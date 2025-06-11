How To Evict A Tenant Of 10 Years In Turkey?

The housing crisis, which has emerged especially in major cities around the world, has also affected Turkiye.

The housing crisis, which has emerged especially in major cities around the world, has also affected Turkiye. In particular, the rapid increase in housing prices during and after the pandemic has led to a rise in disputes between tenants and landlords. Due to economic reasons among others, tenants and landlords frequently find themselves in conflict. One of the most common issues in practice is the problem of evicting long-term tenants whose lease agreements are dated and whose annual rent increases have fallen below inflation levels. For this reason, the Turkish Code of Obligations has established a mechanism for the eviction of tenants who have occupied a property for over 10 years for landlords who no longer wish to maintain the lease relationship. In this article, we will explain the eviction of a 10-year tenant, set out the conditions for eviction, examine the tenant's rights, and answer frequently asked questions, including how much rent can be increased for a 10-year tenant.

Eviction of a 10-Year Tenant

If the legal conditions are met and a valid notice of termination is issued, the landlord may file an eviction lawsuit regardless of whether the lease is for a definite or indefinite term. The court will examine whether the statutory termination conditions have been fulfilled. If it determines that they have, the court will rule in favor of eviction. The competent and authorized court in such cases is the civil court of peace where the leased property is located. It is necessary for the eviction to serve a timely notice and initiate mediation.

Termination of an Indefinite-Term Lease After 10 Years

According to the Turkish Code of Obligations, in indefinite-term lease agreements, the tenant may terminate the contract at any time, while the landlord may terminate the agreement with a notice of termination based on general provisions after 10 years from the start date of the lease. The landlord is not required to provide a reason for termination once the 10-year period has elapsed. The 10-year period is calculated from the beginning of the lease term. The validity of the notice of termination depends on it being made in writing. Either party may terminate the lease agreement by giving written notice at least three months prior to the end of the rental period, as determined by local custom; if no such custom exists, this is based on six-month rental periods.

Termination of a Fixed-Term Lease After 10 Years

In fixed-term lease agreements, the tenant may terminate the lease by giving a notice of termination at least 15 days before the expiration of the fixed term. If the tenant does not terminate the lease in this manner, the lease will automatically renew for successive one-year periods. The landlord, on the other hand, may terminate the lease without cause by serving a notice of termination at least three months prior to the end of the renewal year following the completion of a 10-year extension period. Accordingly, the landlord may only initiate an eviction lawsuit for a 10-year tenant at least 12 years after the original lease was signed.

For example, if the tenant and landlord entered into a two-year lease agreement on January 1, 2013, the fixed term would end on December 31, 2014. If the tenant does not serve a termination notice at least 15 days before that date, the lease will renew annually. The 10-year extension period will begin after the fixed term ends and will conclude on December 31, 2024. From that point forward, the landlord may terminate the lease without cause by giving written notice at least three months prior to the end of any subsequent renewal year.

Conditions for Eviction of a 10-Year Tenant

In order for a landlord to exercise the right to terminate a lease by serving notice without stating any cause, as provided by law, certain conditions must be met. Once these conditions are fulfilled, the landlord may exercise this right without initiating legal proceedings. The following are the legal requirements for the eviction of a 10-year tenant:

Existence of a Valid Lease Agreement

To speak of a termination, there must first be a legally valid lease agreement in place. If the lease contract meets the formal and substantive requirements under the law, it is considered legally enforceable.

The Renewal Period Must Have Reached Ten Full Years

Another requirement is that the lease must have been renewed for at least ten years. It is important to note that the 10-year renewal period is calculated not from the start date of the original lease, but from the end date of the original lease term. For example, in a 5-year lease agreement, the 10-year renewal period would conclude 15 years after the lease was first signed (5 years original term + 10 years extension).

Written Notice Must Be Served at Least Three Months Before the End of the Year Following the Tenth Renewal Year

The notice of termination must not be served during the tenth renewal year itself, but rather at least three months before the end of the following renewal year. If no notice is served during that year, the lease is automatically extended for another year, and the notice must then be served at least three months prior to the end of that subsequent year.

Tenant's Rights Against Eviction

A lease agreement is a binding contract where the landlord agrees to provide the tenant with the use of a property in exchange for payment of a rent amount. Although lease agreements are typically executed in writing, oral leases are also legally valid. In this respect, what matters is not the form of the agreement but the mutual intent and conduct of the parties.

The landlord is obliged to deliver the leased property on the agreed date and maintain it in a condition suitable for its intended use. The tenant, in turn, must pay rent regularly, use the property with due care, and respect the rights of neighbors.

Under Turkish law, tenants in residential and roofed commercial leases are afforded significant protection. When it comes to evicting tenants who have occupied a property for 10 years or more, these protections are even more pronounced. Tenants in this position enjoy stronger legal standing than those in standard lease arrangements.

For fixed-term lease agreements, if the tenant does not give notice at least 15 days before the end of the fixed term, the lease is automatically renewed for one-year terms. Once these renewed periods add up to 10 years, the landlord must give written notice at least three months prior to the end of the renewal year to terminate the lease. If the landlord misses this deadline, the lease renews for another year, and the termination must be postponed to the next period.

How Can a 10-Year Tenant Be Evicted?

To evict a tenant who has stayed for 10 years or more, the landlord must first send a formal notice in compliance with the law. If the tenant does not vacate the property by the start of the new rental term, the landlord must file an eviction lawsuit. The court will evaluate whether the time period has lapsed and whether notice was properly served. If all conditions are met, the court will order eviction. Once the judgment becomes final, the landlord may request a forced eviction through the enforcement office.

How Much Can Rent Be Increased for a 10-Year Tenant?

The rent increase for residential leases cannot exceed the 12-month average change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This ceiling applies to all tenants, including those with long-term leases. However, due to inflation and the length of occupancy, the rent paid by long-term tenants is often significantly below market rates. In such cases, the landlord may file a rent icrease lawsuit in the 5th year of the lease to bring the rent in line with comparable properties in the area.

Conclusion

Under the Turkish Code of Obligations, based on the principle that the tenant is considered the weaker party in the lease relationship, the landlord is prevented from unilaterally terminating the lease at will. Instead, the law imposes a requirement that the landlord must wait for a 10-year renewal period before terminating the lease without cause. In other words, while the tenant may terminate the lease by giving at least 15 days' notice before the beginning of a new term, this same right is not granted to the landlord.

It is important to note that the eviction mechanism for a 10-year tenant is only available when there is no specific legal ground for termination. If the landlord has a valid ground for eviction—such as eviction due to personal need, non-payment of rent, or having an eviction commitment—then the landlord is not required to wait for the 10-year period to elapse.

A landlord who chooses to pursue eviction based on the completion of the 10-year extension period may terminate the lease by serving written notice at least three months before the end of any renewal year following the 10th year. However, the termination must be confirmed by a court order, and eviction of the tenant can only proceed upon judicial approval.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can a landlord evict a tenant to move in personally?

Yes, a landlord may evict a tenant if the property is genuinely needed for personal use. However, the need must be proven in court and cannot be arbitrary.

Can a landlord evict a 10-year tenant without cause?

Yes. Once the 10-year extension period has been completed, the landlord may terminate the lease without giving a reason, provided notice is served properly and on time.

How long does the eviction process for a 10-year tenant take?

On average, these eviction lawsuits take about one year to conclude in Turkey.

Can a tenant be served a notice after completing 10 years?

Yes, serving a notice is mandatory for evicting a 10-year tenant. The notice must include all required elements and comply with the statutory timeline.

How is the 10-year extension period calculated?

The extension period begins after the initial lease term ends. For example, in a 5-year lease signed on January 1, 2000, the initial term ends on December 31, 2004. The 10-year extension period begins on that date, meaning eviction proceedings could commence in 2015. Because this calculation is procedurally strict, legal assistance from a real estate law specialist in Turkey is highly recommended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.