Monitoring Employees’ Corporate Email And Digital Communication Channels In Turkey: The Limits Of An Employer’s Monitoring Authority Under The Personal Data Protection Board’s Principle Decision No. 2026/2035

As a result of digital transformation, the migration of business processes to electronic platforms and the emergence of digital communication tools as an integral part of professional life, it has become necessary to reassess the balance between the employer’s management rights and the employee’s personal rights.

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I. INTRODUCTION AND LEGAL FRAMEWORK

As a result of digital transformation, the migration of business processes to electronic platforms and the emergence of digital communication tools as an integral part of professional life, it has become necessary to reassess the balance between the employer’s management rights and the employee’s personal rights. The monitoring and supervision of corporate email accounts and digital communication channels assigned to employees for business continuity, information security and managerial oversight constitute an important legal issue that must be addressed within the framework of the right to privacy and freedom of communication protected under Articles 20 and 22 of the Turkish Constitution, the provisions of Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 (KVKK), and the principles of purpose limitation, proportionality and transparency.

In this context, the Personal Data Protection Board’s Principle Decision No. 2026/2035, dated 16 September 2026 and published in the Official Gazette No. 33394 on 8 October 2026, has clarified the procedures and principles governing the monitoring of communication channels used for business purposes, particularly corporate email accounts assigned to employees. The principles established in the Decision also provide guidance on the monitoring of other digital communication tools used in the workplace, insofar as their nature and intended purposes permit.

Monitoring Corporate Email Accounts Constitutes a Personal Data Processing Activity

Corporate email accounts provided by employers to employees serve not only as a technical tool for business operations but also as a digital repository that contains both the employee’s professional activities and, at times, personal correspondence and professional networks. Accordingly, the Personal Data Protection Board (“the Board”) considers the monitoring of such accounts, the scanning of log records, or accessing the content of messages to constitute a personal data processing activity.

From a legal perspective, a key point that must not be overlooked is that even if the content of emails is not accessed, the examination of data that can be associated with identified or identifiable individuals such as sender and recipient information, communication times, IP addresses, and access logs constitutes a personal data processing activity under the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK). Accordingly, an employer’s claim that “we are only monitoring traffic data; we are not reading email content” does not exempt the activity from the scope of Law No. 6698. Although content monitoring and the examination of traffic data differ in terms of the degree of interference with employees’ rights, the applicable data protection obligations must be assessed in relation to both activities.

The Employer’s Right to Manage and Its Limits: Rejection of the Right to Unrestricted Control

The employer has a managerial right to ensure order and safety in the workplace, to oversee that work is carried out in accordance with its purpose and procedures, and to monitor the use of equipment assigned to employees in this regard. However, this managerial right does not grant the employer absolute and unlimited supervisory authority; it is subject to necessary limitations considering the employee’s fundamental rights and freedoms.

The relevant provisions of the Turkish Code of Obligations (TBK) No. 6098 are also significant in determining the legal limits of an employer’s supervisory authority. Indeed, Article 399 of the TBK governs the employer’s right of management, Article 417 sets forth the obligations regarding the protection of the employee’s personal rights, and Article 419 establishes restrictions on the processing of the employee’s personal data. In addition, the employee’s duty of care and loyalty under Article 396 of the Turkish Code of Obligations must also be considered when assessing the employer’s legitimate interests in protecting corporate information and systems. Consequently, the employer’s authority to monitor employees must be considered not only considering the right to manage but also in conjunction with obligations regarding the protection of employees’ personal rights.

The Board characterizes the monitoring of corporate email accounts and digital communication tools as a data processing activity that requires striking a delicate balance between the employer’s legitimate interests and the employee’s right to privacy and the protection of personal data rights guaranteed under Article 20 of the Constitution as well as the freedom of communication set forth in Article 22.

Indeed, in accordance with the approach adopted in the established case law of both the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the following principles must be observed for an inspection activity to be considered lawful:

Prior Notice and Transparency: The employee must be informed in advance, clearly and transparently, regarding the scope and limits of the monitoring and supervision activities,

The employee must be informed in advance, clearly and transparently, regarding the scope and limits of the monitoring and supervision activities, Legitimate Purpose and Proportionality: The monitoring must be based on a legitimate and justifiable purpose and must be proportionate to and limited by the intended purpose,

The monitoring must be based on a legitimate and justifiable purpose and must be proportionate to and limited by the intended purpose, Necessity / Least Invasive Approach: Alternative methods that interfere less with the employee’s fundamental rights in achieving the objective (e.g., monitoring only traffic data) must be considered first.

Actually, in the Constitutional Court’s decision dated September 17, 2020, in the E.Ü. case (Case No. 2016/13010), the employer’s review of correspondence in an employee’s corporate email account and the use of such correspondence during the termination of the employment contract were evaluated in light of the right to the protection of personal data and the freedom of communication; and it was concluded that these rights had been violated in the specific case.

Similarly, in the European Court of Human Rights Grand Chamber’s decision in Bărbulescu v. Romania dated September 5, 2017 (Case No. 61496/08), it was emphasized that, in assessing the legality of an employer’s practices regarding the monitoring of employee communications, the following factors must be taken into account: prior notification, the scope of the monitoring, the existence of legitimate grounds, whether alternative methods are available, and the consequences of the interference on the employee.

In this regard, since content monitoring of emails and communication tools constitutes a more intrusive measure than merely monitoring traffic or log data, it requires a much more concrete, well-founded, and justifiable rationale. Ultimately, from the employer’s perspective, the issue cannot be reduced solely to the question of “whether the authority to monitor exists.” The core legal issue is the need to specify in advance, within the framework of the principles of proportionality and purpose limitation, for what purpose, which categories of data, by what methods, for how long, and within what scope data may be processed.

II. SCOPE OF DIGITAL COMMUNICATION CHANNELS AND LEGAL LIMITS ON TECHNICAL ACCESS

The Legal Status of the Digital Communication Ecosystem Outside of Corporate Email

The legal principles governing the monitoring of corporate email accounts are also relevant to other digital communication tools used in the workplace. In this context, personal data processing activities conducted through internal messaging apps, communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Slack, CRM systems, and online meeting recordings must also be evaluated in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK). However, the intended use of each system, the nature of the data processed, and the scope of the audit must be considered separately. Therefore, it would be appropriate to evaluate the principles established by the Board regarding corporate email accounts considering the technical specifications and intended uses of the relevant systems, regarding other corporate communication tools as well.

This situation clearly demonstrates that it is legally insufficient for employers to conduct their compliance processes under the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK) solely through email policies. This is because each digital tool provided by the employer, within the framework of its managerial authority and ownership or possession of the IT infrastructure, must be subject to a separate legal assessment concerning its intended use, technical infrastructure and applicable monitoring procedures.

In determining the scope of supervisory authority, the distinction between the business and personal use of corporate communication tools is significant. Within the scope of its management authority, the employer may prohibit the use of these tools for personal purposes or subject such use to certain conditions. However, the prohibition of personal use does not eliminate the protections arising from the employee’s right to privacy in their personal life and freedom of communication. For this reason, the scope of the audit should be determined by considering the employee’s reasonable expectation of privacy and the principle of proportionality.

On the other hand, in cases where a prohibition on personal use can be determined based on factors unrelated to the content, accessing the content of communications will not be considered necessary or proportionate. In cases where private use is permitted, if business communications can be distinguished from private communications, monitoring must be limited solely to business communications. In cases where such a distinction cannot be made, the scope of the employer’s monitoring authority should be interpreted more narrowly.

The Separation of Technical Access Capabilities and Legal Access Authority

The most fundamental doctrinal principle to consider when determining the limits of audit authority in digitizing workplaces is the clear distinction between technical access and legal authority to access. By the very nature of digital systems and IT infrastructure, the fact that a piece of data, a network, or a communication channel is technically accessible does not imply that access to all data within these systems is legally legitimate or authorized.

The fact that an employer or its authorized information technology staff possesses system administrator privileges does not justify the unrestricted monitoring of employees’ personal communications. Any access must serve a legitimate purpose, be based on an appropriate legal ground for processing personal data and comply with the principles of necessity and proportionality.

The fact that corporate digital systems are technically accessible does not mean that all data contained in those systems is legally accessible. The fact that an employer or its authorized IT staff possesses system administrator privileges does not justify the unrestricted monitoring of employees’ personal communications. Regardless of the employer’s ownership or management rights over the IT infrastructure, any access activity must be based on a legitimate purpose and comply with the appropriate legal procedures.

III. THE LEGAL FRAMEWORK FOR SUPERVISION UNDER THE DATA PROTECTION BOARD’S PRINCIPLE DECISION NO. 2026/2035

The Personal Data Protection Board (“Board”) has clarified the legal limits of an employer’s authority to monitor corporate communication tools assigned to employees through Principle Decision No. 2026/2035. In this context, the Board has clarified that an employer’s ability to technically access a device, session, network, or corporate system does not confer the authority to freely access an employee’s personal email account, personal instant messaging applications, social media accounts, or similar private communication channels. However, it is understood that, rather than adopting an approach of absolute prohibition regarding the monitoring of these communication channels, an assessment must be made within the framework of the specific characteristics of the case, as well as the legitimate purpose, necessity, and proportionality of the monitoring.

Indeed, in the Board’s decision No. 2023/86 dated January 19, 2023, the employer’s review of certain email content following the detection of suspicious data transfers made by an employee through a corporate email account was evaluated; taking into account that the review was conducted for a legitimate purpose, that employees were informed in advance, and that the processing activity complied with the principle of proportionality, it was determined that there was no violation of the law in this specific case.

The decision is significant in that it demonstrates that the monitoring of corporate communication tools is not categorically prohibited, but that the employer’s exercise of its monitoring authority is subject to certain legal conditions.

In this regard, when previous Board decisions are considered together with Principle Decision No. 2026/2035, it becomes evident that the employer’s supervisory authority is shaped by the following fundamental principles within the framework of constitutional limits, obligations regarding the protection of personal data, and international human rights standards:

Concretization of the Obligation to Provide Advance Notice and Disclosure

Providing employees with prior, clear, and understandable information regarding the monitoring of corporate communication tools is one of the key elements in assessing the legality of such monitoring. Abstract monitoring provisions included in employment contracts or general workplace policies cannot be considered sufficient on their own if they do not provide adequate information regarding the purpose, scope, method, and conditions of the monitoring. For this reason, the information provided to employees must fulfill the obligation to inform under Article 10 of the KVKK and specify the audit methods to be applied.

The information notice must contain specific explanations regarding the procedures and methods of the audit, including the following elements within the framework of Article 10 of the Personal Data Protection Law:

Legal Basis and Purpose of Processing: The legal basis and operational need for processing the data,

Audit Methodology: Whether traffic/log records or content will be reviewed,

Conditions for Accessing Content: Under what specific circumstances or conditions access to email bodies and attachments is permitted,

Retention Period and Data Subject Rights: How long the data will be retained and how the rights under Article 11 of the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK) may be exercised.

Identity of the Data Controller and Method of Data Collection: The identity of the data controller responsible for the audit activity and, if applicable, their representative, as well as the methods used to collect personal data,

Transfer of Personal Data: The persons or categories of recipients to whom personal data collected during the monitoring activities may be transferred, and the purposes of such transfers.

It should be specifically noted that the duty to provide information set forth in Article 10 of the Law and the requirement for prior notification under the case law of the Constitutional Court serves distinct legal functions. However, a proper notification that meets the mandatory requirements of Article 10 of the Law and contains clear and specific information regarding the purpose, scope, and method of the inspection may also satisfy the requirement that the employee be informed in advance regarding the inspection.

The Principles of Graduality and Proportionality in Oversight

The Principle Decision stipulates that a graduated approach must be adopted in monitoring activities and that more stringent monitoring measures should not be employed in cases where the employer can achieve its legitimate objective through a less intrusive method. If the employer can achieve its legitimate objective through a method that interferes less with the employee’s fundamental rights, it may not resort to a more stringent monitoring measure.

In this context, it would be appropriate to use the following step-by-step assessment method when determining the necessity and scope of the audit:

Determining the need for monitoring and the legal basis

Evaluating less intrusive methods

Reviewing traffic and access logs when necessary

Limited content monitoring when there are concrete and legitimate grounds.

The continuous and indiscriminate recording of all digital activities through covert monitoring practices without prior notification to employees poses serious risks of legal noncompliance regarding the privacy of personal life and the protection of personal data. However, the legal nature of exceptional monitoring conducted based on a specific suspicion of a legal violation must be assessed separately, considering the specific circumstances of the case, the necessity of the monitoring, its scope, and any alternative methods that could be employed.

Access to Email Content Must Be Exceptional in Nature

Since the review of email content constitutes a more significant intrusion into an employee’s private life and freedom of communication than the monitoring of traffic data, content monitoring must be based on a concrete and legitimate justification. This justification may stem from a specific suspicion of a legal violation, or it may arise from an objectively justifiable business need, such as ensuring business continuity, protecting corporate information, or fulfilling legal obligations. In every case, the necessity of monitoring should be assessed, less intrusive methods should be prioritized, and content review should be limited to the intended purpose.

Indeed, in accordance with the Principle Decision, in cases where the misuse of communication tools can be prevented through filtering, blocking, or similar preventive technical measures, this does not grant the employer a general right to monitor content.

Power Imbalances in the Employment Relationship and the Limits of Express Consent

Given the dependency and power imbalance inherent in the employment relationship, careful consideration must be given to whether the explicit consent obtained from employees is based on free will. For this reason, regarding the employer’s routine monitoring activities, it would be appropriate to first determine the conditions for data processing that may be applied under Article 5(2) of the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK). In exceptional cases where explicit consent is required, such consent must pertain to a specific matter, be based on adequate information, and be given of one’s own free will. In any case, explicit consent does not, in and of itself, render excessive or aimlessly conducted surveillance activities lawful.

In the Board’s Principle Decision No. 2026/2035, it is stated that personal data processing activities carried out within the scope of an audit may be based on the conditions set forth in Article 5/2(c) of the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK), namely, that data processing is necessary for the data controller to fulfill its legal obligation, or Article 5(2)(f), where processing is necessary for the legitimate interests pursued by the data controller, provided that such processing does not prejudice the fundamental rights and freedoms of the data subject.

However, in the Board’s Decision No. 2023/86, it is noted that the use of personal data obtained as a result of corporate email monitoring during the employment contract termination process is also evaluated within the scope of the condition that data processing is necessary for the establishment, exercise, or protection of a right as provided for in Article 5/2(e) of the Personal Data Protection Law. Consequently, the legal basis for data processing must be determined within the context of the purpose and circumstances of each specific case; it should be borne in mind that the existence of any processing condition does not grant the employer unlimited authority to monitor employees.

The Use of Data Obtained Through Audits as Evidence in Labor Law

The use of data obtained through the monitoring of corporate communication tools in labor law disputes should be evaluated separately from the legality of the monitoring itself. Just as communication obtained in accordance with the law does not in and of itself constitute just cause for termination of an employment contract, the admissibility of records obtained through unlawful methods as evidence in court proceedings is also a matter of debate.

For this reason, employers must conduct their audit processes not only regarding the protection of personal data but also by considering the potential consequences of the findings under labor law.

Protection of Special Categories of Data and Third-Party Data

Email bodies or attachments may contain special category personal data (such as health data, union memberships, etc.) as defined in Article 6 of the KVKK, as well as data pertaining to third parties involved in the communication (customers, suppliers, other employees).

Considering the possibility of accessing special category personal data during content audits, the processing conditions set forth in Article 6 of the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK) must be met, and adequate measures determined by the Board must be taken. In this context, particularly in audit activities conducted in data-intensive sectors such as healthcare, finance, law, and human resources, it is important to employ technical and administrative measures such as masking, filtering, and access restrictions to the extent required by the specific circumstances of each case. Indeed, the Board’s Decision No. 2018/10, dated January 31, 2018, also contains detailed provisions regarding the adequate safeguards that must be taken when processing special-category personal data.

The operation of corporate email and digital communication systems via cloud infrastructures with international connections, or access to data obtained during audits by group companies or service providers located abroad, may trigger the application of the provisions governing the transfer of personal data abroad under Article 9 of the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK).

For this reason, employers must determine during their audit processes in which countries the data is stored in, who has access to it, and under which legal framework the transfer abroad takes place.

However, since the use of software or a service of foreign origin does not in and of itself imply that personal data is being transferred abroad, it is necessary to conduct a concrete review of data flows, storage locations, and access permissions.

Restrictions on Data Access Permissions and Data Security

Access to the data obtained because of the audit cannot be made available for unrestricted use within the organization. In accordance with the administrative and technical measures set forth in Article 12 of the KVKK;

Ensuring that audit data is accessible only to personnel authorized for this purpose (Human Resources, Legal, Audit, etc.),

Maintaining access logs and creating role-based access matrices,

Technically preventing unauthorized departments or managers from accessing audit results

is required. Employers are obligated to establish procedures in advance not only for the audit process but also regarding who may access the audit results, under what authority, and for how long.

Management of Corporate Email Accounts After the Termination of Employment

The termination of an employment relationship does not, in and of itself, justify the employer’s indefinite retention or monitoring of personal data contained in the corporate email account assigned to the employee. Indeed, the Board’s Principle Decision No. 2026/2035 explicitly states that the legal basis for data processing activities related to the corporate email account must be separately assessed after the termination of the employment relationship.

In this context, the following principles should be followed: following the termination of the employment relationship, the relevant account should be closed to the employee’s active use and new access to the account should be prevented; the viewing of messages received in the account by unauthorized persons should be prevented; and personal data for which the legal basis no longer exists should be destroyed. However, where there are legitimate purposes such as ensuring business continuity, maintaining uninterrupted corporate communication, exercising the right to defense in legal disputes, or fulfilling obligations arising from legislation, various technical measures of a limited and temporary nature may be implemented, depending on the specific circumstances of the case.

After the termination of the employment relationship, to ensure the continuity of corporate communications, it would be appropriate to first close the account and consider implementing an automated reply system directing senders to an alternative contact address.

Since the automatic forwarding of emails to other employees or access to past correspondence could result in personal communications being viewed by third parties, such actions should be carried out only when there is a specific business need and less intrusive methods prove insufficient, provided that the necessary technical and administrative measures are taken. Data retention and archiving procedures must also be based on specific legal grounds and retention periods.

IV. CONCLUSION

The integration of technology into the workplace has made it inevitable to redefine the boundary between the employer’s business interests and the employee’s constitutional rights. The Personal Data Protection Board’s Principle Decision No. 2026/2035 clearly establishes that an employer’s management authority is not unlimited, and that possession of technological capabilities or infrastructure does not, in and of itself, confer legal oversight authority.

When monitoring corporate email accounts and other digital communication tools, it is essential to inform employees in advance and in a transparent manner, to ensure that data processing activities are based on appropriate legal grounds, and to conduct the monitoring in accordance with the principles of necessity and proportionality. Content monitoring, however, should be resorted to only when there is a concrete and legitimate justification and when less intrusive methods are insufficient, and it must be limited to the specific purpose for which it is intended.

Audit activities conducted in violation of these principles may, depending on the specific circumstances of the case, result in administrative sanctions under Article 18 of Law No. 6698, criminal liability under the relevant provisions of the Turkish Penal Code, and the exclusion of data obtained in violation of the law from being considered as evidence in labor law disputes. Accordingly, employers must establish corporate data governance and audit policies that encompass the entire digital communication ecosystem and ensure simultaneous technical and legal compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.