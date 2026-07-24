The ASY Legal Tech Hub: Source-Based Tools For Cross-Border Work

The ASY Legal Tech Hub currently provides two different legal-information products: a maintained trade-defence register and a guided recognition and enforcement workflow. Their design follows the legal task, source structure and review boundary of each field.

ASY LEGAL is a boutique law office established by Ali Yurtsever and Emir Aksoy operating in the business center of Istanbul. Our attorneys provide an extensive range of counselling to cover our client's legal issue comprehensively. We ensure that our clients receive tailored solutions for their specific legal issues.

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I. Introduction

The ASY Legal Tech Hub is a public workspace for focused legal-information tools relating to Turkish law. Two modules are currently available. The Turkey Trade Defense Monitor organises selected Ministry of Trade records on measures, investigations and normal-expiry dates. The Recognition & Enforcement Navigator uses factual questions to identify a preliminary route for a foreign judgment or arbitral award.

The two modules address different kinds of legal work. The Monitor is a maintained data product built around changing public records. The Navigator is a guided workflow built around the facts and documents of an individual matter. Their shared function is to reduce the time spent locating sources and organising threshold information before document-based legal review begins.

These functions define the Hub’s current scope. Official legislation, communiqués and court materials retain their legal authority, while questions such as product scope, enforceability, public policy, jurisdiction and evidentiary sufficiency remain matters for legal assessment. The technology is intended to improve the route into that assessment and the quality of the initial file.

II. Matching Product Architecture to the Legal Task

The Monitor and Navigator require different architectures because their inputs change in different ways. A monitor is appropriate where the underlying information changes over time and users need to search, filter and compare public records. A navigator is appropriate where the route depends on a sequence of facts that the user can identify, followed by legal questions that must be reserved for lawyer review.

That distinction affects both inputs and outputs. The Monitor can work with structured fields such as product, country, measure, status and date. The Navigator asks whether the decision is a court judgment or arbitral award, where it was issued, whether it is final or binding, how the opposing party was notified and whether assets are known in Turkey. It does not ask the user to decide legal tests such as public-policy compatibility or exclusive jurisdiction.

The intended output is also different. A data record should lead back to the controlling official source and state the limits of the classification shown. A guided result should identify a preliminary route, missing information and questions for legal review. In each case, a useful product creates a clearer source trail and a more complete handover while leaving unresolved legal conclusions to document review.

III. The Trade Defense Monitor as a Maintained Register

Turkish trade-defence information is distributed across legislation, measure lists, investigation pages, Official Gazette communiqués, non-confidential summaries and questionnaires. Those records perform different functions and may have to be read together. A searchable register can shorten the first stage by bringing selected fields into one interface and directing the user to the relevant official file.

The Monitor applies that structure to registered anti-dumping measures and investigations. Users can search the case register, review market and sector fields and identify approaching normal-expiry dates. The expiry display is an alert for source review, not a statement that a measure has ended: an expiry review may keep the measure in force, and the current position is determined by the applicable communiqué.

The same boundary applies to product descriptions and classifications. An English label, sector category or tariff field may assist research, but it cannot determine whether particular goods fall within the legal product scope, confirm origin or calculate the duty on an individual import. Those conclusions require the official text and the transaction-specific product and origin documents.

As a data product, the Monitor also depends on maintenance. A new review, closing decision, corrected field or change in the Ministry record may require an update. Source identity, date and status therefore form part of the product design, together with a correction route where the digital record no longer reflects the official material.

IV. The Enforcement Navigator as a Guided Workflow

The Navigator begins with the facts of an individual matter. Recognition and enforcement cannot be mapped from the country and amount alone: the route also depends on the type of decision, its final or binding status, the relief granted, notice and participation in the foreign proceedings, the effect sought in Turkey and the location of assets. A guided sequence collects those facts in an order that reflects the procedural decision.

The Navigator separates that factual layer from legal characterisation. Its result may indicate that recognition, enforcement or further document review is potentially relevant, while reserving treaty coverage, public policy, jurisdiction, arbitrability, service objections and evidentiary sufficiency for legal analysis. This keeps the output useful without presenting it as an eligibility decision or court prediction.

The workflow is also designed around data minimisation. Working answers remain in the browser session, and the draft email is prepared locally. Completing the questions or generating the draft does not itself transmit the user’s information to ASY Legal; transmission requires a separate action through the communication channel selected by the user.

Changes in legislation, treaty coverage or procedure may require the question logic and explanatory text to be revised together. Maintenance of a navigator is therefore different from updating a register, but the underlying requirement is the same: the public output must remain within the scope and source position that has been reviewed.

V. General Assessment

The two modules show why legal technology should begin with a defined legal task rather than a generic promise of automation. Trade defence calls for a maintained source register. Recognition and enforcement call for a guided factual route with an explicit lawyer-review boundary. Their architectures differ because the information and legal decisions differ.

The Hub’s value should be assessed by whether users reach the relevant source more quickly, organise the material facts more clearly and begin legal review with a better file. Source authority, transparent limits, data minimisation and a workable update process belong to the product design and determine the reliability of its output.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.