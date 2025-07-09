Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets June 2025

Announcements and Board Resolutions

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Capital Markets Board dated 27/06/2025 and numbered 37/1177:

It has been resolved that the following measures and practices, which were set out in the Capital Markets Board's decision dated 30.05.2025 and numbered 33/1023, as announced in the Capital Markets Board Bulletin dated 30.05.2025 and numbered 2025/32, shall continue to be implemented until the end of the trading session on 29.08.2025:

The prohibition of short selling transactions on Borsa Istanbul A.Ş.'s equity markets,

The facilitation of share buybacks by publicly held companies,

The flexible application of equity ratios during the continuation of margin trading in capital markets

