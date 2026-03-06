Turkish Data Protection Authority Launches Ex Officio Investigation into Grok AI. The investigation has been announced by the Personal...

Pi Legal Consultancy is a legal & business consulting international law firm in Turkey. Based on detailed overview of client profiles and service quality together with marketing and branding efforts,Pi Legal Consultancy has been chosen by the London-based Prestige Awards Group as the international law firm of 2022/2023.

Article Insights

Pi Legal Consultancy’s articles from Pi Legal Consultancy are most popular: in Turkey

with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries Pi Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Privacy, Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Strategy topic(s)

Turkish Data Protection Authority launches ex officio investigation into Grok AI. A significant news for all data protection lawyers and legal practitioners.

Introduction

Turkish Data Protection Authority Launches Ex Officio Investigation into Grok AI. The investigation has been announced by the Personal Data Protection Authority (hereinafter as the Authority). Take a look at the announcement from the Official Website of the Authority

What is Grok AI?

Grok is a generative artificial intelligence assistant developed by xAI, the AI company founded by Elon Musk. It is integrated into the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Grok AI is developed for the large automated model for generating text responses, summarizing the context, and answering questions.

Nonetheless, Grok AI has sparked several criticisms with regard to the protection of the data privacy and the best interests of the children.

For more information about data privacy take a look at our page: Data Privacy

EU Opens Regulatory Probe into Grok AI for Potential Systemic Risk and Child Protection Violations

An investigation has been initiated by the European Commission on the grounds that Grok has allegedly been used to generate sexually explicit images and video content involving individuals — including children — without their consent, and that such content has been circulated. Through this investigation the EU aims at diligently assessing and mitigating systemic risks and potential effects with regard to gender-based violence, and serious negative consequences to physical and mental well-being stemming from deployments of Grok's functionalities into its platform.

Turkish Data Protection Authority launches ex officio investigation into Grok AI

Furthermore, due to suspicions that the necessary technical and administrative measures required under the Turkish Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698 have not been implemented during the development and deployment processes of Grok, and that personal data may have been processed in violation of the Law, the Turkish Personal Data Protection Board has decided to initiate an ex officio investigation against X Internet Unlimited Company and X.AI Corporation. You can find the news related to this topic at this link: https://www.kvkk.gov.tr/Icerik/8614/grok-yapay-zeka-asistani-hakkinda-kamuoyu-duyurusu

Conclusion

To sum up, new artificial intelligence systems including Grok AI may cause serious implications against children and the protection of personal data. It is significant to observe that neither the EU nor the Turkish Data Protection Authority has remained silent for decreasing challenging impacts of Grok AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.