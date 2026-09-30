Turkey Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties Of Up To 57.11% On Chinese Solar Junction Boxes

The duty is 38.23% of the CIF value for five named Chinese producers and exporters and 57.11% for all other companies. It took effect on publication, with no transition period, so junction boxes released into free circulation from 23 September 2026 already carry the higher cost.

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I. Introduction

Communiqué No. 2026/29 on the Prevention of Unfair Competition in Imports (the "Communiqué"), published in the Official Gazette of 23 September 2026, puts into effect definitive anti-dumping measures on junction boxes for solar panels originating in the People's Republic of China. The decision was taken by the Board for the Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports and approved by the Minister of Trade.

The duty is 38.23% of the CIF value for five named Chinese producers and exporters and 57.11% for all other companies. It took effect on publication, with no transition period, so junction boxes released into free circulation from 23 September 2026 already carry the higher cost. Solar panel manufacturers, junction box importers and suppliers of equipment to energy projects should review their cost assumptions, supply relationships and customs documentation.

II. Scope, Rates and Duration

The measure covers three tariff lines. Two of them, 8544.42.90.00.11 and 8544.60.10.00.11, are described as "junction boxes for solar panels", so everything declared under them is covered. The third, 8544.60.90.00.00, is a broader line for "other conductors"; under it only solar panel junction boxes are covered, and other conductors classified there are not.

Coverage turns on the tariff line in the current Turkish Customs Tariff Schedule and the product description in the table in the Communiqué. The product descriptions in the annexed disclosure report are for information only, and later changes to the number or description of a tariff line do not prevent the measure from applying.

The 38.23% rate applies to the five companies that cooperated in the investigation by answering the questionnaires in time:

Zhejiang Twinsel Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Risen (Ningbo) New Material Co., Ltd.

QC Solar (Suzhou) Corporation

QC Solar (JiangSu) Corporation

Zhejiang Chint Xinhui PV Co., Ltd.

Customs authorities collect the duty on release for free circulation. According to the disclosure report, it comes on top of the customs duty of 3.3% to 3.7% already applied to Chinese-origin goods under these lines and the 15% additional customs duty. The measure lapses five years after it took effect unless an expiry review is opened before then, in which case it stays in force until the review is concluded.

III. The Investigation

Following a complaint by domestic producers, the investigation was opened by Communiqué No. 2025/8, published on 25 May 2025, and conducted by the Ministry of Trade's Directorate General of Imports. Dumping was examined over 2024 and injury over 2022 to 2024. The cooperating Chinese companies did not opt for market economy country status in their questionnaire responses, so normal value was constructed using Turkey as the analogue country: the average cost of production of the like product in Turkey, plus selling, general and administrative expenses and a reasonable profit. The investigation found that the imports were dumped and caused material injury to the domestic industry.

The dumping margins in the disclosure report are well above the duties imposed: 55% to 93% for the cooperating companies and 115% for all others. In the public interest, the Board applied a lesser duty and set the definitive rates below those margins.

IV. Practical Steps

Importers should first compare the tariff line and product description of each shipment with the table in the Communiqué. For goods declared under 8544.60.90.00.00, the product description and technical documents should make clear that the goods are solar panel junction boxes.

Because any company not listed in the table attracts the 57.11% rate, the producer or exporter name on invoices and origin documents should match the name in the table exactly.

Importers and panel manufacturers should also review existing supply contracts for which party bears the cost of the duty, for price adjustment and for the right to switch suppliers, and plan long-term sourcing and project costs on the basis that the measure normally runs for five years and may be extended by an expiry review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.