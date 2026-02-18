Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - 2026 January

Your Capital Markets Team in Türkiye summarised the latest updates from the Capital Markets Board as well as the issuances approved during January 2024.

TURKISH CAPITAL MARKETS

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye

2026 January

Initial Public Offerings COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT SALE OF EXISTING SHARES ADDITIONAL SHARE SALE OFFER PRICE Best Brands Grup Enerji Yatırım AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 38,205,000 TRY 16,373,570(1) - 14.70 (2) Akhan Un Fabrikası ve Tarım Ürünleri Gıda Sanayi Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase TRY 54,700,000 - - 21.50 (3) Netcad Yazılım AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 12,000,000 TRY 28,000,000 (4) - 46.00 (5) Üçay Mühendislik Enerji ve İklimlendirme Teknolojileri AŞ Capital Increase + Sale of Existing Shares TRY 50,000,000 TRY 10,000,000 (6) - 18.00 (7)

Class B shares with a nominal value of TRY 16,373,570 held by the existing shareholder Sürkit Holding AŞ will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 14.70. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 21.50. A total of TRY 28,000,000 nominal value Class (C) shares, consisting of TRY 24,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Eurocad S.a.r.l. and TRY 3,500,000 nominal value shares held by existing shareholder Evon Yapı Proje İnşaat Mühendislik Bilgisayar Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ, will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 46.00. Class B shares with a nominal value of TRY 5,000,000 held by existing shareholder Ayhan KARACABEY and Class B shares with a nominal value of TRY 5,000,000 held by existing shareholder Mustafa BOZKURT will be offered to the public. Shares with a nominal value of TRY 1 will be offered for sale at a fixed price of TRY 18.00.

Share Issuances By Publicly Traded Companies COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT Çan2 Termik AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 3,000,000,000 Uşak Seramik Sanayi AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 1,225,000,000 Kent Gıda Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 110,000,000 Gen İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 4,200,000,000 Manas Enerji Yönetimi Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 165,528,000 Frigo-Pak Gıda Maddeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 147,102,475 Smart Güneş Enerjisi Teknolojileri Araştırma Geliştirme Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 1,211,760,000 Pasifik Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Private Placement (1) Mish Dekorasyon Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Public Offering (Paid-in Capital Increase) TRY 37,272,917 Transtürk Holding AŞ Private Placement TRY 44,376,716.11 Alves Kablo Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 1,440,000,000 Sodaş Sodyum Sanayi AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 105,000,000 QNB Bank AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 2,150,000,000 Gimat Mağazacılık Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Capital Increase from Internal Resources TRY 150,800,000

(1) At a price to be determined, which shall not be lower than TRY 3.17, being the share sale price realized by Fatih ERDOĞAN, Abdulkerim FIRAT and Mehmet ERDOĞAN on 10.10.2025, and not lower than the base price to be determined within the framework of the 'Procedure on Wholesale Transactions' of Borsa İstanbul AŞ, shares with a total sale amount of TRY 5,000,000,000 will be sold through private placement to Fatih ERDOĞAN, Abdulkerim FIRAT and Mehmet ERDOĞAN, by fully restricting the pre-emptive rights of the shareholders.

Issuances Of Debt Instruments COMPANY NAME TYPE OF ISSUANCE TYPE OF SALE ISSUE AMOUNT Eko Faktoring AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 125,000,000 Doğru Varlık Yönetim AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 400,000,000 Suzuki Motorlu Araçlar Pazarlama AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000 Opet Petrolcülük AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 T.C. Ziraat Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 150,000,000,000 Yapı ve Kredi Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 80,000,000,000 Structured Debt Security Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 Türkiye Halk Bankası AŞ Capital-like Debt Security Foreign Market USD 1,000,000,000 Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ Green/Sustainable Bond/ Financing Bond Public Offering TRY 30,000,000,000 Fina Holding AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement TRY 4,000,000,000 Creditwest Faktoring AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 180,000,000 Burgan Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000 Structured Debt Security Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Metgün Enerji Yatırımları AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000 PhillipCapital Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000 Aygaz AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 3,000,000,000 Koç Finansman AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 775,000,000 İntegral Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000 Anadolubank AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 250,000,000 Qua Granite Hayal Yapı ve Ürünleri Sanayi Ticaret AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market EUR 200,000,000 MLP Sağlık Hizmetleri AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 20,000,000,000 ING Bank AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 8,000,000,000 Meksa Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Global Menkul Değerler AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000 Aktif Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond/ Structured Debt Security Public Offering/Qualified Investor TRY 21,000,000,000 Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Public Offering/Private Placement/Qualified Investor TRY 100,000,000,000 Structured Debt Security Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000 Destek Finans Faktoring AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 20,000,000 Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası



TAO Bond/Financing Bond/ Capital-like Debt Security Foreign Market USD 5,000,000,000 Sustainable Bond/Financing Bond/ Capital-like Debt Security USD 5,000,000,000 Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 750,000,000 Green/Sustainable Bond/ Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 500,000,000 Alternatifbank AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market USD 200,000,000 Q Yatırım Bankası AŞ Bond/Financing Bond Foreign Market TRY 1,000,000,000 Türkiye İş Bankası AŞ Capital-like Debt Security Qualified Investor TRY 25,000,000,000

