ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Istanbul Financial Center: Financial Activities Within The Scope

KC
Kilinc Law & Consulting

Contributor

Kilinc Law & Consulting logo
Kilinç Law & Consulting established by Levent Lezgin Kilinç currently operates in Istanbul, Izmir and London. Our firm, provides services to clients in a wide range of complex matters including Project Finance, Corporate Law, M&A, Energy Law, Dispute Resolution, Maritime Law, IP Law, International Transactions as well as Litigation of the disputes.
Explore Firm Details
The Istanbul Financial Center ("IFC") is designed as two distinct sections: an office area where financial institutions will operate, and an ancillary area containing commercial and social units that will meet...
Turkey Finance and Banking
Demet Özkahraman and Alptekin Dayı
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Istanbul Financial Center ("IFC") is designed as two distinct sections: an office area where financial institutions will operate, and an ancillary area containing commercial and social units that will meet the daily needs of employees:

  • Office Area: Natural and legal persons, along with their branches and representative offices, ordinary partnerships, liaison offices, regional management centers, and national asset funds may operate within the office area of the IFC. Office area occupiers, referred to as "participants," may benefit from the incentives and simplified procedures provided for in the Istanbul Financial Center Law No. 7412 ("IFC Law") under certain conditions. Pursuant to Article 3 of the IFC Law, a participant certificate is required to operate in the office area.
  • Excluded Area: Businesses that can meet the daily needs of employees working at the IFC and visitors are located in the excluded area. These businesses cannot benefit from favorable regulations established for participants regarding taxation, foreign worker employment, and record keeping.

In addition to the advantages provided by participation alone, transactions recognized as "financial services exports" under the IFC Law may benefit from additional incentives. Financial services provided by financial institutions (i) to persons residing abroad and (ii) ultimately benefiting persons abroad are considered financial services exports. Furthermore, financial institutions are given priority in participant certificate applications.

Operations recognized as financial activities under the IFC Law are listed in the Annex with reference to the relevant provisions of the legislation.

Annex: Legal Entities Engaged in Financial Activities Under the IFC Law

Legislation listed in Article 2, Paragraph 1(a) of the IFC Law Legal entities conducting the relevant activity
Law No. 1567 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency
  • Persons importing and exporting foreign exchange, banknotes, shares, and bonds, as well as precious metals, precious stones, and any goods or valuables made from or containing these, and any means or documents used to secure payment with commercial bills.
Law No. 4632 on the Individual Pension Savings and Investment System
  • Pension companies licensed in the pension branch established by Law No. 4632 to operate in the individual pension system
  • Pension investment funds
Banking Law No. 5411
  • Deposit banks established in Turkey
  • Participation banks
  • Development and investment banks and branches in Turkey of such institutions established abroad
  • Financial holding companies
Law No. 5464 on Bank Cards and Credit Cards
  • Organizations that establish bank card or credit card systems, issue cards, and enter into merchant agreements
Insurance Law No. 5684
  • Operating in Turkey;
  • Insurance companies
  • Reinsurance companies
Law No. 6361 on Financial Leasing, Factoring, Financing, and Savings Financing Companies
  • Established in Turkey;
  • Financial leasing companies,
  • Factoring companies,
  • Financing companies,
  • Savings financing companies
  • Banks
  • Participation banks
  • Development and investment banks
Capital Markets Law No. 6362
  • Issuers and public offerors of capital market instruments;
  • Publicly traded companies,
  • Portfolio management companies,
  • Investment partnerships,
  • Other companies engaged in capital market activities
  • Capital market institutions
  • Operators of organized markets where capital market instruments are traded
Law No. 6493 on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services, and Electronic Money Institutions
  • Legal entities authorized to provide and execute payment services (payment institutions)
  • Legal entities authorized to issue electronic money (electronic money institutions)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Demet Özkahraman
Demet Özkahraman
Photo of Alptekin Dayı
Alptekin Dayı
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More