ARTICLE
15 November 2024

E-Government Era Begins In Lease Agreements!

E
Egemenoglu Law Firm

Contributor

Egemenoglu Law Firm logo
Egemenoglu is one of the largest full-service law firms in Turkey, advising market-leading clients since 1968. Egemenoğlu who is proud to hold many national and international clients from different sectors, is appreciated by both his clients and the Turkish legal market with his fast, practical, rigorous and solution-oriented work in a wide range of fields of expertise. Egemenoğlu has been considered worthy of various rankings by the world’s most leading and esteemed rating institutions and legal guides. We have been ranked as Recognized in “Project and Finance” and “Mergers and Acquisitions” areas by IFLR 1000. We also take place among the top- tier law firms of Turkey at the rankings of Legal 500, at which world’s best law firms are regarded, in “Employment Law” and “Real Estate / Construction” areas. Also our firm is regarded as significant by Chambers& Partners in “Employment Law” area as well.
Explore Firm Details
The Ministry of Treasury and Finance ("Ministry") announced in the 2023-2025 period of its 2022 Action Plan for Combating the Informal Economy ("Action Plan")...
Turkey Real Estate and Construction
Person photo placeholder
Authors

The Ministry of Treasury and Finance ("Ministry") announced in the 2023-2025 period of its 2022 Action Plan for Combating the Informal Economy ("Action Plan") that lease agreements could be concluded through the e-Government portal to support the decision-making processes of the parties involved and conduct risk analysis studies. The first phase of this activity was launched on November 4, 2024, through the e-Government portal, and the second phase is expected to be implemented by the end of the year.

1545268a.jpg

Lease agreements are regulated under Articles 299 and following of the Turkish Code of Obligations ("TCO"). According to the TCO, the principle of freedom of contract applies to lease agreements in terms of form, meaning that the parties are free to conclude the terms of the agreement as they wish. Currently, the Ministry's initiative within the Action Plan to implement the conclusion of lease agreements through the e-Government platform is only one of the possible methods for the conclusion of such agreements. No legal changes have been made requiring lease contracts to be executed exclusively through the e-Government portal. Therefore, under the current legal framework, concluding lease agreements via the e-Government system is not mandatory.

The first phase of this activity has already been implemented. In this phase, only property owners who are 18 years of age or older and have an e-Government account can prepare lease agreementsthrough the "Ministry of Treasury and Finance / Lease Agreement Transactions" section. In this section, details about the tenant, and if applicable, the guarantor, including the agreement commencement date, duration, amount, and payment terms, are entered into the system. Once the data is submitted, the lease agreement is presented to the tenant and the guarantor (if any) for approval through the e-Government system. If the agreement is not approved by the tenant and/or guarantor within three days, it will not be valid. After approval, the lease agreement is generated as a barcode-enabled document, and the parties can download the PDF version of the agreement from the e-Government portal at any time. Under the current phase, the system is only available for properties where the owner is a natural person and the number of shareholders is fewer than 10. In such cases, the approval process for the tenant and guarantor starts after obtaining approval from the other shareholders. Considering the general provisions of the Turkish Civil Code, shareholders who want to make a lease agreement through the e-Government system and whose number is less than 10 must take the decision to lease the relevant immovable property unanimously if they have joint ownership, or by by double majority vote in terms of both the number of shares and the number of shareholders if they have shared ownership.

Additionally, we would like to further note that in the second phase of this activity, which is expected to be launched at the end of the year, real estate consultants and authorized persons will be involved in the process, enabling them to prepare lease agreements and present them for approval by the parties involved.

You can access the text of the Action Plan via the link below:

https://ms.hmb.gov.tr/uploads/2022/12/Kayit-Disi-Ekonomiyle-Mucadele-Eylem-Plani-2023_2025-1.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Egemenoğlu Law Firm
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More