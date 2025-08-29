Residence Permit In Turkey By Buying Real Estate – Legal Advice

Turkish law grants foreigners the right to obtain a residence permit by purchasing property. This provision is outlined in the relevant articles of the Law on "Foreigners and International Protection," allowing for a residence permit valid for up to two years, with the possibility of extension.

In the context of contemporary international migration law, the Turkish model for obtaining a residence permit through property purchase (Residence Permit in Turkey for Real Estate) is a relatively liberal mechanism, allowing foreigners to legalize their stay in the country provided they meet certain requirements. However, it should be noted that in recent years, the government has made significant changes to the criteria for issuing residence permits, notably increasing the minimum property price eligible for obtaining resident status. All the details are provided in this publication.

Advantages of a Residence Permit in Turkey

Obtaining a residence permit in Turkey through property ownership offers foreign residents several key legal advantages:

Residence permit holders can legally stay in Turkey without the need to adhere to visa regulations or limitations on the duration of their stay. This status allows for unrestricted movement across Turkish borders, which is especially important for individuals engaged in active business or professional activities. Legalizing one's stay is relatively simple: all that is needed is to purchase property that meets the conditions of the program. Provided all criteria are met, the chances of denial are minimal. Holders of a residence permit for real estate can open bank accounts in Turkish financial institutions without additional restrictions. A key benefit is the ability to apply for Turkish citizenship through naturalization after five years of continuous residence, or apply for permanent (indefinite) residence after eight years. Minor children of property owners with Turkish residence permits have access to free education in municipal educational institutions at all levels, including kindergartens and schools. Residence permit holders can later apply for the state health insurance policy (SGK), granting access to completely free healthcare for all family members.

Eligibility for Obtaining a Residence Permit in Turkey through Property Purchase

The legal basis for applying for a residence permit is the documented proof of property ownership by a foreign resident, recorded in the relevant cadastral document (TAPU). Turkish migration regulations define specific criteria that must be met for an application to be approved.

Minimum Property Value

As of October 16, 2023, updated standards regarding the minimum property value required for obtaining a residence permit under TAPU have been enacted. According to current legislative provisions, the assessed value of the property, as recorded in the cadastral registers, must not be less than 200,000 USD. This requirement applies to all regions of Turkey without exception.

It should be noted that the new changes do not have retroactive effect. Property owners who obtained a Turkish title deed before October 16, 2023, are guaranteed the possibility of applying for a residence permit under the previous norms, which stipulated a minimum price of 75,000 USD for metropolitan regions and 50,000 USD for other provinces.

Changes for 2025:

Starting from January 15, 2025, updated rules regarding residence permits through property purchase will come into effect. These changes apply to individuals who have not previously obtained a Turkish residence permit, as well as those who have not renewed it within the prescribed timeframes.

Key changes concern the procedure for confirming the value of the property. A differentiated approach will be applied depending on the date of property acquisition:

For properties purchased before January 15, 2025, a document from a licensed appraiser confirming the value of the property as at least 200,000 USD will be required.

For properties purchased after this date, the required threshold of 200,000 USD will be confirmed in the cadastral certificate as the official value. No additional appraisal report will be required.

Regional Restrictions in Turkey

Turkish migration legislation includes territorial restrictions on obtaining an initial residence permit in certain areas. Since July 1, 2022, a ban has been in place on registering new applications in 1,169 neighborhoods (mahalle) across 15 provinces, where the proportion of foreign residents exceeds set limits.

These restrictions do not apply to family reunification cases with a residence permit holder. Moreover, holders of previously issued residence permits continue to be able to extend their legal status regardless of the territorial restrictions in the relevant districts.

A full list of temporarily closed neighborhoods is published on the official website of the Directorate General of Migration Management. Potential applicants are strongly advised to verify the current status of the neighborhood before purchasing property.

Who Can Apply for a Residence Permit under TAPU

The opportunity to apply for a Turkish residence permit through property purchase is available to foreign residents from 184 countries, who are 18 years of age or older, and meet the general requirements of the investment program. Additionally, applicants must not have violated migration laws, have any unresolved criminal convictions, or face sanctions, and must demonstrate financial solvency.

An important aspect is the ability to include family members in the application. The spouse and minor children can be included in the TAPU. Otherwise, they may apply for a family residence permit, provided they submit proof of their relationship.

Co-ownership is considered when reviewing residence permit applications but does not automatically grant legal grounds for multiple individuals to obtain a permit simultaneously.

Steps for Obtaining a Residence Permit

The process for obtaining a residence permit through property purchase in Turkey consists of six consecutive steps:

Choosing Property

The initial step involves carefully analyzing the real estate market while taking into account migration laws. It is important to conduct a thorough check of the legal status of the properties of interest through official cadastral registers.

Purchasing and Obtaining TAPU

The property purchase procedure is governed by clear rules under the Civil Code. It includes negotiating and signing the sales contract, paying a deposit, and obtaining a tax number from the Tax Office where the property is located.

Preparing Documents

The basic documentation package for applying for a residence permit includes:

Original and notarized copy of the passport with Turkish translation,

Original and duplicate of the TAPU,

Completed application form via the Migration Department's online portal,

Proof of official address,

Marriage and birth certificates (if applicable),

Financial status documentation,

Health insurance for applicants over 18 and under 65,

Proof of payment of all state fees.

Submission of Application via e-ikamet Portal

Applications can be submitted electronically through the e-ikamet.goc.gov.tr portal. Applicants need to provide passport and contact details and fill in additional information about marital status, education, employment, and income sources.

Good to know!

In 2024, the authorities introduced a new system for applying for a Turkish residence permit through notaries instead of going directly to the Migration Office. This change is aimed at streamlining administrative procedures and creating a unified electronic database of applicants. With the support of a legal firm, you can receive a response on the possibility of obtaining a residence permit within 1–5 days.

The main advantage of this system is the automatic storage of documents in digital format, which significantly simplifies the process of renewing the residence permit in the future. However, this format is not yet available in all Turkish cities and is still being rolled out gradually.

Migration Office Visit and Biometrics

The Migration Department conducts a verification of documents and the applicant's identity, including biometric data collection such as photographs and fingerprints.

Receiving the Residence Permit Card

After the application is processed, applicants will receive their residence permit card by courier. The card contains personal information, biometric data, and an ID number, and must be presented when crossing borders or engaging in official procedures.

Reasons for Denial of a Residence Permit The most common reason for denial is the non-compliance of the property with the established criteria, such as a price below the required threshold or location in a restricted neighborhood. Expenses and Taxes General expenses for obtaining a residence permit include paying the state fee, which varies based on the applicant's nationality. Additionally, costs for document translation, notarization, health insurance, and expert property appraisal may apply. Residence Permit Duration and Renewal The residence permit granted through property ownership is typically issued for one to two years, with the possibility of extension as long as the ownership is maintained. After five years, applicants can apply for Turkish citizenship through naturalization, provided they meet certain conditions. If citizenship is not a priority, after eight years, property owners can apply for permanent (indefinite) residency. Answers to Frequently Asked Questions How much should the property cost for a residence permit in Turkey? The minimum property value for obtaining a residence permit is set at 200,000 USD, effective from October 16, 2023, across all regions in Turkey. How to get a residence permit in Turkey through property purchase? The procedure involves purchasing a suitable property, obtaining the TAPU, gathering the necessary documents, submitting an electronic application through the e-ikamet portal, visiting the Migration Department, and receiving the plastic ID card. How long is the residence permit valid for? The residence permit is typically valid for two years, with the possibility of extension as long as the applicant continues to own the property. How long does it take to get the residence permit after applying? The official processing time is approximately 90 days, although in practice, decisions are often made within 30 days after a successful appointment. Can I apply with my family? Yes, the spouse and children under 18 can be included in the application for a family residence permit. The main applicant must meet all the requirements for property ownership.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.