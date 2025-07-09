Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets June 2025

Announcements and Board Resolutions
Announcement Pursuant to the Decision of the Capital Markets Board dated 27/06/2025 and numbered 37/1177:
It has been resolved that the following measures and practices, which were set out in the Capital Markets Board's decision dated 30.05.2025 and numbered 33/1023, as announced in the Capital Markets Board Bulletin dated 30.05.2025 and numbered 2025/32, shall continue to be implemented until the end of the trading session on 29.08.2025:
- The prohibition of short selling transactions on Borsa Istanbul A.Ş.'s equity markets,
- The facilitation of share buybacks by publicly held companies,
- The flexible application of equity ratios during the continuation of margin trading in capital markets
