antalya turkey property dispute attorney critical for local court representation and mediation processes. Similarly, in the fast-paced metropolitan market, an Istanbul real estate dispute attorney can provide the necessary strategic depth to handle high-stakes valuation conflicts.

At Pi Legal Consultancy (PiLC), we do not only manage transactions; we excel in resolving multifaceted disputes to ensure your investment remains profitable and legally secure

How Does the Court Determine the Rent?

During the lawsuit, the judge does not arbitrarily decide the new rent amount. The process works as follows:

Precedent Research: The court researches the rental prices of similar properties (precedents) in the same area.

The court researches the rental prices of similar properties (precedents) in the same area. Expert Examination: A committee of real estate experts visits the property to physically inspect it, preparing a report that evaluates its condition, age, location, and current market conditions.

A committee of real estate experts visits the property to physically inspect it, preparing a report that evaluates its condition, age, location, and current market conditions. Old Tenant Discount (Hakkaniyet İndirimi): According to established Supreme Court (Yargıtay) precedents, if a tenant has resided in the property for a long time, an "equity discount" of generally 10% to 20% is deducted from the newly determined market rent value.

Conclusion

The rent determination lawsuit is a crucial legal tool that ensures rental income is aligned with market conditions, particularly in long-term tenancies. For foreign property investors in Türkiye, this lawsuit offers an effective mechanism to protect rental yields against inflation. However, managing the process correctly—including fulfilling the mediation requirement, timing the legal notices accurately, and preparing the correct documents—is of paramount importance. For this reason, it is highly recommended to carry out rent determination lawsuits alongside an experienced real estate attorney.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.