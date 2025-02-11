ARTICLE
11 February 2025

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets

Announcement Regarding the Groups of Exchange-Listed Companies Under the Corporate Governance Communiqué No. II-17.1 for the Year 2025
Turkey Finance and Banking
Dila Topuz,Talha Sazak,Fırat Erin
+3 Authors
Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ ye January 2025

Initial Public Offerings
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE SIZE OF ISSUANCE
Akfen İnşaat Turizm ve Ticaret A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 66,841,328 and TRY 28,646,284
Dünya Varlık Yönetim A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 32,600,000 and TRY 32,600,000
Destek Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase TRY 83,333,333
Mopaş Marketcilik Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 43,000,000 and TRY 14,330,000
Vişne Madencilik Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 17,000,000 and TRY 7,000,000
Seranit Granit Seramik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 128,600,000 and TRY 21,450,000
Enda Enerji Holding A.Ş Paid Capital Increase TRY 100,000,000
Birleşim Grup Enerji Yatırımları A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 77,000,000 and TRY 38,500,000
Kalyon Güneş Teknolojileri Üretim A.Ş. Paid Capital Increase and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 36,141,018 and TRY 10,193,621
Share Issuances Of Public Companies
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE SIZE OF ISSUANCE
Desa Deri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 245,000,000
Ege Profil Ticaret Sanayi A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 464,019,206.18
Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 5,400,000,000
Güler Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources and Paid Capital Increase TRY 240,000,000 and TRY 240,000,000
Uşak Seramik Sanayi A.Ş. ssuance Through Internal Resources TRY 980,000,000
E-Data Teknoloji Pazarlama A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 267,170,000
CVK Maden İşletmeleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 1,358,000,000
Tukaş Gıda Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 3,027,690,000
Debt Instruments Issuances
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT
LDR Turizm A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000
Dardanel Önentaş Gıda Sanayi A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 6,000,000,000
Suzuki Motorlu Araçlar Pazarlama A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 1,600,000,000
Enerjisa Enerji A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 80,000,000,000
Qualified Investor TRY 20.000.000.000
Tam Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,548,000,000
Denizbank A.Ş. Public Offering / Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 25,000,000,000
Türkiye İş Bankası A.Ş. Public Offering / Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 60,000,000,000
Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000
Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000
Public Offering / Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000
Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. Public Offering / Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 80,000,000,000
Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000
Qualified Investor TRY 7,000,000,000
Overseas USD 3,000,000,000
Anadolubank A.Ş. Overseas USD 150,000,000
QUA Granite Hayal Yapı ve Ürünleri Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. Overseas EUR 200,000,000
Kontrolmatik Teknoloji Enerji ve Mühendislik A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 9.500,000,000
Alternatifbank A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 4,000,000,000
Global Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000
Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Public Offering / Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 13,000,000,000
Dinamik Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 200,000,000
Creditwest Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 130,000,000
Vera Konsept Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 3,500,000,000
Limak Yenilenebilir Enerji A.Ş. Overseas USD 600,000,000
Türkiye Sınai Kalkınma Bankası A.Ş. Overseas USD 50,000,000
Destek Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Overseas USD 21,000,000
Arçelik A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 30,000,000,000
Bien Yapı Ürünleri Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 10,000,000,000
Koç Sistem Bilgi ve İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000
A1 Capital Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 5,000,000,000
Tüpraş Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 20,000,000,000
Other Issuances
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENTS TYPE OF SALE
İnfo Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Investment Firm Warrant and Certificate Public Offering / Qualified Investor
Goldman Sachs International Investment Firm Warrant and Certificate Public Offering / Qualified Investor
Değer Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement Private Placement / Qualified Investor
Fibabanka AŞ İkinci Varlık Finansman Fonu Asset-Backed Security Qualified Investor
KT Sukuk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Trading Private Placement / Qualified Investor
Emlak Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Agreement Private Placement / Qualified Investor

1. Announcement Pursuant to the Board Decision No. 3/76 and dated 16/01/2025

Announcement Regarding the Groups of Exchange-Listed Companies Under the Corporate Governance Communiqué No. II-17.1 for the Year 2025

Pursuant to paragraphs (a) and (b) of the second clause of Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Communiqué No. II-17.1 ("Communiqué"), the thresholds determined by the Board shall be applied as follows until a new decision is made:

a) First Group: Companies whose average market value exceeds 12 billion TL and whose average market value of publicly traded shares exceeds 3 billion TL.

b) Second Group: Companies that do not fall within the First Group but have an average market value exceeding 6 billion TL and an average market value of publicly traded shares exceeding 1.5 billion TL.

c) Third Group: Companies listed on Borsa Istanbul's Star Market, Main Market, and Sub-Market that do not fall into either the First or Second Group

2. Announcement Pursuant to the Board Decision No. 4/156 and dated 23/01/2025

Additional Announcement Regarding the Board's Decision Dated 25/01/2024 and Numbered 6/137

It has been decided that the Board's decision No. 6/137 dated 25/01/2024, which regulates the procedures to be followed by issuers or capital market institutions that are subsidiaries, joint ventures, or affiliates in cases where they are unable to disclose their financial reports simultaneously with or before their parent company, joint venture partner, or investor company due to the application of inflation accounting, and whose principals were announced in the Board Bulletin No. 2024/6, shall remain applicable to all annual and interim financial reporting periods, including the financial reporting period ending on 31.12.2024, until the Board decides to terminate the application of inflation accounting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

