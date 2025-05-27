Outlook Of E-Commerce In Türkiye: 2025 Report Unveiled

In May 2025, the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye published the "Outlook of E-Commerce in Türkiye 2025" report, shedding light on the dynamics of the rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem.

In May 2025, the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye published the “Outlook of E-Commerce in Türkiye 2025” report, shedding light on the dynamics of the rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem. This article summarizes the key findings of the report, including sector-specific growth, demographic insights, regional breakdowns, and the evolving role of quick commerce and sustainable consumption models. It further discusses the implications for businesses and regulators in a digital-first economy.

1. Macroeconomic Outlook: Record Growth in 2024

In 2024, the e-commerce sector in Türkiye grew by 61.7%, reaching a total transaction volume of 3 trillion TRY. The total number of transactions amounted to 5.91 billion, of which 1.85 billion were related to retail e-commerce (a 10.1% year-on-year increase).

When evaluated in terms of US dollars, the sector grew by 274%, rising from USD 23.94 billion in 2019 to USD 89.58 billion in 2024. The fact that e-commerce accounts for 6.5% of Türkiye's GDP and 19.1% of total trade underscores the sector's macroeconomic significance.

2. Demographics: Gender and Age-Based Preferences

Women led marketplace spending in 2024, contributing 58% of total transactions, with men at 42%. The 30–34 age group emerged as the most active for both genders.

While younger consumers (20–44) showed a strong preference for fashion-related items, older demographics (45–64) demonstrated growing interest in home goods and airline services. Interestingly, among individuals over the age of 50, there has been an increase in airline ticket purchases, while spending on online food delivery shows a declining trend with advancing age.

3. Sectoral Performance and Returns

In 2024, the sectors with the highest e-commerce transaction volumes in Türkiye were as follows:

Clothing, footwear, and accessories (TRY 301.34 billion)

(TRY 301.34 billion) Air transportation (TRY 208.9 billion)

(TRY 208.9 billion) Travel, transportation, and logistics (TRY 180.23 billion)

(TRY 180.23 billion) Electronics (TRY 176.92 billion)

The sectors with the highest cancellation and return rates were, respectively:

Clothing (19.84%)

(19.84%) Air transportation (14.02%)

(14.02%) Accommodation (13.67%)

(13.67%) Travel, transportation, and storage (8.46%)

These figures point to a need for improvements in consumer satisfaction, size compatibility, and service conditions.

4. Quick Commerce (Q-Commerce): The Next Generation of Consumption

Quick commerce grew by 98.1% in 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching a transaction volume of TRY 249.8 billion. This segment accounted for 8.32% of the total e-commerce volume.

Key indicators include:

Average basket size: TRY 351

Most frequently used categories:

Food delivery (66.18%)

(66.18%) Grocery and beverage products (27.36%)

(27.36%) Pet products (0.53%)

These figures reflect a growing consumer demand for speed and accessibility.

5. Sustainable Consumption and C2C Dynamics

Consumer-to-consumer (C2C) sales conducted through online platforms reached a transaction volume of TRY 9.8 billion in 2024, with a total of 17.5 million transactions.

The most traded sustainable categories were:

Clothing (53.25%)

Electronics (16.32%)

Mother and baby products (6.86%)

(6.86%) Toys and hobbies (6.24%)

In this segment, 3.1 million return transactions were recorded, amounting to a total value of TRY 2.2 billion—corresponding to a return rate of 17.8%. This indicates a growing interest in second-hand products, while also highlighting the need for careful management of consumer satisfaction.

6. Regional Distribution and Digital Readiness

According to the E-Commerce Compliance Index developed by the Ministry of Trade, Istanbul holds the highest compliance score, followed by Kayseri and Izmir. The index is based on criteria such as the e-GDP ratio of provinces, the balance of sales and purchases, and the transaction volume per business.

Provinces with the highest e-commerce sales volume: Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Kocaeli, Bursa

Provinces with the highest e-commerce purchase volume: Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Antalya

7. Payment Habits and Business Profiles

66% of payments are made by card, of which 65% are processed using the 3D Secure method. Payments via bank transfer/EFT account for 26%, while cash on delivery remains around 3%.

As of 2024, business data across Türkiye are as follows:

600,800 active e-commerce businesses

active e-commerce businesses 78.6% of them are sole proprietorships

72.8% of business owners are male , with the most common age group being 35–39

of business owners are , with the most common age group being Female entrepreneurs constitute 27.2%, with the most active age group being 30–34

8. Digital Entertainment and Consumer Behavior

The digital entertainment sector reached a transaction volume of TRY 19.6 billion in 2024. Subcategories include:

Games: Average basket size of TRY 377 (accounting for 30% of total transactions)

Average basket size of TRY 377 (accounting for 30% of total transactions) Digital platforms (streaming): Average basket size of TRY 161 (accounting for 48% of total transactions)

Average basket size of TRY 161 (accounting for 48% of total transactions) Music/video: Average basket size of TRY 67 (accounting for 22% of total transactions)

9. Time-Based Analysis

While transaction volumes decline on holidays and weekends, Saturdays between 10:00–19:00 and after 20:00 have emerged as the peak shopping periods

These trends have been observed particularly before Mother's Day in May and during major discount campaigns in November. Notably, the November campaigns represent the period with the highest transaction volumes recorded throughout the year.

Conversely, significant declines in e-commerce transaction counts have been observed on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and religious holidays.

Conclusion

As of 2024, Türkiye's e-commerce sector has reached a significant level of maturity—not only quantitatively but also in terms of sectoral diversity, demographic penetration, and technological adaptation. The rise of quick commerce, the growth of the C2C economy, and the strengthening of sustainable consumption models are key indicators of this transformation. For businesses, these trends increase the need for digital agility, consumer insight, and transparent operations. For regulators, ensuring fair competition, protecting personal data, and strengthening logistics infrastructure will remain fundamental priorities for sustainable growth.

Positioned at the intersection of innovation and regulation in e-commerce, Türkiye is expected to experience profound transformations in access to goods and services, consumption, and their regulation in the coming years.

