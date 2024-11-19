The Obligation To Make Rent Payments Through A Bank Has Been Introduced

With the Income Tax General Communiqué (Communiqué) numbered 328 published in the Official Gazette dated October 17, 2024, and numbered 32695, it is now mandatory to make collections and payments for residential and workplace rents through banks or PTT.

Under the new regulation, rental collections and payments must be made through banks or the Turkish Post (PTT). This requirement also applies to short-term rentals, such as daily or weekly arrangements. However, collections made through court orders or enforcement proceedings are exempt from this requirement. For properties with shared ownership, payment of the rent to one of the co-owners will be considered sufficient.

Receipts and account statements issued by banks, PTT, and other financial institutions are accepted as valid documentation to fulfil the evidence requirement for rental payments. Payments made through online banking services are also sufficient to meet this obligation. Additionally, those who make rental payments by visiting bank branches and including a "rental payment" note on the transaction will be in compliance with the requirement.

Those who violate this obligation will be subject to special irregularity penalty in accordance with the relevant articles of the Tax Procedure Law.

You can access the Communiqué in Turkish through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

