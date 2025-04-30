A Quick Look At Türkiye's New International Health Tourism Regulation

With the new regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 26 April 2025, the Regulation on International Health Tourism and Tourist Health of 2017 has been repealed.

The new regulation has been enacted with the aim of aligning with international standards, enhancing service quality, strengthening patient safety, and digitalizing processes.

Key Definitions

HealthTürkiye :Türkiye's brand and digital portal promoting its healthcare services internationally, USHAŞ :The institution responsible for the authorization of intermediary organizations and the promotion of health tourism activities, TÜSKA :The institute responsible for managing the quality and accreditation processes of healthcare facilities, EKİP :The Ministry of Health Integrated Institutional Transaction Platform; the system through which applications and procedures and carried out digitally, Certificate :The certificate issued by the Ministry of Health demonstrating compliance with TÜSKA standards.

Key Amendments

1. Authorization Certificate Process:

It has been made mandatory for healthcare facilities to obtain an authorization certificate from the Ministry of Health and for intermediary organizations to obtain one from USHAŞ. Applications will be submitted digitally by healthcare facilities through the EKİP platform, while intermediary organizations will submit their applications directly to USHAŞ.

Service Standards:

Hospitals, medical centers, medical laboratories, and dialysis centers will be required to obtain accreditation from TÜSKA, while other healthcare facilities must obtain the certification specified in the regulation from the Ministry of Health. A requirement has been introduced for complication insurance to be obtained for surgical and interventional procedures.

Intermediary organizations are required to enter into a service procurement contract with a call center capable of responding to incoming calls in at least two foreign languages and operating on a 24/7 basis.

2. International Health Tourism Unit:

It has been made mandatory for healthcare facilities to establish an International Health Tourism Unit responsible for handling all tasks and procedures related to international health tourists. At least one staff member fluent in a foreign language must be employed in this unit, and information about all personnel working in the unit must be reported to the provincial/district health directorate through the EKİP platform.

3. Registration and Notification:

All healthcare facilities and intermediary organizations are required to register on the HealthTürkiye portal and keep their service and personnel information up to date.

4. Inspection and Sanctions:

Healthcare facilities and intermediary organizations will be subject to a performance evaluation by USHAŞ at least once a year. If it is determined that the required standards are not met following these evaluations, the authorization certificate may be suspended or revoked.

In cases of registration non-compliance or failure to operate for one year, authorization certificates may be revoked.

5. Promotion:

Healthcare facilities and intermediary organizations are required to create websites in foreign languages and publish their accreditation/certification documents. Promotional activities will be conducted in accordance with the Regulation on Promotion and Information in Healthcare Services.

Compliance Process;

By October 26, 2025, existing healthcare facilities and intermediary organizations must fully comply with the provisions of the new regulation.

By December 31, 2025, all healthcare facilities must have obtained compliance insurance.

By December 31, 2025, hospitals and medical centers must have completed the TÜSKA accreditation process, while other healthcare facilities must have obtained the necessary certification from the Ministry of Health.

Organizations that do not comply with the compliance process will have their authorization certificates suspended or revoked.

