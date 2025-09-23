Istanbul Financial Center: Financial Activities Within The Scope

The Istanbul Financial Center ("IFC") is designed as two distinct sections: an office area where financial institutions will operate, and an ancillary area containing commercial and social units that will meet the daily needs of employees:

Office Area: Natural and legal persons, along with their branches and representative offices, ordinary partnerships, liaison offices, regional management centers, and national asset funds may operate within the office area of the IFC. Office area occupiers, referred to as "participants," may benefit from the incentives and simplified procedures provided for in the Istanbul Financial Center Law No. 7412 (" IFC Law ") under certain conditions. Pursuant to Article 3 of the IFC Law, a participant certificate is required to operate in the office area.

In addition to the advantages provided by participation alone, transactions recognized as "financial services exports" under the IFC Law may benefit from additional incentives. Financial services provided by financial institutions (i) to persons residing abroad and (ii) ultimately benefiting persons abroad are considered financial services exports. Furthermore, financial institutions are given priority in participant certificate applications.

Operations recognized as financial activities under the IFC Law are listed in the Annex with reference to the relevant provisions of the legislation.

Annex: Legal Entities Engaged in Financial Activities Under the IFC Law

Legislation listed in Article 2, Paragraph 1(a) of the IFC Law Legal entities conducting the relevant activity Law No. 1567 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency Persons importing and exporting foreign exchange, banknotes, shares, and bonds, as well as precious metals, precious stones, and any goods or valuables made from or containing these, and any means or documents used to secure payment with commercial bills. Law No. 4632 on the Individual Pension Savings and Investment System Pension companies licensed in the pension branch established by Law No. 4632 to operate in the individual pension system

Pension investment funds Banking Law No. 5411 Deposit banks established in Turkey

Participation banks

Development and investment banks and branches in Turkey of such institutions established abroad

Financial holding companies Law No. 5464 on Bank Cards and Credit Cards Organizations that establish bank card or credit card systems, issue cards, and enter into merchant agreements Insurance Law No. 5684 Operating in Turkey;

Insurance companies

Reinsurance companies Law No. 6361 on Financial Leasing, Factoring, Financing, and Savings Financing Companies Established in Turkey;

Financial leasing companies,

Factoring companies,

Financing companies,

Savings financing companies

Banks

Participation banks

Development and investment banks Capital Markets Law No. 6362 Issuers and public offerors of capital market instruments;

Publicly traded companies,

Portfolio management companies,

Investment partnerships,

Other companies engaged in capital market activities

Capital market institutions

Operators of organized markets where capital market instruments are traded Law No. 6493 on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services, and Electronic Money Institutions Legal entities authorized to provide and execute payment services (payment institutions)

Legal entities authorized to issue electronic money (electronic money institutions)

