Works On Artificial Intelligence In Türkiye : Summary Of The Activities Of The AI Commission

The Parliamentary Research Commission on Determining the Steps to Be Taken to Maximize the Benefits of Artificial Intelligence, Establishing the Legal Infrastructure in This Field, and Identifying Measures to Prevent the Risks Associated with the Use of Artificial Intelligence ("Commission") was officially established on January 14, 2025, and effectively concluded its mandate with its final meeting on May 13, 2025.

During its term of activity, the Commission addressed not only the technical aspects of artificial intelligence but also its social, legal, and ethical dimensions in a comprehensive manner. The impact of artificial intelligence was evaluated across numerous fields, including but not limited to health, ethics, economy, education, law, governance, agriculture, employment, defense industry, technology, the arts, and communication.

The studies addressed issues such as infrastructure investments, qualified human resources, strategic sectors, regulations, and public-private partnerships for the development of artificial intelligence in Türkiye. Additionally, the effects of artificial intelligence on the workforce, data sovereignty, investment returns, and sector-based practices have been evaluated, and it has been emphasised that a comprehensive action plan including infrastructure strengthening, human resource development, transparent regulations, and strategic policies is necessary for Turkiye to remain competitive globally.

During the meetings, the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into the legal system was also discussed. First, the ethical use of artificial intelligence in the justice system was emphasised, with a focus on anonymizing UYAP data to accelerate judicial processes and increase accessibility through projects such as decision support systems, text analysis, chatbot applications, and crime data analysis. It was emphasised that these systems must be sensitive to risks in terms of data security and legal liability, and that final decisions must always be made by humans.

Although there is no specific legal regulation for artificial intelligence in Turkiye, it has been assessed that existing personal data protection, obligations and intellectual property laws may cover this technology; however, the shortcomings in the existing regulations need to be addressed. In addition, the effects of the European Union's artificial intelligence regulation on Türkiye and issues to be considered in terms of commercial relations have been discussed. It was noted that artificial intelligence-related liability could be addressed within the existing legal framework without the need for new regulations; however, deficiencies persist in the processing of personal data and the use of public data.

Subsequently, the transformation brought by artificial intelligence in legal services was highlighted, particularly focusing on how technologies such as deepfake challenge the concept of evidence and the need for the law to adapt accordingly. It was noted that AI applications achieve high success rates in certain areas of law, but results vary in complex and emotionally charged cases. Furthermore, the necessity for new regulations regarding intellectual and industrial property rights related to AI, the importance of synthetic data usage, and the consideration of international examples were emphasized.

It was acknowledged that the rapid developments in the field of artificial intelligence must be supported by ethics, education, international cooperation, and regulations, and that the state should play a significant role in this process. The importance of the transformation of professional groups and the clarification of liabilities related to AI was also acknowledged. There was widely agreed that Türkiye should advance in this field by leveraging its strengths in health, defense, and law through targeted AI investments.

In addition, the working principles of artificial intelligence systems, the quality of the data used in algorithms, and the risks of bias were discussed; the impact of automated decision-making processes in critical areas such as healthcare, law, and recruitment was highlighted, as was the need for global ethical standards to manage these risks. Furthermore, the risks children face in the digital world, the use of their personal data, and the psychological implications were highlighted, with particular attention drawn to the importance of education and awareness-raising efforts to protect younger age groups. The need for international regulations and the development of artificial intelligence law tailored to Turkish social and cultural dynamics was also brought to the fore.

Finally, the impacts of artificial intelligence on the economy were examined from various perspectives. The use of AI applications in areas such as tax auditing, combating the informal economy, financial risk management, and investment incentives was emphasized. While AI-supported systems increased tax compliance in public administration, sales strategies were improved in the private sector through customer behavior analysis. In line with international examples, it was stated that Türkiye needs to strengthen its scientific infrastructure, enhance cooperation between industry and academia, and promote domestic technologies. These steps were shared as a common view and priority to remain competitive in the field of artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, the Commission has presented a roadmap for Türkiye to achieve sustainable progress in the field of artificial intelligence and attain an effective position in global competition. This strategic approach, which is structured around key areas such as infrastructure investments, the development of qualified human resources, the improvement of legal regulations, the establishment of ethical standards, and the strengthening of public-private partnerships, is significant in terms of transforming artificial intelligence into social benefits and effectively managing risks. The Commission's recommendations emphasize the need for Türkiye to increase its investments in artificial intelligence in critical areas such as health, education, infrastructure, defense, law and economics in coordination with all stakeholders under the leadership of the state, and to closely follow international developments and implement regulations appropriate to its own dynamics. Thus, the goal is for Türkiye to position itself as a strong, ethical, and competitive actor in the field of artificial intelligence at both the national and global levels.

