The Legal Responsibility Of Physicians In Providing Consent

Introduction

The physician-patient relationship is based on trust, ethical principles, and legal obligations. One of the fundamental rights of patients is to be fully informed about any medical procedure they undergo, ensuring they can make an informed decision regarding their treatment. In this context, the physician's duty to inform is of paramount importance in both medical practice and legal frameworks.

The obligation to inform patients is a crucial component of obtaining valid consent. Medical interventions performed without the patient's informed consent may be considered unlawful and can lead to legal liability for the physician. This article examines the legal foundations of the duty to inform, its scope, challenges in practice, and the legal consequences of non-compliance.

Legal Foundations

The Constitution and the Turkish Civil Code on the Duty to Inform

Article 17 of the Constitution of the Republic of Turkey states that everyone has the right to protect and improve their material and spiritual existence. This provision forms the legal basis for ensuring individuals can make conscious decisions about their health.

Articles 23 and 24 of the Turkish Civil Code (TMK) regulate the protection of personality rights. These provisions emphasize that any medical intervention on an individual's bodily integrity must be based on their consent, which is only valid if they have been adequately informed.

The Turkish Code of Obligations and Medical Regulations

The Turkish Code of Obligations (TBK), particularly Articles 502 and 506, governs the legal nature of medical contracts and the physician's duty to inform. According to Article 506/II, a physician, as a service provider, must act with diligence and loyalty in fulfilling their responsibilities towards the patient.

The Law on the Practice of Medicine and Medical Sciences (TŞSTİDK) Article 70 explicitly states that physicians must inform patients before any medical intervention. Additionally, written consent is required for major surgical procedures, further highlighting the importance of informed consent in medical practice.

International Standards and World Medical Association Guidelines

The World Medical Association's (WMA) Lisbon Declaration on Patient Rights and rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) serve as key references in safeguarding patient rights. These international regulations emphasize the necessity of comprehensive patient education regarding medical procedures, ensuring informed consent, and enabling patients to make well-informed decisions about their health.

The Physician-Patient Contract and the Duty to Inform

The Legal Nature of the Medical Contract

The physician-patient relationship is legally classified as a mandate contract (agency agreement). The physician undertakes the obligation to diagnose and treat the patient, while the patient is responsible for paying for medical services. Among the physician's primary responsibilities is the duty to provide accurate and sufficient information to the patient.

The Role of Informed Consent in Medical Contracts

The process of informing and obtaining consent is vital in ensuring the legality of medical interventions. If a patient is not adequately informed before providing consent, the validity of their consent can be challenged. Therefore, obtaining informed consent not only protects patient rights but also reduces the physician's legal liability.

Scope of the Duty to Inform

The physician's duty to inform is not limited to merely explaining the treatment. It also includes:

Diagnosis and the course of the disease

Proposed treatment methods

Success rate, duration, and potential risks of the treatment

Alternative treatment options and their possible outcomes

Possible side effects and complications of the treatment

Consequences of refusing treatment

Practical Challenges and Legal Consequences of Non-Compliance

Legal Consequences of Failing to Inform Patients

Failure to fulfill the duty to inform can result in legal liability for the physician. Medical interventions conducted without adequate patient consent may be considered a breach of contract or even a violation of personal rights, leading to claims for damages. Patients can seek compensation for both material and moral damages in such cases.

Court Decisions and Case Studies

Compensation Due to Misleading Information: Courts often rule in favor of patients who were inadequately or incorrectly informed about medical procedures. For instance, if a patient undergoes surgery without being properly warned of its risks, and complications arise, the physician may be held liable for damages.

Courts often rule in favor of patients who were inadequately or incorrectly informed about medical procedures. For instance, if a patient undergoes surgery without being properly warned of its risks, and complications arise, the physician may be held liable for damages. Violation of Patient Rights: Turkish Supreme Court rulings indicate that when patient rights are violated due to insufficient information, patients may claim moral damages. Inadequate informed consent undermines the ability of patients to make conscious decisions, increasing the physician's legal accountability.

Current Issues and Patient Grievances

Lack of Sufficient Patient Information: Due to time constraints and high patient volumes, physicians may not provide comprehensive explanations to patients.

Due to time constraints and high patient volumes, physicians may not provide comprehensive explanations to patients. Inadequate Written Consent Forms: Standardized consent forms often lack detailed explanations, leading to legal disputes.

Standardized consent forms often lack detailed explanations, leading to legal disputes. Use of Complex Medical Terminology: Physicians may use overly technical language, making it difficult for patients to fully understand the information provided.

Conclusion and Recommendations

Improving Legal Standards

There is a need for stricter legal regulations to ensure physicians fulfill their duty to inform. Clear and comprehensible patient education procedures should be implemented to enhance the informed consent process.

Recommendations for Improving the Informed Consent Process

Providing patients with written, detailed, and comprehensible information

Using visual and digital materials to aid patient understanding

Increasing physician training on patient communication and informed consent

Encouraging patients to ask questions and actively participate in medical decisions

Conclusion

The physician's duty to inform is crucial both ethically and legally. Failure to fulfill this duty can lead to patient grievances and legal consequences for physicians. Enhancing the informed consent process will not only protect patient rights but also strengthen the physician-patient relationship. By improving medical communication and legal frameworks, a more transparent and trustworthy healthcare system can be established.

