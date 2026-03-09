Medical tourism is a regulated field where company structure, licensing, payment models, employment practices, and data protection obligations are closely interconnected. Foreign investors who approach medical tourism as a standard service business often encounter avoidable regulatory barriers, while those who prioritize correct legal structuring from the outset gain long-term operational security and credibility. This guide explains how to set up a medical tourism company in Turkey from a legal perspective, focusing on the regulatory framework and compliance risks that must be addressed to build a sustainable and legally secure business.

Turkey has become one of the world's leading destinations for medical tourism, driven by internationally accredited healthcare facilities, experienced physicians, and competitive treatment costs. Each year, millions of foreign patients travel to Turkey for cosmetic procedures, dental care, fertility treatments, and complex medical interventions, positioning the country as a global healthcare hub. This sustained demand has also created a strong business opportunity for investors seeking to establish medical tourism companies in Turkey.

Despite this commercial potential, medical tourism is not an ordinary service business under Turkish law. Company formation, licensing requirements, payment structures, and contractual relationships with hospitals and clinics are subject to strict regulatory oversight. Foreign investors who enter the market without proper legal structuring often face licensing rejections, administrative sanctions, or suspension of operations. This guide explains how to set up a medical tourism company in Turkey from a legal perspective, focusing on the regulatory framework and compliance risks that must be addressed to build a sustainable and legally secure business.

Why Turkey Is a Hub for Medical Tourism Businesses

Turkey is recognized as one of the leading global destinations for medical tourism, both in terms of patient volume and service diversity. Each year, several million international patients travel to Turkey for medical treatment, placing the country consistently among the top medical tourism markets worldwide. This scale demonstrates that medical tourism in Turkey is no longer a niche field, but a well-established and institutionalized industry.

A key driver of this success is Turkey's price–performance advantage. Medical treatments are commonly offered at 40–70% lower costs compared to Western Europe, the United States, and the United Kingdom, while maintaining comparable medical standards. High-demand procedures such as cosmetic surgery, dental treatment, hair transplantation, and orthopedic interventions are performed by internationally trained physicians using modern medical technology. This cost efficiency significantly increases global demand and strengthens the business case for establishing a medical tourism company in Turkey.

Turkey's strong healthcare infrastructure further reinforces its leadership. The country hosts hundreds of licensed private hospitals and clinics, many holding international accreditations and actively treating foreign patients. Cities such as Istanbul function as regional healthcare hubs, supported by advanced transportation networks, hospitality infrastructure, and multilingual service providers. This ecosystem enables health tourism companies in Turkey to operate at scale and manage complex patient journeys efficiently.

Geographical accessibility is another decisive factor. Located within a four-hour flight radius of Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, Turkey offers short travel times and flexible visa options for many nationalities. From a commercial perspective, this accessibility translates into higher conversion rates and a broader international client base for medical tourism businesses in Turkey.

As medical tourism has grown, it has become a strategic sector under Turkish public policy, attracting significant foreign investment. At the same time, increased international visibility has led to stricter regulatory oversight. Authorities now closely monitor how medical tourism companies are structured, licensed, and operated, reinforcing the importance of proper company formation in Turkey and full legal compliance for investors seeking sustainable, long-term operations.

What Is a Medical Tourism Company Under Turkish Law?

Under Turkish law, a medical tourism company is not classified as a healthcare provider and cannot operate as a hospital, clinic, or medical practice. Instead, it is legally recognized as an intermediary service provider that coordinates healthcare services for foreign patients in cooperation with licensed medical institutions in Turkey. This legal distinction is central to understanding medical tourism regulations in Turkey and directly affects how a medical tourism company setup in Turkey must be structured.

A health tourism company in Turkey acts as a bridge between international patients and Turkish hospitals or clinics. Its activities are limited to non-medical services such as patient acquisition, appointment coordination, treatment planning logistics, translation, accommodation, and post-treatment follow-up. The actual medical services may only be provided by licensed healthcare providers operating under Turkish health legislation. Any attempt by a medical tourism company in Turkey to provide treatment directly or interfere with medical decisions constitutes a regulatory violation.

From a compliance perspective, Turkish authorities clearly separate medical services from medical tourism services. While hospitals and clinics are regulated under healthcare legislation, medical tourism companies are subject to a hybrid regulatory framework combining business law, health tourism regulations, and consumer protection rules. As a result, setting up a medical tourism company in Turkey requires more than standard company formation in Turkey; it also requires sector-specific authorization and ongoing regulatory compliance.

This distinction explains why informal referral models are no longer acceptable. In the past, many actors operated as unregistered agencies or individuals offering medical tourism services in Turkey without a formal corporate structure. Today, such practices are considered unlawful. Health tourism activities must be carried out through a properly incorporated and licensed health tourism business in Turkey, operating transparently and within clearly defined legal boundaries.

For foreign investors, understanding this classification is critical. Structuring the business incorrectly—by presenting it as a clinic, an unlicensed consultancy, or a marketing agency without proper authorization—often leads to rejected license applications, blocked payment flows, or administrative sanctions. A compliant medical tourism company setup in Turkey must therefore be designed from the outset as a regulated intermediary, fully aligned with Turkey medical tourism regulations and foreign investment rules.

Choosing the Right Company Type for a Medical Tourism Business

Selecting the appropriate legal entity is one of the most critical decisions when planning a medical tourism company setup in Turkey. The chosen company type directly affects licensing eligibility, tax exposure, management structure, and the long-term scalability of the business. While Turkish law offers multiple corporate forms, not all structures are equally suitable for operating a health tourism business in Turkey.

For foreign investors, the decision is typically between a Limited Liability Company (LLC) and a Joint Stock Company (JSC). Each structure has distinct legal and practical implications, particularly in a regulated sector such as medical tourism, where transparency and compliance are closely scrutinized by public authorities.

Limited Liability Company (LLC)

The Limited Liability Company (LLC) is the most commonly preferred structure for medical tourism companies in Turkey, especially for foreign entrepreneurs and international agencies entering the market. Establishing an LLC in Turkey is possible with one or more shareholders, and 100% foreign ownership is permitted without any requirement for a local partner.

From a practical perspective, LLCs offer flexibility and efficiency. They require a relatively low minimum capital, have simplified corporate governance rules, and allow management by a single director. These features make LLCs particularly suitable for service-oriented businesses focused on coordination, marketing, and patient support rather than capital-intensive healthcare operations.

In licensing practice, LLCs are widely accepted by authorities when applying for health tourism authorization. Provided that the company's articles of association and activity codes are correctly drafted, an LLC can fully comply with medical tourism regulations in Turkey while maintaining operational simplicity. For most foreign investors, an LLC represents the most balanced option in terms of cost, compliance, and speed of incorporation.

Joint Stock Company (JSC)

A Joint Stock Company (JSC) may be preferred in cases involving larger investment volumes, multiple institutional shareholders, or long-term expansion plans such as mergers, acquisitions, or external financing. JSCs offer a more formal corporate structure and are often perceived as more suitable for large-scale or investor-backed projects.

Registering a joint stock company in Turkey requires higher establishment and compliance costs, stricter governance requirements, and more complex reporting obligations. While a JSC can operate as a medical tourism company in Turkey, it is generally unnecessary for most intermediary health tourism businesses, particularly during the initial market entry phase.

For this reason, JSCs are typically chosen only when there is a clear strategic justification beyond basic company formation in Turkey, such as planned investment rounds or multinational group structuring.

Can Foreigners Own 100% of a Medical Tourism Company in Turkey?

Yes. Under Turkish law, foreign individuals and foreign legal entities may own 100% of a medical tourism company in Turkey. There is no legal requirement to appoint a Turkish partner, shareholder, or nominee for the purpose of company formation or ongoing operations. This principle applies equally to medical tourism companies, health tourism businesses, and other service-oriented companies operating in Turkey.

Turkey's foreign investment regime is based on the principle of equal treatment, allowing foreign investors to establish and operate companies under the same conditions as Turkish nationals. As a result, a medical tourism company setup in Turkey may be fully foreign-owned, managed by foreign directors, and financed from abroad, provided that all sector-specific regulations are complied with.

Foreign investors can start a business in Turkey without being physically present in Turkey. Company formation can be completed through a duly issued power of attorney, allowing incorporation, tax registration, and trade registry procedures to be handled remotely. This flexibility makes Turkey particularly attractive for international entrepreneurs seeking to enter the medical tourism market in Turkey efficiently.

It is important to note, however, that full foreign ownership does not exempt the company from regulatory obligations. Medical tourism regulations in Turkey impose additional requirements related to licensing, reporting, and compliance, regardless of shareholder nationality. Authorities assess the company's structure, operational capacity, and contractual relationships with healthcare providers rather than focusing solely on ownership.

For foreign investors, the key legal consideration is not whether full ownership is permitted—which it is—but whether the company is correctly structured from the outset. Improper drafting of articles of association, incorrect activity codes, or incomplete licensing preparations may delay operations or result in rejected authorization applications. This is why foreign investors typically align company formation in Turkey with licensing strategy when establishing a medical tourism business.

Taxation of Medical Tourism Companies in Turkey

The taxation of a medical tourism company in Turkey is governed by general corporate tax principles in Turkey, yet the sector's regulated nature means that tax authorities closely examine how revenues are generated and classified. Medical tourism companies are taxed on their commercial profits derived from intermediary services such as coordination, organization, and consultancy.

One of the most sensitive areas in the taxation of medical tourism companies in Turkey is the distinction between intermediary service income and medical treatment income. Medical tourism companies are not healthcare providers and must not appear to generate income from medical procedures themselves. Their revenues are subject to corporate income tax at the standard rate of 25%, while VAT (generally 20%) may apply depending on how intermediary services are structured and invoiced. If payment flows, invoices, or contracts blur the legal boundary between coordination services and medical treatment, tax authorities may reclassify income, triggering not only additional tax assessments but also regulatory consequences. In practice, many disputes arise not because taxes were unpaid, but because the legal nature of the services was incorrectly defined at the company formation stage.

From a profitability perspective, it is important to note that reinvested earnings are not taxed in the absence of taxable profit. Where revenues are fully offset by legitimate operational expenses—such as marketing costs, personnel expenses, service fees, and contractual payments—the company may lawfully report no taxable profit, resulting in an effective corporate tax burden of 0% for that period. This is not a tax exemption but a direct consequence of proper expense allocation under Turkish tax law. Attempts to artificially shift medical income or suppress profits without genuine commercial justification, however, are likely to be challenged under substance-over-form principles.

Employment and Personnel Requirements for Medical Tourism Companies

Employment structure is a frequently overlooked aspect of medical tourism company setup in Turkey, yet it plays a critical role in both licensing and ongoing compliance. Medical tourism companies are expected to maintain an organizational structure that reflects their intermediary role and operational capacity. Authorities do not require large teams, but they do assess whether the company has sufficient and qualified personnel to manage international patients responsibly.

A key legal issue concerns the distinction between administrative coordination and medical service provision. Employees of a medical tourism company in Turkey may perform non-medical tasks such as patient coordination, scheduling, translation, and logistical support. They may not provide medical advice, make treatment decisions, or present themselves as healthcare professionals. When job descriptions and actual practices do not align with this distinction, companies may face regulatory scrutiny regardless of their corporate form.

Foreign investors should also consider work permit requirements in Turkey when employing non-Turkish nationals. Foreign managers or coordinators must obtain appropriate work authorization, and failure to do so may lead to administrative penalties and jeopardize the company's licensed status. From a legal standpoint, employment compliance in the medical tourism sector is not merely an internal HR issue; it is directly linked to licensing, audits, and the company's credibility in the eyes of healthcare partners and public authorities.

Data Protection and Patient Confidentiality Obligations

Medical tourism companies inevitably process personal data belonging to foreign patients, including information related to health conditions, treatments, and medical history. Under Turkish law, such data is classified as sensitive personal data and is subject to heightened protection requirements. For this reason, data protection compliance is a central legal obligation for any medical tourism company in Turkey, not an optional administrative formality.

Medical tourism companies are considered data controllers for the information they collect and manage during patient coordination processes. This includes contact details, passport information, medical records shared for treatment planning, and communication records. Turkish Personal Data Protection Law requires that such data be processed for lawful purposes, limited to necessity, and protected through appropriate technical and organizational measures. In the medical tourism context, authorities pay particular attention to whether patient data is shared only with authorized healthcare providers and solely for legitimate treatment-related purposes.

Non-compliance with data protection rules exposes medical tourism companies to serious consequences. Administrative fines, restrictions on data processing activities, and reputational damage are common outcomes of data breaches or unlawful data transfers. For foreign-owned companies, cross-border data transfers create additional risk, especially when patient information is shared with overseas partners or parent companies without proper legal safeguards. As a result, data protection in the medical tourism sector in Turkey must be addressed as part of the company's overall legal structure, closely aligned with licensing, contractual arrangements, and day-to-day operations.

Licensing Requirements for Medical Tourism Companies in Turkey

Establishing a company alone is not sufficient to operate legally in the medical tourism sector. In addition to standard company formation in Turkey, businesses providing medical tourism services must obtain specific authorization under medical tourism regulations in Turkey. This licensing requirement applies to all medical tourism companies, regardless of ownership structure or shareholder nationality.

Turkish authorities treat medical tourism as a regulated activity due to its direct connection with healthcare services and patient safety. As a result, companies that operate without the required authorization may face administrative fines, suspension of activities, and long-term licensing restrictions.

Health Tourism Authorization Certificate

The primary license required to operate a health tourism company in Turkey is the Health Tourism Authorization Certificate issued by the Turkish Ministry of Health. This certificate confirms that the company meets the regulatory standards applicable to intermediary medical tourism services and is legally permitted to coordinate healthcare services for foreign patients.

Without this authorization, a company may not:

Market medical tourism services to foreign patients

Enter into formal cooperation agreements with hospitals and clinics

Advertise health-related services internationally

Legally operate as a medical tourism intermediary

In practice, many foreign investors incorrectly assume that marketing or consultancy activities fall outside licensing requirements. However, Turkish authorities evaluate the actual nature of the services provided, not merely the company's stated business purpose. If activities involve organizing or coordinating medical treatment for foreign patients, authorization is mandatory.

Key Licensing Conditions for Medical Tourism Companies

To obtain the Health Tourism Authorization Certificate, a medical tourism company setup in Turkey must satisfy several structural and operational requirements. These typically include a properly incorporated Turkish company, a registered office suitable for commercial use, and a business purpose aligned with medical tourism activities.

Authorities also assess whether the company has adequate organizational capacity to manage international patients responsibly. This includes qualified personnel, clear service workflows, and internal procedures designed to protect patient rights. In particular, companies must demonstrate that they operate strictly as intermediaries and do not provide medical treatment directly.

A compliant digital presence is another critical requirement. Medical tourism companies are expected to maintain a multilingual website that accurately describes their services, avoids misleading medical claims, and complies with advertising restrictions imposed under health tourism legislation. Websites are often reviewed as part of the licensing process.

Relationship Between Licensing and Company Structure

Licensing authorities closely examine the company's articles of association and registered activity codes. If the company's corporate documents are not drafted in line with medical tourism regulations, license applications may be delayed or rejected. For this reason, company formation for medical tourism businesses in Turkey must be planned together with licensing strategy rather than treated as separate processes.

The choice of company type, management structure, and scope of activities directly affects licensing eligibility. Improper structuring at the incorporation stage often requires later amendments, which can lead to loss of time and additional costs. Foreign investors who align corporate setup with licensing requirements from the outset generally achieve faster market entry and smoother regulatory approval.

Consequences of Operating Without a License

Operating a medical tourism business in Turkey without the required authorization is considered unlawful. Authorities may impose administrative sanctions, restrict marketing activities, and notify other public institutions, including tax authorities and payment service providers. In serious cases, unlicensed operations may also trigger criminal investigations, particularly where patient harm or misleading practices are alleged.

For foreign investors seeking long-term market presence, licensing compliance is therefore not optional but essential. A legally structured and properly licensed medical tourism company in Turkey not only minimizes regulatory risk but also builds trust with healthcare providers, patients, and international partners.

Common Legal Mistakes Made by Foreign Investors

One of the most common mistakes made by foreign investors entering the medical tourism market in Turkey is assuming that general company formation is sufficient to start operations. Many investors establish a company and begin marketing or patient coordination activities without obtaining the required authorization under medical tourism regulations in Turkey. This approach often results in enforcement actions, suspended activities, and long delays in obtaining the Health Tourism Authorization Certificate once violations are detected.

Another frequent error concerns the misclassification of services and revenues. Foreign investors sometimes structure their medical tourism company setup in Turkey in a way that allows the company to appear as if it is providing medical treatment or collecting treatment fees on behalf of clinics. This not only violates sector-specific regulations but also creates serious tax and compliance risks. Authorities typically examine contracts, invoices, and payment flows together, and inconsistencies between these elements are a primary trigger for audits.

Improper contractual arrangements with hospitals and clinics also represent a significant risk. Informal referral relationships or poorly drafted cooperation agreements may seem commercially convenient at the outset, but they often fail under regulatory scrutiny. In the absence of clear contractual boundaries, liability issues arise in cases of patient complaints, treatment complications, or payment disputes. These situations frequently expose foreign investors to legal responsibilities they did not anticipate.

Finally, many investors underestimate the importance of structuring the business correctly from the outset. Attempts to "fix" licensing, taxation, or compliance issues after operations have begun are usually more costly and time-consuming than proper planning at the incorporation stage. In the medical tourism sector in Turkey, long-term sustainability depends not on speed of market entry, but on legal accuracy, regulatory compliance, and a structure that can withstand ongoing oversight by public authorities.

Why Legal Structuring at the Incorporation Stage Matters

In the medical tourism sector, legal structuring decisions made at the incorporation stage determine far more than how quickly a company is registered. For a medical tourism company setup in Turkey, early choices regarding company type, activity scope, management structure, and contractual positioning directly affect licensing eligibility, tax treatment, and regulatory compliance. Mistakes at this stage are rarely limited to paperwork; they often surface later as operational restrictions, rejected authorizations, or financial exposure.

Many foreign investors initially treat company formation as a technical formality, planning to address regulatory and compliance issues after operations begin. In practice, this approach creates structural conflicts that are difficult and costly to correct. Licensing authorities, tax administrations, and healthcare regulators assess the company as a whole, examining whether its legal structure genuinely reflects its declared business model. When incorporation documents, contracts, and actual operations are misaligned, the company's entire compliance position may be questioned.

Proper legal structuring ensures that the company operates within clearly defined boundaries as a regulated intermediary rather than a healthcare provider. This clarity protects investors from unintended liability, supports lawful payment and invoicing models, and strengthens relationships with hospitals, clinics, and international partners. For investors seeking a sustainable presence in the medical tourism market in Turkey, incorporation is not the end of the legal process but the foundation on which all future compliance, growth, and credibility depend.

How a Business Lawyer in Turkey Supports Medical Tourism Investors

For foreign investors entering the medical tourism market in Turkey, legal support is not limited to company registration. Medical tourism operates at the intersection of commercial law, health regulations, foreign investment rules, and data protection legislation. A business lawyer in Turkey plays a central role in aligning these overlapping legal frameworks and ensuring that the investment is structured in a way that remains compliant throughout its lifecycle.

At the incorporation stage, legal counsel ensures that the company's articles of association, activity codes, and management structure accurately reflect a regulated medical tourism company rather than a healthcare provider. This distinction is critical for licensing, taxation, and contractual relationships with hospitals and clinics. When company formation is handled without sector-specific legal insight, even minor drafting errors may later result in rejected authorization applications or restrictions on operations.

Beyond incorporation, an experienced law firm in Turkey supports investors by structuring cooperation agreements with healthcare providers, reviewing payment models, and assessing regulatory exposure before disputes arise. This proactive legal approach reduces the risk of enforcement actions and protects investors from liabilities that often emerge only after patient complaints or regulatory inspections. For international investors seeking a stable and credible presence in Turkey, legal guidance transforms medical tourism from a high-risk venture into a controlled and scalable business.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can a foreigner set up a medical tourism company in Turkey?

Yes. Foreign individuals and foreign companies may establish and fully own a medical tourism company in Turkey without any local partner requirement. Turkish law allows 100% foreign ownership, and company formation can be completed remotely through a power of attorney. However, company incorporation alone is not sufficient to operate; sector-specific licensing requirements must also be fulfilled.

Is a license required to operate a medical tourism business in Turkey?

Yes. Any company coordinating medical services for foreign patients must obtain a Health Tourism Authorization Certificate from the Turkish Ministry of Health. Operating without this authorization is considered unlawful, even if the company is properly incorporated under Turkish commercial law. Licensing is mandatory regardless of the company's ownership structure.

Can medical tourism companies collect treatment fees from patients?

In principle, medical tourism companies in Turkey are not healthcare providers and must not present themselves as such. Their income should derive from intermediary services such as coordination and consultancy. If a company appears to collect or control medical treatment fees, this may lead to regulatory and tax-related consequences. Payment structures must be carefully designed to reflect the company's intermediary role.

How long does it take to set up and license a medical tourism company in Turkey?

Company formation in Turkey can usually be completed within a short timeframe once the required documents are prepared. However, obtaining the Health Tourism Authorization Certificate involves an additional review process. The overall timeline depends on the accuracy of the company's legal structure, corporate documents, and compliance with medical tourism regulations.

Is medical tourism a regulated sector in Turkey?

Yes. Medical tourism is a regulated sector under Turkish law, subject to oversight by public authorities due to its connection with healthcare services and patient safety. Medical tourism companies are expected to comply with licensing rules, data protection obligations, advertising restrictions, and sector-specific regulations. Investors should approach medical tourism as a regulated business rather than a standard marketing or consultancy activity.

Conclusion

Setting up a medical tourism company in Turkey offers significant commercial potential, but success in this sector depends on far more than demand and marketing strength. Medical tourism is a regulated field where company structure, licensing, payment models, employment practices, and data protection obligations are closely interconnected. Foreign investors who approach medical tourism as a standard service business often encounter avoidable regulatory barriers, while those who prioritize correct legal structuring from the outset gain long-term operational security and credibility. A properly incorporated and licensed medical tourism company not only minimizes legal and financial risk but also builds trust with healthcare providers, patients, and public authorities. For investors seeking a sustainable presence in the Turkish medical tourism market, early legal guidance is not a cost but a strategic investment. If you are considering establishing a medical tourism business in Turkey, obtaining professional legal support at the incorporation stage is the most effective way to protect your investment and ensure compliant, scalable growth.

