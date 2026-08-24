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24 August 2026

An Important Development On Data Protection Compliance!

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Tunc Firat Dereli

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The Personal Data Protection Board has issued a significant decision addressing a widespread compliance challenge: the practice of combining privacy notices with explicit consent requests in a single document or consent mechanism. This development has important implications for organizations managing data protection obligations.
Turkey Privacy
Tunc Firat Dereli

An important development on data protection compliance!

The Personal Data Protection Board’s recent decision highlights a common issue in practice: presenting the privacy notice and explicit consent together in a single text or under one consent mechanism.

Further details are available in our information note.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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