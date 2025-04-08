Two-Minute Recap Of Recent Developments In IT Law Around The Globe (March 2025)

On 19 March 2025, Law No. 7545 on Cybersecurity entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette.

Gen Temizer is a leading independent Turkish law firm located in Istanbul's financial centre. The Firm has an excellent track record of handling cross-border matters for clients and covers the full bandwidth of most complex transactions and litigation with its cross-departmental, multi-disciplinary and diverse team of over 30 lawyers. The Firm is deeply rooted in the local market with over 80 years of combined experience of the name partners while providing the highest global standards of legal services.

Türkiye Enacts Its First Cybersecurity Law

On 19 March 2025, Law No. 7545 on Cybersecurity entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette. The new law introduces comprehensive obligations for public institutions, private sector entities, individuals, and digital platforms, aiming to strengthen national cybersecurity and enhance protection against cyber threats. It sets out requirements in key areas such as risk management, establishment of incident response teams, protection of IT systems, and certification of cybersecurity-related products and services.

A newly established Cybersecurity Authority is granted both regulatory and executive powers, while the Cybersecurity Council, chaired by the President, will oversee national policies and strategic planning in this field.

Non-compliance may result in significant sanctions, including imprisonment, substantial fines, and administrative penalties depending on the nature of the violation.

European Parliament to Examine AI's Impact on Finance and Copyright

Members of the European Parliament have called for two separate reports to assess the implications of artificial intelligence in the areas of finance and copyright. The first report, requested by the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON), will focus on the risks of using AI in financial services and the need for appropriate regulatory frameworks. The second report, initiated by the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI), will explore the effects of generative AI on copyright and its broader impact on creative industries—highlighting both the challenges and opportunities it presents.

Although neither report will be legally binding, they are expected to lay the groundwork for potential future legislation.

Spain Proposes Heavy Fines for Mislabelled AI-Generated Content

Spain's Council of Ministers has approved a draft law requiring AI-generated content to be clearly and accurately labeled. Under the proposed legislation, companies that fail to comply may face fines of up to €35 million or 7% of their annual global turnover. The regulation specifically targets the spread of deepfakes—AI-generated videos, images, and audio designed to mimic real people or events. It also prohibits the use of biometric data to infer sensitive attributes such as race, political opinions, religion, or sexual orientation. The draft law still requires approval from the Spanish Parliament before entering into force.

French Publishers and Authors Sue Meta for Copyright Infringement

Three professional associations in France—the National Publishing Union (SNE), the National Union of Authors and Composers (SNAC), and the Société des Gens de Lettres (SGDL)—have initiated legal action in Paris against Meta, accusing the company of using their members' copyrighted works without permission to train its generative AI models.

The groups argue that Meta's unauthorized use of these works poses a serious threat to the creative industries. They also expressed concern over the rise of AI-generated "fake books" competing with genuine literary works. The plaintiffs are demanding the complete removal of datasets that were compiled without proper authorization.

Meta Launches AI Tools in Europe

Meta has announced that it will roll out its AI-powered chatbot across Europe, despite ongoing regulatory challenges. The company acknowledged that navigating Europe's complex regulatory environment took longer than expected but expressed satisfaction at finally being able to offer the service. Meta AI had previously been launched in the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. However, expansion plans in Europe were delayed due to concerns raised by Ireland's Data Protection Commission over the use of user data to train large language models.

Meta now plans to introduce the chatbot feature of Meta AI in six European languages— English, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, and German—in the coming weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.