The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Real Estate Trade Has Been Published

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Real Estate Trade ("Amendment Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 30 May 2025 and numbered 32915, and entered into force as of its publication date.

The Amendment Regulation includes certain changes to the Regulation on Real Estate Trade ("Regulation"), which was published in the Official Gazette dated 5 June 2018 and numbered 30442.

The highlights of the Amendment Regulation are as follows:

The phrase "principles, rules and obligations" in the first paragraph of Article 2 of the Regulation has been amended to read as "principles and rules, and obligations regarding real estate listings published on the internet."

A new paragraph has been added to Article 12 of the Regulation stating: "In real estate listings published on the internet, it is prohibited to increase prices in a manner inconsistent with general economic data and without a justified reason, and businesses shall not act as intermediaries in such listings."

The full text of the Amendment Regulation can be reached through this link. (Only Available in Turkish)

