Türkiye International Direct Investment Strategy Published

The document titled "Türkiye International Direct Investment Strategy 2024-2028" has been meticulously prepared as a roadmap to ensure sustainable economic development in Türkiye and to promote international investments. The aim is to enhance both the quality and quantity of international direct investments (FDI) in the country. In summary, the document includes the following key points:

1. General Objectives and Strategies:

Over the past 21 years, Türkiye has aimed to attract international direct investments (FDI) through the reforms it has implemented.

The strategy aims to transform Türkiye from a regional economic hub to a global economic power center. Increasing Global FDI Share: It is targeted to raise Türkiye's share of global FDI flows to 1.5%. Increasing Regional FDI Share: The plan is to increase Türkiye's share of regional FDI flows to 12%. Project Objectives: Specific projects for each qualified FDI profile are targeted to be achieved within five years: Knowledge-Intensive Investments: 120 FDI projects Investments Providing Qualified Employment: 240 FDI projects Value-Added Service Investments: 360 FDI projects Global Supply Chain (GSC) Focused Investments: 270 FDI projects Digital Investments: 360 FDI projects Climate-Friendly Investments: 300 FDI projects.



2. Investment Environment and Incentives:

Türkiye's competitive business environment, qualified human resources, and attractive incentives have been made appealing to international investors.

The Investment Office adopts a one-stop-shop approach to support investors.

3. Qualified FDI Profiles:

The strategy defines eight different qualified FDI profiles: climate-friendly investments, digital investments, global supply chain-focused investments, knowledge-intensive investments, investments providing qualified employment, value-added service investments, qualified financial investments, and investments supporting regional development.

4. Global and Regional Trends:

In a period when global value chains are being reshaped, digitalization is accelerating, and green transformation is gaining importance, Türkiye has formulated its strategy by considering these trends.

5. Türkiye's FDI Performance:

Over the past 20 years, Türkiye has gained significant momentum in attracting international direct investments, totaling $262 billion.

Investments in technology startups have increased, making Türkiye one of the top 10 countries in Europe for investment in this sector.

Additionally, an action plan has been prepared to achieve the targets set by the Türkiye International Direct Investment Strategy, identifying six key policy areas.

Policy Areas and Implementations

To implement this strategy, six key policy areas have been identified:

Investment Environment Competitiveness Green Transformation Digital Transformation Global Supply Chain Qualified Human Resources Communication and Promotion

In each policy area, various action plans have been prepared and implemented in collaboration with relevant institutions and organizations.

The documents contain more detailed strategic goals, policies, and implementation plans, which can be accessed through the links below.

Türkiye International Direct Investment Strategy Action Plans 2024 (In Turkish)

Türkiye International Direct Investment Strategy 2024-2028 (In Turkish)

Originally published by 07 August, 2024

