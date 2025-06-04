Revocation Of Administrative Acts And Their Legal Consequences

Kilinç Law & Consulting established by Levent Lezgin Kilinç currently operates in Istanbul, Izmir and London. Our firm, provides services to clients in a wide range of complex matters including Project Finance, Corporate Law, M&A, Energy Law, Dispute Resolution, Maritime Law, IP Law, International Transactions as well as Litigation of the disputes.

1. INTRODUCTION

Administrative acts are, in brief, legal acts that produce consequences within the realm of administrative law field, established by administrative authorities through the exercise of public power in the performance of administrative functions. One of the most fundamental instruments of action for public administrations is the administrative act. These acts manifest in various forms within the legal domain, such as minutes, orders, decisions, zoning plans, administrative fines, licenses, permits, certificates of activity, and authorizations. As a requirement of the principle of the rule of law, it is expected that public administrations adopt lawful decisions and issue administrative acts in accordance with the law. However, it is also possible for administrative bodies to issue unlawful administrative acts due to material or procedural errors during the decision-making process. Although the path of filing an action for annulment of such unlawful administrative acts is available, the administration may also independently recognize its own legal error and revoke the unlawful act on its own initiative. This article will provide a detailed examination of the revocation of administrative acts and its implications.

2. THE LEGAL NATURE OF THE REVOCATION OF ADMINISTRATIVE ACTS

As a rule, administrative acts are definitive and executory in nature. However, if such acts are established unlawfully, the administrative authority that issued may revoke them. Revocation is one of the legal mechanisms through which the existence of an administrative act is terminated. This measure produces retroactive legal effects, rendering the act invalid as from the moment it was originally issued (ex tunc). In other words, by revoking an administrative act, the administration retroactively eliminates all legal consequences that had arisen from that act.

According to the doctrine, revocation is an act that may only be carried out upon the determination that the revoked administrative act is unlawful. The revocation of unlawful administrative acts is not merely a discretionary power but also a responsibility of the administration. This is because the administration's duty to supervise its own acts and actions entails an obligation to eliminate any act found to be unlawful, along with all of its legal consequences. In this respect, revocation serves as a means through which the administration directly ensures the legality of its own operations.

One of the most important criteria regarding the revocation of an administrative act is that the act in question must not infringe upon acquired rights or cause new forms of harm. If an individual has acquired a vested right as a result of the administrative act subject to revocation, the annulment of such act may give rise to legal disputes concerning its lawfulness. In this context, it can be asserted that the administration's authority to revoke an act is subject to limitations. However, in cases where no vested right has been established, the scope of the administration's revocation powers may be broader. For instance, if a license has been granted in violation of procedural rules and does not confer an acquired right, its revocation would render the administrative act legally null and void from the outset.

3. THE EFFECT OF THE REVOCATION OF AN ADMINISTRATIVE ACT

The revocation of an administrative act is defined in the doctrine as the termination of the legal existence of the revoked act as of the date it was issued. There is a consensus in both doctrine and practice that revocation produces retroactive effects. However, what requires further analysis and discussion is the legal fate of other acts or consequences that emerged during the period the administrative act remained in force.

In legal doctrine, two key principles are widely accepted: (i) the immutability of individual and specific legal effects, and (ii) the inviolability of the personal consequences of legal acts. According to these principles, if the revoked administrative act produced legally protected individual consequences in favor of persons during its period of validity, such consequences must be preserved especially where the individuals concerned acted in good faith.

From another perspective, when a revocation is applied, any rights lost as a result must also be restored. In this context, if the revoked administrative act had produced adverse consequences for individuals, the administration is expected to compensate for the situation accordingly.

4. TIME LIMITATIONS IN THE REVOCATION OF ADMINISTRATIVE ACTS

In the doctrine, there is a consensus that administrative acts may be revoked by the authority that issued them within the time period during which an action for annulment could be filed. This view is grounded in the principle of legal certainty and the protection of legitimate expectations. The objective is to prevent individuals from living in constant uncertainty regarding the status of their rights. Accordingly, if an unlawful administrative act is not revoked within the prescribed time for filing a lawsuit, it should be deemed valid, and the legal consequences it produced for individuals acting in good faith must be preserved.

However, in certain circumstances, even if the time limit for filing an action against an unlawful individual administrative act has expired and the affected party has not initiated legal proceedings, the legislator permits the revocation of such acts. These situations include: (i) cases where the administrative act was issued as a result of fraud or misrepresentation directed at the administration, or (ii) cases where the act is so manifestly and gravely unlawful that it must be considered null and void. In such cases, the administrative act may still be revoked or annulled, even after the expiration of the litigation period.

5. CONCLUSION

The ability of the administration to revoke its own acts is both a requirement of governance based on the rule of law and a natural consequence of the administration's duty to supervise itself. The institution of revocation enables the removal of unlawful administrative acts from the legal order, while at the same time necessitating consideration of individuals' vested rights and the principles of legal certainty.

When an administrative act is revoked, it produces retroactive effects and is considered as if it had never been issued from the outset. However, these effects are limited depending on the nature of the legal consequences that arose while the act was in force and on the good faith of the individuals concerned.

Unlawful administrative acts may be revoked within the time limit for filing a lawsuit, provided that they have not created vested rights. However, exceptions to this rule exist in cases where the act is manifestly null and void, involves fraud, or contains a serious error. At this point, the consistent case law of the Council of State and the prevailing doctrinal views serve both to ensure the administration's adherence to the rule of law and to protect individuals' rights.

In conclusion, the effective and proportionate application of the revocation mechanism must be assessed in conjunction with the fundamental principles of administrative law, namely the rule of law, legal certainty, and the protection of vested rights. In this regard, it is essential that administrative authorities adopt a balanced approach when exercising their power of revocation one that upholds both the public interest and the rights of individuals.

