Investment In Türkiye 2024: A Comprehensive Guide For Investors

Türkiye has emerged as a top destination for international investments in 2024, driven by innovative economic reforms and strategic policies to attract global capital. As per the latest IMF data, Türkiye is the 17th largest economy in the world, boasting a GDP of $1.024 trillion in 2023. This growth momentum is further reflected in the $7.67 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded by September 2024, an 8% increase year-on-year.

To help investors navigate Türkiye's dynamic investment landscape, KPMG Türkiye proudly presents the "Investment Guide to Türkiye 2024", offering detailed insights into the country's opportunities and advantages for foreign investors. Here's an overview of what the guide covers:

Tax Regulations and Business Setup in Türkiye

Discover essential tax policies and company registration requirements for investors looking to establish a presence in Türkiye.

Investment Incentives by Sector and Region

Explore the strategic programs and incentives tailored to international investors, highlighting growth opportunities in key sectors and regions.

Labor Laws and International Trade Policies:

Gain clarity on work permits, social security regulations, and trade policies shaping Türkiye's investment climate.

Innovative Growth Programs

Learn about forward-thinking initiatives like the Technology-Oriented Industry Initiative and the Attraction Center Program, designed to drive sustainable growth.

The guide includes up-to-date information on incentives, R&D support, and regulatory changes, ensuring investors have access to the latest developments as of November 2024.

Investment in Türkiye 2024

Click to see the guide!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.