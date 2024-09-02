The Presidential Circular No. 2021/18 concerning the "National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2021-2025," prepared in collaboration with the Presidency's Digital Transformation Office...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Presidential Circular No. 2021/18 concerning the "National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2021-2025," prepared in collaboration with the Presidency's Digital Transformation Office and the Ministry of Industry and Technology, and with the participation of all relevant stakeholders, was published in the Official Gazette No. 31574 on August 20, 2021, and subsequently came into effect.

Considering the recent developments in artificial intelligence and the needs of our country, the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (UYZS) Steering Committee decided to update the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2021-2025 Action Plan within the framework of the 12th Development Plan, and accordingly, the"National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024-2025 Action Plan"has been published.

This action plan focuses on the following key areas to ensure more efficient use of resources:

Development of generative artificial intelligence technologies,

Creation of high-value-added products and services using large Turkish language models,

Strengthening the R&D, innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystem,

Enhancing access to high-performance computing infrastructures and data,

Transformation of the workforce and increasing the number of expert human resources.

You can access the "National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2021-2025" here. (In Turkish)

You can access the updated "National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2024-2025 Action Plan" here. (In Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.