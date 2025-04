Fazla Mesainin Tanık Delili Ile İspatında Yargıtay'ın Yaklaşımı

Legal Dimension Of Unilateral Penalty Clause Against Employee Regarding Prohibition Of Competition And Confidentialty Obligation

Obligation To Notify The Worker's Occupation Code According To Worker's Actual Duty And Sanctions For Violatıng This Obligation

Is It Mandatory To Carry Over The Cumulative Income Tax Base In The Change Of Employer?

Stipulating A Penal Clause In Employment Contracts In Exchange For Education Is Valid, Provided That It Does Not Exceed The Incurred Education Expenses

What Principles Should The Employer Consider In Shift Working

Stipulating A Penal Clause In Employment Contracts In Exchange For Education Is Valid, Provided That It Does Not Exceed The Incurred Education Expenses

What Principles Should The Employer Consider In Shift Working

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Gün + Partners is a full-service institutional law firm with a strategic international vision, providing transactional, advisory and dispute resolution services since 1986. The Firm is based in Istanbul, with working offices Ankara and Izmir. The Firm advises in life sciences, energy, construction & real estate, technology, media and telecoms, automotive, FMCG, chemicals and the defence industries.”

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Accept