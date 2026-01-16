Banking And Finance Quarterly Bulletin – Fourth Edition, 2025

Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
The latest issue of the Banking & Finance Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner Banking & Finance team and highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!
This Quarterly, which sheds light on the last quarter of 2025, includes:
- Recent Sectoral Developments
- FinTech Sector
- Capital Markets
- Banks and Other Financial Institutions
Explore detailed insights in these areas and more!
You may review the full version of our bulletin here.
