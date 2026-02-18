Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - 2026 January

- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Employment and HR, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
Your Capital Markets Team in Türkiye summarised the latest updates from the Capital Markets Board as well as the issuances approved during January 2024.
TURKISH CAPITAL MARKETS
Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye
2026 January
|Initial Public Offerings
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUE AMOUNT
|SALE OF EXISTING SHARES
|ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE
|OFFER PRICE
|Best Brands Grup Enerji Yatırım AŞ
|Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 38,205,000
|TRY 16,373,570(1)
|-
|14.70 (2)
|Akhan Un Fabrikası ve Tarım Ürünleri Gıda Sanayi Ticaret AŞ
|Capital Increase
|TRY 54,700,000
|-
|-
|21.50 (3)
|Netcad Yazılım AŞ
|Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 12,000,000
|TRY 28,000,000 (4)
|-
|46.00 (5)
|Üçay Mühendislik Enerji ve İklimlendirme Teknolojileri AŞ
|Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 50,000,000
|TRY 10,000,000 (6)
|-
|18.00 (7)
- Class B shares with a nominal value of TRY 16,373,570 held by the existing shareholder Sürkit Holding AŞ will be offered to the public.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 14.70.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 21.50.
- A total of TRY 28,000,000 nominal value Class (C) shares, consisting of TRY 24,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Eurocad S.a.r.l. and TRY 3,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Evon Yapı Proje İnşaat Mühendislik Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, will be offered to the public.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 46.00.
- Class B shares with a nominal value of TRY 5,000,000 held by existing shareholder Ayhan KARACABEY and Class B shares with a nominal value of TRY 5,000,000 held by existing shareholder Mustafa BOZKURT will be offered to the public.
- Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 18.00.
|Share Issuances By Publicly Traded Companies
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUE AMOUNT
|Çan2 Termik AŞ
|Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|TRY 3,000,000,000
|Uşak Seramik Sanayi AŞ
|Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|TRY 1,225,000,000
|Kent Gıda Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|TRY 110,000,000
|Gen İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 4,200,000,000
|Manas Enerji Yönetimi Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|TRY 165,528,000
|Frigo-Pak Gıda Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|TRY 147,102,475
|Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 1,211,760,000
|Pasifik Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|Private Placement
|(1)
|Mish Dekorasyon Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase)
|TRY 37,272,917
|Transtürk Holding AŞ
|Private Placement
|TRY 44,376,716.11
|Alves Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 1,440,000,000
|Sodaş Sodyum Sanayi AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 105,000,000
|QNB Bank AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 2,150,000,000
|Gimat Mağazacılık Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Capital Increase from Internal Resources
|TRY 150,800,000
(1) At a price to be determined, which shall not be lower than TRY 3.17, being the share sale price realized by Fatih ERDOĞAN, Abdulkerim FIRAT and Mehmet ERDOĞAN on 10.10.2025, and not lower than the base price to be determined within the framework of the 'Procedure on Wholesale Transactions' of Borsa İstanbul AŞ, shares with a total sale amount of TRY 5,000,000,000 will be sold through private placement to Fatih ERDOĞAN, Abdulkerim FIRAT and Mehmet ERDOĞAN, by fully restricting the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders.
|Issuances Of Debt Instruments
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF ISSUANCE
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUE AMOUNT
|Eko Faktoring AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 125,000,000
|Doğru Varlık Yönetim AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 400,000,000
|Suzuki Motorlu Araçlar Pazarlama AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,000,000,000
|Opet Petrolcülük AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 10,000,000,000
|T.C. Ziraat Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 150,000,000,000
|Yapı ve Kredi Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 80,000,000,000
|Structured Debt Security
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 5,000,000,000
|Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ
|Capital-like Debt Security
|Foreign Market
|USD 1,000,000,000
|Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ
|Green/Sustainable Bond/ Financing Bond
|Public Offering
|TRY 30,000,000,000
|Fina Holding AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement
|TRY 4,000,000,000
|Creditwest Faktoring AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 180,000,000
|Burgan Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 500,000,000
|Structured Debt Security
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Metgün Enerji Yatırımları AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,500,000,000
|PhillipCapital Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 5,000,000,000
|Aygaz AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 3,000,000,000
|Koç Finansman AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 775,000,000
|İntegral Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 500,000,000
|Anadolubank AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 250,000,000
|Qua Granite Hayal Yapı ve Ürünleri Sanayi Ticaret AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|EUR 200,000,000
|MLP Sağlık Hizmetleri AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 20,000,000,000
|ING Bank AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 8,000,000,000
|Meksa Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Global Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security
|Public Offering/Qualified Investor
|TRY 21,000,000,000
|Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor
|TRY 100,000,000,000
|Structured Debt Security
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 10,000,000,000
|Destek Finans Faktoring AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 20,000,000
|Türkiye
Vakıflar Bankası
TAO
|Bond/Financing Bond/ Capital-like Debt Security
|Foreign Market
|USD 5,000,000,000
|Sustainable Bond/Financing
|Bond/ Capital-like Debt Security
|USD 5,000,000,000
|Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 750,000,000
|Green/Sustainable Bond/ Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 500,000,000
|Alternatifbank AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|USD 200,000,000
|Q Yatırım Bankası AŞ
|Bond/Financing Bond
|Foreign Market
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ
|Capital-like Debt Security
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 25,000,000,000
