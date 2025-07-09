ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets June 2025

GT
Gen Temizer

Contributor

Gen Temizer logo
Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye June 2025
Turkey Finance and Banking
Dila Topuz,Nekra Bayer, and Sıla Ustaoğlu
Announcements and Board Resolutions

Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Capital Markets Board dated 27/06/2025 and numbered 37/1177:

It has been resolved that the following measures and practices, which were set out in the Capital Markets Board's decision dated 30.05.2025 and numbered 33/1023, as announced in the Capital Markets Board Bulletin dated 30.05.2025 and numbered 2025/32, shall continue to be implemented until the end of the trading session on 29.08.2025:

  • The prohibition of short selling transactions on Borsa Istanbul A.Ş.'s equity markets,
  • The facilitation of share buybacks by publicly held companies,
  • The flexible application of equity ratios during the continuation of margin trading in capital markets

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Dila Topuz
Nekra Bayer
Sıla Ustaoğlu
