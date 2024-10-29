The Decision of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on the Establishment of a Parliamentary Investigation Commission to Determine the Steps to Be Taken Regarding the Gains of Artificial Intelligence, to Establish the Legal Framework in this Field, and to Identify Measures to Prevent the Risks Associated with the Use of Artificial Intelligence ("Decision") numbered 1426 and dated 2 October 2024 has been published in the Official Gazette numbered 32683 and dated October 5, 2024.

In accordance with the Decision, pursuant to Article 98 of the Constitution and Articles 104 and 105 of the Internal Regulation; a Parliamentary Investigation has been initiated to determine the steps to be taken regarding the gains of artificial intelligence, to establish the legal framework in this field, and to identify measures to prevent the risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence. It was resolved during the 2nd Meeting of the General Assembly on October 2, 2024, that the commission responsible for conducting this investigation ("Commission") shall consist of 22 members, with a mandate of 3 months starting from the election of the Chair, Vice-Chair, Spokesperson, and Clerk and the Commission may also convene outside of Ankara, when necessary.

The full text of the Decision can be reached via this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

