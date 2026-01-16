ARTICLE
16 January 2026

Banking And Finance Quarterly Bulletin – Fourth Edition, 2025

HB
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership logo
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer is one of Türkiye’s largest, full-service independent corporate law firms representing major corporations and clientele, and international financial institutions and agencies. Hergüner not only provides expert legal counsel to clients, but also serves as a trusted advisor and provides premium legal advice within a commercial context.
Explore Firm Details
The latest issue of the Banking & Finance Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner Banking & Finance team and highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!
Turkey Finance and Banking
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer’s articles from Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
  • in Turkey
Herguner Bilgen Ucer Attorney Partnership are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

The latest issue of the Banking & Finance Quarterly, prepared by the Hergüner Banking & Finance team and highlighting the latest sector developments, is now live!

This Quarterly, which sheds light on the last quarter of 2025, includes:

  • Recent Sectoral Developments
  • FinTech Sector
  • Capital Markets
  • Banks and Other Financial Institutions

Explore detailed insights in these areas and more!

You may review the full version of our bulletin here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Hergüner Bilgen Üçer
Hergüner Bilgen Üçer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More